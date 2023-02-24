“Can't he just praise”: Yang Hyun-suk comparing BABYMONSTER’s CHIQUITA to BLACKPINK rapper upsets fans

K-pop fans are upset at former YG Entertainment CEO and founder Yang Hyun-suk comparing BABYMONSTER’s CHIQUITA to BLACKPINK’s LISA.

In CHIQUITA’s introduction video released on February 22, 2023, Yang Hyun-suk praised the Thai singer as despite having the shortest training period, the 14-year-old artist managed to earn multiple compliments from the former YG Entertainment CEO.

Moreover, the video has already surpassed 2.7 million views. One part of the compliments that fans were upset about was a line in which he seemingly compared CHIQUITA, who is Thai, to BLACKPINK’s Thai rapper, LISA.

He said:

“From a producer’s perspective, it’s very clear that CHIQUITA is a special kid. I really hope in the future, she’ll be popular just like Lalisa and practice global influence. That’s my personal hope.”

Fans took to Twitter to express their frustration at the comment, stating that it wasn’t fair to pressurize a 14 year old, who hasn’t even debuted, to be on the same level as LISA’s global success.

YG Entertainment founder lands in trouble after a comment seemingly comparing BABYMONSTER’s CHIQUITA to BLACKPINK’s LISA

BLACKPINK’s LISA is one of the few Thai celebrities who has managed to become global superstars in the K-pop industry. The LALISA singer was reportedly being offered a whopping 81 million USD (or 1 billion KRW) to leave YG Entertainment, since the group’s contract expiration looms large in 2023.

An incredibly successful career like LISA is hard to come by, which is why fans were rallying in support of CHIQUITA and criticizing Yang Hyun-suk, YG Entertainment’s (YGE) former CEO, for his recent comments.

BABYMONSTER is a seven-member rookie group that is set to make its debut under YGE. CHIQUITA is a ‘09 liner, currently making her the youngest K-pop idol.

In her introductory video released on February 23, Yang Hyun-suk shared that she caught his eye during the trainee monthly evaluation. Her talent showcase at the time prompted him to shift her to the BABYMONSTER project, despite the fact that she had the shortest training period.

While fans celebrated that the Thai BABYMONSTER member received a lot of praise from professionals, Yang Hyun-suk’s comment of hoping that CHIQUITA is popular “just like LALISA” drew criticism.

Many believed that the BLACKPINK rapper had been mistreated and were against the former CEO mentioning her name. Check out how fans reacted to Yang Hyun-suk’s comment:

ra ra girl 🫧 @lalisamgger @LaliceUpdates He needs to leave Lisa alone and stop mentioning her name , this man has no shame 🤥 @LaliceUpdates He needs to leave Lisa alone and stop mentioning her name , this man has no shame 🤥

🕷️ @GIRL0VESICK @LaliceUpdates this man loves mentioning lisa but can’t he just treat her better? she deserves so much better from that company @LaliceUpdates this man loves mentioning lisa but can’t he just treat her better? she deserves so much better from that company

ミ☆ @bIinksupreme LALICE UPDATES l FAN ACCOUNT @LaliceUpdates YG: I really hope in the future, she’ll (chiquita) be popular just like #LALISA , and practice global influence. That’s my personal hope. YG: I really hope in the future, she’ll (chiquita) be popular just like #LALISA, and practice global influence. That’s my personal hope. https://t.co/3hAfPPSL6M the audacity of this man speaking on lisa and using her name to promo other ppl when that company can’t even treat her right. not to mention the pressure that’s gonna be put on chiquita. can someone lock him up twitter.com/laliceupdates/… the audacity of this man speaking on lisa and using her name to promo other ppl when that company can’t even treat her right. not to mention the pressure that’s gonna be put on chiquita. can someone lock him up twitter.com/laliceupdates/…

🌼🦋 @327_WARRIOR @silva_hija

Why not let those kids grow their own without them pressuring them a lot @bIinksupreme The problem they using her to pressure this girls when they can even treat her right,,Why not let those kids grow their own without them pressuring them a lot @silva_hija @bIinksupreme The problem they using her to pressure this girls when they can even treat her right,,Why not let those kids grow their own without them pressuring them a lot

ً ella & riac 🕷🕸 @mflisoo LALICE UPDATES l FAN ACCOUNT @LaliceUpdates YG: I really hope in the future, she’ll (chiquita) be popular just like #LALISA , and practice global influence. That’s my personal hope. YG: I really hope in the future, she’ll (chiquita) be popular just like #LALISA, and practice global influence. That’s my personal hope. https://t.co/3hAfPPSL6M This remind me when he said he wanted blackpink to be the next 2en1 just for bp to have their own charm and become huge in kpop, i need yg to stop wanting to have the next same thing bcs that will never happen let them have their own thing . Anyway dont hate on the new gg twitter.com/LaliceUpdates/… This remind me when he said he wanted blackpink to be the next 2en1 just for bp to have their own charm and become huge in kpop, i need yg to stop wanting to have the next same thing bcs that will never happen let them have their own thing . Anyway dont hate on the new gg twitter.com/LaliceUpdates/…

Horikita🖤🤎 @titania_gz twitter.com/LaliceUpdates/… LALICE UPDATES l FAN ACCOUNT @LaliceUpdates YG: I really hope in the future, she’ll (chiquita) be popular just like #LALISA , and practice global influence. That’s my personal hope. YG: I really hope in the future, she’ll (chiquita) be popular just like #LALISA, and practice global influence. That’s my personal hope. https://t.co/3hAfPPSL6M Just because Lisa is the most popular kpop female idol doesn't mean all thai will become popular like her. It depends on people's taste. You cannot create another Lisa lmao stop using her for that group you can't even release her album sales & treat her better so stfu Just because Lisa is the most popular kpop female idol doesn't mean all thai will become popular like her. It depends on people's taste. You cannot create another Lisa lmao stop using her for that group you can't even release her album sales & treat her better so stfu💀 twitter.com/LaliceUpdates/…

Meanwhile, as per reports, YG Entertainment is planning to retain BLACKPINK with a quote of 16.2 million USD (or 20 billion KRW) per member. The contract will reportedly last for two to three years.

YGE is also going through some internal changes where a few of their artists have shifted gears to THEBLACKLABEL, it’s subsidiary. There has yet to be an update regarding the group’s contract renewal.

As for BABYMONSTER, the group’s debut date is yet to be announced. All seven members, HARAM, AHYEON, CHIQUITA, ASA, RORA, PHARITA and RUKA, have been revealed through live performance videos.

Poll : 0 votes