“Oh My God the Visual”: BLINKS go gaga over the BLACKPINK Jisoo’s newest portraits for Dunst

On March 1, 2023, Dunst announced BLACKPINK Jisoo as their first brand ambassador. The idol has reportedly started a new campaign for the brand, which includes the Dunst Spring-Summer collection for 2023. The advertising campaign is titled "the portraits of Jisoo."
In newly released photos by the brand, BLACKPINK Jisoo is seen exuding a high-school-student vibe. Fans have also noticed that she matched her clothing pieces to her character from the drama Snowdrop.
South Korean fashion brand Dunst is a design studio known for its ready-to-wear clothing pieces, shirts, blouses, dresses, skirts, and other apparel items that resonate with street style fashion.
Needless to say, fans went berserk after seeing the latest pictures of BLACKPINK Jisoo. One tweeted:
“OH MY GOD THE VISUAL!!!"
Fans can’t get enough of BLACKPINK Jisoo’s newest portraits
Exuding the school girl vibe in her Dunst outfits, BLACKPINK Jisoo was seen wearing a black jacket with a white shirt underneath, in the pictures. She was also seen wearing different types of skirts, including A-line, khaki, pencil, and tennis.
Fans are going wild over the new photos of BLACKPINK Jisoo for the Korean fashion brand, and took to social media to state that they love Dunst already for posting multiple pictures of the idol in different classy looks that resonate with her fashion statement.
Fans also observed that nine out of the 14 items of clothing showcased were already out of stock on Dunst.
The pictures where she is seen with a camera, holding her jacket atop her head reminded them of her drama character Eun Young-ro from Snowdrop.
BLINKs believe that the brand showcases the soft and gentle side of the idol. One fan tweeted:
“It’s aww-stunning how much gentleness, purity and charisma Jisoo’s face and body language carries.”
Another fan tweeted:
Both dior and dunst called their ambassador as Queen oh I love the energy when the brands work with jisoo never fail hyping her up like this.”
More about BLACKPINK Jisoo
Jisoo recently appeared at the Dior Autumn/Winter 2023 fashion show in a bright amethyst buster dress, as she is the global ambassador for fashion and beauty for the brand.
The South Korean singer is popular for her vocal range and dance skills. She is a member of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, and has been credited with albums like Pink Venom, Kill This Love, SQUARE UP, and others.
Jisoo is also an actress and has appeared in some dramas showcasing her acting skills. Her fans want to see more of her projects in the future after she appeared as the lead in the historical drama Snowdrop and made a guest appearance in Song Joong-ki’s drama Arthdal Chronicles.
The idol is currently on her Born Pink World Tour with her fellow group members and will hold their next concert in March in Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia.