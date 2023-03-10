“Congratulations BLACKPINK”: BLINKS rejoice as Guinness World Records certifies K-pop group as the most streamed female group on Spotify

On Wednesday, March 8, Guinness World Records took to Twitter to announce that the South Korean group BLACKPINK has become the most-streamed female group on Spotify, the largest music-streaming platform worldwide.

BLACKPINK, became the most streamed female band on Spotify (Image via Guinness Worlds Records Twitter)

Guinness World Records is popular for announcing record-breaking achievements by people from all walks of life. According to them, the group has garnered over 8,880,030,049 individual streams on Spotify.

Unsurprisingly, BLINKS did not hesitate to express their excitement when they became aware of the new record made by the idols and took to Twitter to congratulate them. One fan tweeted:

ICON @ICONIC_PINKS Congratulations BLACKPINK for setting NEW GUINNESS WORLD RECORD as the “MOST STREAMED FEMALE GROUP ON SPOTIFY” Congratulations BLACKPINK for setting NEW GUINNESS WORLD RECORD as the “MOST STREAMED FEMALE GROUP ON SPOTIFY” 👑🎉 https://t.co/uWaMhOGQrP

“I’m so proud of the girls”: Fans react to BLACKPINK’s record

BLACKPINK AWARDS🏆 @BP_AWARDS



1.

2. Little Mix - 3

3. Fifth Harmony/Girls Aloud - 2

4. Danity Kane/AKB48 - 1 Female Groups with Most Guinness World Records debuted this century:1. #BLACKPINK - 92. Little Mix - 33. Fifth Harmony/Girls Aloud - 24. Danity Kane/AKB48 - 1 Female Groups with Most Guinness World Records debuted this century:1. #BLACKPINK - 9 🏆2. Little Mix - 3 🏆3. Fifth Harmony/Girls Aloud - 2 🏆4. Danity Kane/AKB48 - 1 🏆 https://t.co/SnJ0gffiTP

BLACKPINK has set nine Guinness World Records as of 2023. The group's music video, How You Like That, solely grabbed five titles from the Guinness World Records in 2020. They won one in 2021 and the remaining three titles in 2023.

The Guinness Records that BLACKPINK holds are for the band with the most subscribers on YouTube, the first female K-pop band to reach No.1 on the U.S. Albums chart, among others.

Fans are also demanding that the Guinness World Records consider them for 'the most awarded girl group in the world' as they have won over 300 awards to date.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the group's new Guinness Worlds Records.

lovely_stan @l0velystan @GWR @rpdiagn @Spotify @ygofficialblink Congrats to the biggest group in the world, my girls ! And to the blinks who streamed all their songs too ! @GWR @rpdiagn @Spotify @ygofficialblink Congrats to the biggest group in the world, my girls ! And to the blinks who streamed all their songs too !

Tim🐻🌹 @ttim_158

#BLACKPINK @GWR



GUINNESS WORLD RECORD recognises BLACKPINK as The Most Streamed Female Band in Spotify History GUINNESS WORLD RECORD recognises BLACKPINK as The Most Streamed Female Band in Spotify History🔥#BLACKPINK @GWR https://t.co/lTxK3djiKV

Guinness World Records also mentioned the group’s most famous songs, including How You Like That, Kill This Love, and DDU-DUDDU-DU, which have more than a million streams on Spotify, showcasing the popularity of their music among the younger generation.

Even members of the group have their own individual achievements certified by Guinness Worlds Records, including Lisa having five records to her name. She was certified as the Most Viewed Music Video by a Solo Artist in 24 hours for her single LALISA, the first K-pop solo artist to bag the MTV Video Music Awards, most followed by K-pop artists on Instagram as of January 2023, among others.

Meanwhile, Rose has one Guinness World Record for being the first artist to reach No.1 on the Billboard Global chart as a soloist and a member of a K-pop group.

More about BLACKPINK

The famous K-pop group BLACKPINK has a huge fanbase consisting of four members namely Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa. They have released several albums over the years, including BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA, BLACKPINK ARENA TOUR, THE ALBUM, and others.

Jisoo recently became the first brand ambassador for the South Korean clothing brand, Dunst. Rose attended the Saint Laurent WW23 show held in Paris as she was the global ambassador and face of the French luxury brand.

Meanwhile, Jennie was spotted at the Chanel fashion show interacting with Korean actor Park Seo-joon as both are faces of the brand for different products.

Meanwhile, both Lisa and Jennie are actively participating in the final evaluation of the rookie girl group BABYMONSTER. The episode of the survival show is available to stream on the rookie group's YouTube channel every Friday.

The BLACKPINK members are occupied with their ongoing Born Pink World Tour, which they will conclude on June 17, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes