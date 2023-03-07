“Cutest Interactions”: Park Seo-joon and BLACKPINK’s Jennie spotted together at the Chanel fashion show, sending fans into a frenzy

On March 7, Park Seo-joon and BLACKPINK’s Jennie were spotted together at the Chanel Fall-Winter fashion show held in Paris. The unexpected interaction between the globally famous Korean actor and idol was a treat for fans as they were delighted to see the two interact cordially at the event.

The Itaewon Class actor and BLACKPINK member are both ambassadors for Chanel and have previously impressed fans with their visuals and photoshoots for the same. The French luxury brand Chanel is famous for its accessories, clothing lines, perfume, and more.

The interactions between the two mega-stars soon went viral on social media, and fans could not contain their excitement upon seeing them together. One fan tweeted:

“Jennie and park seo joon have the cutest interactions”

ren @omfglalisa jennie and park seo joon have the cutest interactions jennie and park seo joon have the cutest interactions 😭💖 https://t.co/HHNbY5US5a

“My two worlds colliding”: Fans can’t keep calm after watching Park Seo-joon giggling with BLACKPINK’s Jennie

ً @jnswifts jennie and park seo joon?!! omg my two worlds colliding jennie and park seo joon?!! omg my two worlds colliding https://t.co/5MQneHbwhd

Social media was soon flooded with Park Seo-joon and BLACKPINK’s Jennie interacting with each other. Fans noticed the Korean actor and the idol sharing laughs and having candid conversations with each other.

Fans also noticed that while the duo were posing for press photos, the actor was trying to make Jennie feel comfortable, shielding her from the camera as she laughed. Happy to witness this friendly exchange, fans are comparing the moment to a K-drama scene. In other videos as well, the BLACKPINK member and the actor were seen giggling as they continued to strike cute poses.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the latest interaction between Park Seo-joon and BLACKPINK's Jennie:

watanabe is ᰔ @wiliwiliharuto how to be park seo joon i mean how to be jennie aargh i mean whatever

how to be park seo joon i mean how to be jennie aargh i mean whateverhttps://t.co/vaHVIwW78I

Gee🧡💐 @DoyenneJennie



#JENNIExCHANELFW23

Ambassador Jennie for Chanel Not her moving away from Park Seo Joon and both of them laughing about it afterwardsAmbassador Jennie for Chanel Not her moving away from Park Seo Joon and both of them laughing about it afterwards 😭#JENNIExCHANELFW23 Ambassador Jennie for Chanel https://t.co/U6HOGlhYFP

🧡 @Jenniestanlovu2



AMBASSADOR JENNIE FOR CHANEL

#JENNIExCHANELFW23

idk what park seo joon did or said to jennie but this two interaction is so cute...AMBASSADOR JENNIE FOR CHANEL idk what park seo joon did or said to jennie but this two interaction is so cute... AMBASSADOR JENNIE FOR CHANEL #JENNIExCHANELFW23 https://t.co/LQVz9UFbM2

BLACKPINK’s Jennie decked-up in a white jumpsuit with dark make-up that looked flawless, while the actor donned a purple colored jacket, which aligned with the brand’s fashion statement.

In 2020, Park Seo-joon was officially announced as Chanel’s brand ambassador for their skincare products. Meanwhile BLACKPINK’s Jennie has been a brand ambassador for the luxury brand since 2017, promoting the brand through several campaigns, including Coco Crush Jewelry and Coco Neige campaigns.

Park Seo-joon has been selected as the brand ambassador for many other renowned labels including Montblanc Korea, Skechers, Calvin Klein, and others. The BLACKPINK member has also been the face of Calvin Klein. The two famous celebrities have been endorsing brands, showcasing their influence among the younger generation.

More about Itaewon Class actor and the BLACKPINK member

َ @tiny_ninii A new Kdrama starring Jennie & Park Seo Joon soon 🫣🤭 A new Kdrama starring Jennie & Park Seo Joon soon 🫣🤭 https://t.co/V29fELUNgK

Korean actor Park Seo-joon is famous for his hit dramas including What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim, Itaewon Class, and Fight For My Way. Managed by Awesome Entertainment, the actor has earned global recognition through his realistic and entertaining projects that have now become fan favorites. He is also called the "master of romantic comedy" by the Korean media because of his humorous nature.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Jennie rose to stardom when she made her debut under YG Entertainment. Along with her fellow group members, she has been credited with albums including BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA, THE ALBUM, and singles including Pink Venom, Pretty Savage, Kill This Love, and others. She was also the first BLACKPINK member to make her solo debut.

It has been reported that Park Seo-joon’s upcoming drama, Gyeongseong Creature, with Han So-hee, is slated to premiere in 2023, and the cast members have already started filming for the second season. The actor's upcoming Hollywood debut in the movie The Marvels is also scheduled to premiere in 2023.

Meanwhile, Jennie is currently on her Born Pink World Tour along with her fellow group members.

