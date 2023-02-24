“Can't he just praise”: Yang Hyun-suk comparing BABYMONSTER’s CHIQUITA to BLACKPINK rapper upsets fans

K-pop fans are upset at former YG Entertainment CEO and founder Yang Hyun-suk comparing BABYMONSTER’s CHIQUITA to BLACKPINK’s LISA.
In CHIQUITA’s introduction video released on February 22, 2023, Yang Hyun-suk praised the Thai singer as despite having the shortest training period, the 14-year-old artist managed to earn multiple compliments from the former YG Entertainment CEO.
Moreover, the video has already surpassed 2.7 million views. One part of the compliments that fans were upset about was a line in which he seemingly compared CHIQUITA, who is Thai, to BLACKPINK’s Thai rapper, LISA.
He said:
“From a producer’s perspective, it’s very clear that CHIQUITA is a special kid. I really hope in the future, she’ll be popular just like Lalisa and practice global influence. That’s my personal hope.”
Fans took to Twitter to express their frustration at the comment, stating that it wasn’t fair to pressurize a 14 year old, who hasn’t even debuted, to be on the same level as LISA’s global success.
YG Entertainment founder lands in trouble after a comment seemingly comparing BABYMONSTER’s CHIQUITA to BLACKPINK’s LISA
BLACKPINK’s LISA is one of the few Thai celebrities who has managed to become global superstars in the K-pop industry. The LALISA singer was reportedly being offered a whopping 81 million USD (or 1 billion KRW) to leave YG Entertainment, since the group’s contract expiration looms large in 2023.
An incredibly successful career like LISA is hard to come by, which is why fans were rallying in support of CHIQUITA and criticizing Yang Hyun-suk, YG Entertainment’s (YGE) former CEO, for his recent comments.
BABYMONSTER is a seven-member rookie group that is set to make its debut under YGE. CHIQUITA is a ‘09 liner, currently making her the youngest K-pop idol.
In her introductory video released on February 23, Yang Hyun-suk shared that she caught his eye during the trainee monthly evaluation. Her talent showcase at the time prompted him to shift her to the BABYMONSTER project, despite the fact that she had the shortest training period.
While fans celebrated that the Thai BABYMONSTER member received a lot of praise from professionals, Yang Hyun-suk’s comment of hoping that CHIQUITA is popular “just like LALISA” drew criticism.
Many believed that the BLACKPINK rapper had been mistreated and were against the former CEO mentioning her name. Check out how fans reacted to Yang Hyun-suk’s comment:
Meanwhile, as per reports, YG Entertainment is planning to retain BLACKPINK with a quote of 16.2 million USD (or 20 billion KRW) per member. The contract will reportedly last for two to three years.
YGE is also going through some internal changes where a few of their artists have shifted gears to THEBLACKLABEL, it’s subsidiary. There has yet to be an update regarding the group’s contract renewal.
As for BABYMONSTER, the group’s debut date is yet to be announced. All seven members, HARAM, AHYEON, CHIQUITA, ASA, RORA, PHARITA and RUKA, have been revealed through live performance videos.