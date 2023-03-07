"Soloist Jisoo is coming": Fans go wild as BLACKPINK's Jisoo drops teaser and release date for her solo debut

After years of anticipation, BLACKPINK's Jisoo is finally set to make her highly anticipated solo debut. On March 6, YG Entertainment announced that the talented vocalist would be releasing her first-ever solo project on March 31 of this year. The agency also shared an intriguing 'Coming Soon' teaser poster to generate hype.
Following the official announcement, BLINKs, the K-pop group's dedicated fandom, expressed their excitement and joy on social media with thousands of posts congratulating the singer and speculating about what to expect from the upcoming release.
In a conversation earlier with Soompi, YG Entertainment shared that despite having a busy schedule (which includes BLACKPINK's World Tour, endorsements, and fashion shows), the BLACKPINK member successfully finished the album jacket photo shoot and also worked on the production for her new album.
Fans excited as BLACKPINK's Jisoo announces solo debut in March
BLACKPINK's Jisoo is set to make her solo debut on March 31, 2023, and fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the release. The 28-year-old has become a hot topic on the internet, currently trending worldwide on Twitter.
Since she is the last BLACKPINK member to release solo music, fans are both emotional and excited to finally witness the concept of her upcoming record. According to various sources, Jisoo has been actively involved in the production of her solo single and has even contributed to the design of a limited edition LP vinyl.
Along with the release date, BLACKPINK's oldest member also shared a cryptic teaser poster featuring an empty green field and a piece of red cloth laid in the middle. Although it is hard to decipher the concept, fans definitely have several theories.
One excited fan compared the pre-order font and style to those used by rock bands like Nirvana and Cigarettes after Sex:
Many are also excited to see her perform the solo single live at Coachella 2023, where BLACKPINK is set to headline the second day of the music festival.
BLACKPINK's Jisoo has an incredibly devoted and supportive fan base, as evidenced by their activity on social media. In addition to her fans, Jisoo's fellow BLACKPINK members - Rose, Jennie, and Lisa - have also shown support for their "eunnie" (older sister in Korean) as she prepares to release her solo album.