BLACKPINK's Jisoo has stunned fans with her flawless visuals for GQ Korea's February 2023 issue. As soon as the photos were shared on social media, fans flooded the internet with numerous comments praising the beauty of the biggest girl group member.

The artist is renowned for her many talents, including acting, singing, voice acting, and dancing. She is also known for her generous personality as she is always spotted giving her fans and staff special treatment.

Her immaculate visuals always add to the charm of the idol and the actress. Fans also titled the artist Miss Korea due to her highly praised looks. This is also why Jisoo has been a no. 1 choice for many top brands, including Dior.

"She ate the photoshoot": BLACKPINK’s Jisoo astounds netizens with her charm on the cover of GQ Korea's February 2023 issue

The idol has been working on many projects, especially in the fashion industry. The annual Marie Claire issue with Dior featured BLACKPINK, and the group also graced the cover of GQ magazine's February 2023 issue with Cartier.

Here's how fans reacted to Jisoo's flawless visuals on the cover of GQ Korea's February 2023 issue:

Fans were ecstatic to see the artist's amazing visuals in the popular fashion magazine. Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to the singer's much-awaited solo.

On January 2, YG Entertainment confirmed that the idol would debut as a solo artist in the coming year. This would also complete each of BLACKPINK members' solo albums release.

The idol's appearance at the Dior Spring/Summer 2022 collection show created buzz both inside and outside the Jardin des Tuileries venue. She became the celebrity with the most media impact value in Paris Fashion Week, with four photos on her personal Instagram valued at $1.84 million.

The artist was praised for her hard work while working on many fashion projects and continuing with the group's BORN PINK world tour.

In addition to her music career, the idol made her acting debut with a cameo role in the 2015 series The Producers and got her first lead role in the JTBC series Snowdrop, released in 2021.

The artist also joined Inkigayo as a host with Got7's Jin-young and NCT's Doyoung from 2017 to 2018. She also appeared in 2019 with a short cameo in the tvN fantasy drama Arthdal Chronicles portraying Song Joong-ki's love interest.

The idol also won the Outstanding Korean Actress award at the Seoul International Drama Awards in September 2022 for her performance in Snowdrop.

On January 3, she created her personal YouTube channel on her 28th birthday and named it Happy Jisoo 103%. She expressed that the proceeds from her new channel will be donated to charity. The channel is already gaining much love from millions of viewers around the world.

