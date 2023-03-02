“Oh My God the Visual”: BLINKS go gaga over the BLACKPINK Jisoo’s newest portraits for Dunst

On March 1, 2023, Dunst announced BLACKPINK Jisoo as their first brand ambassador. The idol has reportedly started a new campaign for the brand, which includes the Dunst Spring-Summer collection for 2023. The advertising campaign is titled "the portraits of Jisoo."

In newly released photos by the brand, BLACKPINK Jisoo is seen exuding a high-school-student vibe. Fans have also noticed that she matched her clothing pieces to her character from the drama Snowdrop.

South Korean fashion brand Dunst is a design studio known for its ready-to-wear clothing pieces, shirts, blouses, dresses, skirts, and other apparel items that resonate with street style fashion.

Needless to say, fans went berserk after seeing the latest pictures of BLACKPINK Jisoo. One tweeted:

“OH MY GOD THE VISUAL!!!"

Fans can’t get enough of BLACKPINK Jisoo’s newest portraits

Exuding the school girl vibe in her Dunst outfits, BLACKPINK Jisoo was seen wearing a black jacket with a white shirt underneath, in the pictures. She was also seen wearing different types of skirts, including A-line, khaki, pencil, and tennis.

Fans are going wild over the new photos of BLACKPINK Jisoo for the Korean fashion brand, and took to social media to state that they love Dunst already for posting multiple pictures of the idol in different classy looks that resonate with her fashion statement.

elly @SooyasSystem



THE PORTRAITS OF JISOO

#JISOOxDUNST I AM SCREAMING DUNST IS SPOILING USTHE PORTRAITS OF JISOO I AM SCREAMING DUNST IS SPOILING US 😍THE PORTRAITS OF JISOO#JISOOxDUNST https://t.co/zlqBgwHGTv

Fans also observed that nine out of the 14 items of clothing showcased were already out of stock on Dunst.

JISOO CHARTS @jichu_charts



THE PORTRAITS OF JISOO 9 of the 14 products that JISOO wore are SOLD OUT on the DUNST studio website within minutes!THE PORTRAITS OF JISOO #JISOOxDUNST 9 of the 14 products that JISOO wore are SOLD OUT on the DUNST studio website within minutes!THE PORTRAITS OF JISOO #JISOOxDUNST https://t.co/pvlUKJG7sB

The pictures where she is seen with a camera, holding her jacket atop her head reminded them of her drama character Eun Young-ro from Snowdrop.

Jollify @jollify_



1987 2023 Kim Jisoo 🤝 Eun youngro then and now #JISOOXDUNST 1987 2023 Kim Jisoo 🤝 Eun youngro then and now #JISOOXDUNST 1987 2023 https://t.co/CeZ119DwYf

BLINKs believe that the brand showcases the soft and gentle side of the idol. One fan tweeted:

“It’s aww-stunning how much gentleness, purity and charisma Jisoo’s face and body language carries.”

103 ♡ @Jisoo_snows



THE PORTRAITS OF JISOO

#JISOOxDUNST It’s aww-stunning how much gentleness, purity and charisma Jisoo’s face and body language carries🥺THE PORTRAITS OF JISOO It’s aww-stunning how much gentleness, purity and charisma Jisoo’s face and body language carries🥺THE PORTRAITS OF JISOO#JISOOxDUNST https://t.co/rF9QZ3Bq9I

pritaà 🐘 @pritaadew



JISOO x Dunst.



THE PORTRAITS OF JISOO

#JisooxDunst Eun Youngro , 21st century girlJISOO x Dunst.THE PORTRAITS OF JISOO Eun Youngro , 21st century girl 🔥🔥JISOO x Dunst. THE PORTRAITS OF JISOO#JisooxDunst https://t.co/ZFpfCT3Few

Another fan tweeted:

Both dior and dunst called their ambassador as Queen oh I love the energy when the brands work with jisoo never fail hyping her up like this.”

jisoo anti @kjslives both dior and dunst called their ambassador as “QUEEN” oh i love the energy when the brands work with jisoo never fail hyping her up like this 🫶🏼 both dior and dunst called their ambassador as “QUEEN” oh i love the energy when the brands work with jisoo never fail hyping her up like this 🫶🏼 https://t.co/36v9n31zn6

More about BLACKPINK Jisoo

Jisoo recently appeared at the Dior Autumn/Winter 2023 fashion show in a bright amethyst buster dress, as she is the global ambassador for fashion and beauty for the brand.

The South Korean singer is popular for her vocal range and dance skills. She is a member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, and has been credited with albums like Pink Venom, Kill This Love, SQUARE UP, and others.

Jisoo is also an actress and has appeared in some dramas showcasing her acting skills. Her fans want to see more of her projects in the future after she appeared as the lead in the historical drama Snowdrop and made a guest appearance in Song Joong-ki’s drama Arthdal Chronicles.

The idol is currently on her Born Pink World Tour with her fellow group members and will hold their next concert in March in Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia.

Poll : 0 votes