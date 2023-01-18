“Gyeongseong Creature is Real”: Fans are ecstatic as Netflix shares a glimpse of the upcoming drama featuring Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee

On January 17, Netflix Korea shared the first-ever glimpse of the upcoming horror and sci-fi drama Gyeongseong Creature starring Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee. The still from the drama showcases the actors staring in different directions. While Park Seo-joon gazes intensely at the latter, Han So-hee looks away from him. The two portray intense chemistry, and fans can't wait to see them in action.

The drama is set in the dark and gloomy times of the Spring of 1945 when the two adults were fighting against an unknown creature born from human greed. They showcased their undeniable strength to eradicate the evils present in those times.

As Netflix dropped the first stills for the upcoming drama, fans were very excited about it and one individual tweeted:

“Gyeongseong Creature is Real”

The drama features versatile actors including Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, Kim Su-hyun, Kim Hae-seok, Jo Han-chul, and Wi Ha-joon.

Park Seo-joon to essay the role of a wealthy character Jang Tae-sang in Gyeongseong Creature

Park Seo-joon is set to play the role of the wealthiest man in the city of Gyeongseong, Tae-sang.

Tae-sang owns the Golden Jade House, a pawnshop. He is a hardworking individual and knows how to get by in the world while facing the most difficult circumstances. His sociable personality makes him a well-known public figure in Bukchon, a village in Gyeongseong.

Meanwhile, Han So-hee plays the role of Yook Chae-ok, who is occupied in her search for missing and lost people. Since her childhood, Chae-ok has gone through a number of difficult circumstances as she journeyed through Manchuria and Shanghai along with her father.

Chae-ok has survived numerous ups and downs in her life and to protect herself from the world, she has learned to operate all sorts of machinery such as guns, knives, and more.

Netizens have been reacting to the first glimpse of the Gyeongseong Creature in a very positive manner. They are elated that their dream pairing is finally turning into a reality, while others are also waiting for the official announcement about the release date of the second season of the show.

Here's how fans reacted to the much-awaited glimpse of the series:

More about Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee’s Gyeongseong Creature

Apart from Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee, other well-known actors are also set to portray important roles. Kim Su-hyun will play the role of the mistress named Maeda, who belongs to the most powerful family that has absolute control over the Gyeongseongg area. Kim Hae-sook will play the role of a butler at the Golden Jade House named Nawol Daek, while Jo Han-chul will play Chae-ok’s father, Yoon Joong-won.

Wi Ha-joon will take on the role of an independent soldier, Gwon Jun-taek, one of Tae Sang's trusted friends. The show is penned by screenwriter Kang Eun-kyung, who is famous for Dr. Romantic, and helmed by the director of Stove League, Jung Dong-yoon.

Netflix has also confirmed Park Seo-joon and Han So-hee’s appearance in the second season of Gyeongseong Creature.

Meanwhile, the first season of Gyeongseong Creature is slated to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2023 on Netflix.

