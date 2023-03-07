“Soloist Kim Jisoo”: BLACKPINK fans celebrate the singer becoming the first K-pop soloist to surpass 100K pre-orders on KTown4U in the first 24 hours

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s fans took to social media to celebrate the singer becoming the first K-pop soloist to surpass 100K pre-orders and more than 150K pre-orders on KTown4U in the first 24 hours.
The Snowdrop star set this record within 8.5 hours of tracking. With this, she became the first female soloist and second overall to achieve this incredible feat. She surpassed the record of her group’s own album BORN PINK, which earned 142.1 K pre-orders within the first 24 hours.
BLACKPINK fans took to social media to cheer for the group’s oldest member finally making her solo debut. One fan, @SooyasSystem, took to social media to write “Soloist Kim Jisoo,” while cheering for the Snowdrop star.
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo sets multiple records with her highly-anticipated debut solo album
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s unnamed debut solo album is the first album by a soloist to surpass 100,000 pre-sales in the first 24 hours in KTown4U history. The Snowdrop star is also the third K-pop act in history to surpass 100,000 pre-sales in the history of KTown4U, third only to NCT 127 and her own group BLACKPINK.
BLACKPINK fans are happy with the Snowdrop star’s new achievement and have taken to social media to celebrate her unnamed solo debut album clocking 100K pre-orders in the history of KTown4U. BLINKs are now aiming for a million pre-orders as a new record.
Notably, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is the last member of the group to make her solo debut. Jennie was the first member to make her solo debut with the single SOLO in 2018, followed by Rosé with the single album R in March 2021, which comprised the hit title track On The Ground and b-side track Gone.
Meanwhile, Lisa made her solo debut the same year with the single album LALISA consisting of the eponymous title track LALISA and MONEY.
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s new unnamed album will be available in two versions: Black and Red version and will be released on March 31. The Snowdrop star released the first teaser image that saw a ruby red cloth lying on a grass field full of wildflowers and leaves. The message “Jisoo Coming Soon” in red accompanies the teaser and the release date is mentioned as "2023.03.31 (Fri)."
In a recent post on Weverse, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo thanked fans for supporting her on her journey so far and revealed that even though juggling between the BORN PINK World Tour and her solo debut was tough, she managed to achieve it thanks to BLINKs.
She shared a picture of herself drinking red wine and holding a red rose, looking straight into the camera. BLACKPINK fans are of the view that red has great significance to her unnamed solo album and has been a recurring motif so far.
BLACKPINK ties with Shakira to have multiple non-English songs rank number 1 on Global Spotify
BLACKPINK tied with Spanish singer Shakira to have multiple non-English songs rank number one on Global Spotify. The talented singers achieved this feat with their recent songs Pink Venom and Shut Down.
It is an incredible achievement as BLACKPINK, a K-pop girl group, achieved this incredible feat with just two songs. They are joined by the Waka Waka hitmaker Shakira, who became the first artist in 2023 to earn multiple number-one hits on Global Spotify.
Shakira has collaborated with Spanish singer Karol G on the song TQG, which ranked at number one on both the Billboard 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.