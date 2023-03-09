"Am I Dreaming?": Fans swoon over Park Seo-joon and BLACKPINK Jennie's sweet interaction at Chanel's Paris Fashion Week show

The brand ambassadors of Chanel, Park Seo-joon and BLACKPINK Jennie, attended their show at the 2023 Paris Fashion show on March 7, 2023. Needless to say, the two surprised fans and netizens with their friendship.

The duo wasn't just spotted posing for the press on the red carpet, but their friendly interactions throughout the show had fans swooning over them. While not all of their interactions during the event were revealed, fans couldn't get over the two specific incidents that took over the internet.

It proved to fans that the two are good friends behind the scenes. In both instances, the two idols were seen talking to each other and laughing, making fans curious about their friendship and leaving them swooing.

With Park Seo-joon and BLACKPINK Jennie revealed to be friends, fans are curious about the other friendships that would've grown between Wooga Squad and BLACKPINK.

𝔸 ☁️🫶☁️ @lichaeinparis 🥺 PARK SEO JOON AND JENNIE! Am I dreaming ?I love them sm PARK SEO JOON AND JENNIE! Am I dreaming ?I love them sm 😭🥺 https://t.co/EIKl0UJsVh

Fans celebrate the friendship between Park Seo-joon and BLACKPINK Jennie

After news of the interaction between Park Seo-joon and BLACKPINK Jennie hit the internet, fans couldn't quite hold their excitement since they hadn't expected it.

After the show, Jennie also posted about actor Park Seo-joon on her Instagram, which sent netizens into a frenzy.

ren @omfglalisa i never knew i need a jennie and park seo joon interaction i never knew i need a jennie and park seo joon interaction 😭 https://t.co/GWuzf4bAfk

ren @omfglalisa jennie and park seo joon have the cutest interactions jennie and park seo joon have the cutest interactions 😭💖 https://t.co/HHNbY5US5a

watanabe is ᰔ (closed) @wiliwiliharuto how to be park seo joon i mean how to be jennie aargh i mean whatever

how to be park seo joon i mean how to be jennie aargh i mean whateverhttps://t.co/vaHVIwW78I

However, the interaction between Park Seo-joon and BLACKPINK Jennie that left fans curious was their conversation on the carpet which had them both flustered. While the conversation was initially unrevealed since it had music playing over it, the rising curiosity of fans had the raw video released soon. The conversation that the two shared only further swooned fans.

As the cameras were clicking pictures of the two posing together, Jennie asked Park Seo-joon:

"Oppa, did you smile?"

To which the actor replied:

"Yeah, just slightly."

Jennie soon laughed at the comment and Park Seo-joon turned his back to cover BLACKPINK Jennie from the cameras as the idol continued to laugh. Soon after, the two got back to posing for the cameras, with Jennie exclaiming:

"Okay, I'm good. Slighty? Slightly? Okay."

Even as the two entered the event, they were seen conversing with each other. There was a particular instant when Park Seo-joon and BLACKPINK Jennie were talking. As the former was trying to put a friendly hand behind the idol's back, the latter jokingly moved away from him, making the both burst into laughter yet again.

Lei ☃️ @baddestjendeuk i need that kdrama with park seo joon and jennie in it i beg!!! i need that kdrama with park seo joon and jennie in it i beg!!! https://t.co/aiHcppzDLb

fern. 양치류 @_lalalalisa1997 OH MY GOD. JENNIE AND PARK SEO JOON IN ONE FRAME! OH MY GOD. JENNIE AND PARK SEO JOON IN ONE FRAME! https://t.co/Xo840yKFBm

͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏neo☽ ✘ JS1 @txthaterr jennie and park seo joon being besties and park seo joon and taehyung being besties basically means that tae and jennie are also besties jennie and park seo joon being besties and park seo joon and taehyung being besties basically means that tae and jennie are also besties https://t.co/4aOPdZRrrL

Fans could immediately get a hint that the two have been good friends for a while now, and though it was unexpected, it wasn't too surprising for the fans. Last year during Paris Fashion Week, BLACKPINK Lisa and BTS V attended Celine's show. While no direct interactions between the two were revealed, fans could still guess that the two were at least good acquaintances of each other.

Given that BTS V and Park Seo-joon are great friends with their friend group, Wooga Squad, fans believe that the two groups are good friends as well. In totality, fans were happy to witness a sweet friendship between Park Seo-joon and BLACKPINK Jennie. They also hoped to see more interactions between them and the two groups.

Poll : 0 votes