“Soloist Kim Jisoo”: BLACKPINK fans celebrate the singer becoming the first K-pop soloist to surpass 100K pre-orders on KTown4U in the first 24 hours

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s fans took to social media to celebrate the singer becoming the first K-pop soloist to surpass 100K pre-orders and more than 150K pre-orders on KTown4U in the first 24 hours.

The Snowdrop star set this record within 8.5 hours of tracking. With this, she became the first female soloist and second overall to achieve this incredible feat. She surpassed the record of her group’s own album BORN PINK, which earned 142.1 K pre-orders within the first 24 hours.

BLACKPINK fans took to social media to cheer for the group’s oldest member finally making her solo debut. One fan, @SooyasSystem, took to social media to write “Soloist Kim Jisoo,” while cheering for the Snowdrop star.

js1 @SooyasSystem 🏻 CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR SOON TO BE SOLOIST KIM JISOO 🏼 JISOO “Untitled solo album” is now the most pre-ordered albums in its first 24 hours on Ktown4u with 142.5K sales and still countingCONGRATULATIONS TO OUR SOON TO BE SOLOIST KIM JISOO JISOO “Untitled solo album” is now the most pre-ordered albums in its first 24 hours on Ktown4u with 142.5K sales and still counting 👸🏻🌹 CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR SOON TO BE SOLOIST KIM JISOO 😍👏🏼 https://t.co/2ea6nDTfwW

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo sets multiple records with her highly-anticipated debut solo album

lia 🦋 @blink4vr God Jisoo already has mfs barking and the only thing that's come out is her coming soon poster & her 100K pre-order sales achievement, this is going to be one hell of an era God Jisoo already has mfs barking and the only thing that's come out is her coming soon poster & her 100K pre-order sales achievement, this is going to be one hell of an era https://t.co/MbUfYL4KRu

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s unnamed debut solo album is the first album by a soloist to surpass 100,000 pre-sales in the first 24 hours in KTown4U history. The Snowdrop star is also the third K-pop act in history to surpass 100,000 pre-sales in the history of KTown4U, third only to NCT 127 and her own group BLACKPINK.

BLACKPINK fans are happy with the Snowdrop star’s new achievement and have taken to social media to celebrate her unnamed solo debut album clocking 100K pre-orders in the history of KTown4U. BLINKs are now aiming for a million pre-orders as a new record.

whtttt @urblank17 🏼

Mother your debut is gonna be on fire



SOLOIST JISOO IS COMING

#JISOOComingSoonPoster The enthusiasm is so crazy for JISOOLO, she hold the tpo entire 3 sales on Ktown4uMother your debut is gonna be on fireSOLOIST JISOO IS COMING The enthusiasm is so crazy for JISOOLO, she hold the tpo entire 3 sales on Ktown4u😭🙏🏼Mother your debut is gonna be on fire🔥SOLOIST JISOO IS COMING#JISOOComingSoonPoster https://t.co/d1rkpRLAva

FOREVER KIM JISOO @ForeverKimJisoo



Let's reach 5K pre-orders to get an off-line ad at Ktown4u coex store for our Soloist



40% OFF : bit.ly/3GarOvv



PREORDER JISOO SOLO

#PreorderJISOOsoloNow We have 10 days to achieve the 5K sales from standard album & kit (LP not included)Let's reach 5K pre-orders to get an off-line ad at Ktown4u coex store for our Soloist #JISOO 40% OFFPREORDER JISOO SOLO We have 10 days to achieve the 5K sales from standard album & kit (LP not included) Let's reach 5K pre-orders to get an off-line ad at Ktown4u coex store for our Soloist #JISOO! 40% OFF 👉: bit.ly/3GarOvvPREORDER JISOO SOLO#PreorderJISOOsoloNow

Aeie @aeie_md I just knew Jisoo's sales would be huge. I'm exhibit A. I barely keep more than 1 version of albums for myself. But now with Jisoo, hihihihihi set complete. I just knew Jisoo's sales would be huge. I'm exhibit A. I barely keep more than 1 version of albums for myself. But now with Jisoo, hihihihihi set complete. 😁

J-sooya @J_nnieRubyJane



Her Album without her face nor title, no tracklist, just a cover of it. She isn't after for the number of sales. I'll say it once again, she's promoting her music and nothing in between.



This is her statement!



Proud Sooyaaa here🥰



#JISOO Mother just doing her thingHer Album without her face nor title, no tracklist, just a cover of it. She isn't after for the number of sales. I'll say it once again, she's promoting her music and nothing in between.This is her statement!Proud Sooyaaa here🥰 Mother just doing her thingHer Album without her face nor title, no tracklist, just a cover of it. She isn't after for the number of sales. I'll say it once again, she's promoting her music and nothing in between.This is her statement!Proud Sooyaaa here🥰#JISOO https://t.co/J6Re1jCDuv

mal @nastyblinker jisoo albums sales jisoo albums sales https://t.co/PHVZV8uKUX

Notably, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is the last member of the group to make her solo debut. Jennie was the first member to make her solo debut with the single SOLO in 2018, followed by Rosé with the single album R in March 2021, which comprised the hit title track On The Ground and b-side track Gone.

Meanwhile, Lisa made her solo debut the same year with the single album LALISA consisting of the eponymous title track LALISA and MONEY.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s new unnamed album will be available in two versions: Black and Red version and will be released on March 31. The Snowdrop star released the first teaser image that saw a ruby red cloth lying on a grass field full of wildflowers and leaves. The message “Jisoo Coming Soon” in red accompanies the teaser and the release date is mentioned as "2023.03.31 (Fri)."

In a recent post on Weverse, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo thanked fans for supporting her on her journey so far and revealed that even though juggling between the BORN PINK World Tour and her solo debut was tough, she managed to achieve it thanks to BLINKs.

She shared a picture of herself drinking red wine and holding a red rose, looking straight into the camera. BLACKPINK fans are of the view that red has great significance to her unnamed solo album and has been a recurring motif so far.

Em-em @eminem712178 )



Happiness index went up to 103% on a Chusday again. #JISOO #지수 @BLACKPINK Our best girl is on Weverse. Nyeong-an, Kim Jisoo 🥹 (She came after the 24 hrs solo album sales countHappiness index went up to 103% on a Chusday again. #BLACKPINK Our best girl is on Weverse. Nyeong-an, Kim Jisoo 🥹 (She came after the 24 hrs solo album sales count 😭)Happiness index went up to 103% on a Chusday again. #BLACKPINK #JISOO #지수 @BLACKPINK https://t.co/giHnKjLKSY

