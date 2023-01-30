“Welcome BABYMONSTER Chiquita”: Fans react as she is crowned with the title of the youngest idol in K-pop

On January 22, YG Entertainment revealed a live solo performance for BABYMONSTER Chiquita.
She’s part of the new K-pop girl group BABYMONSTER, consisting of six other members, Ruka, Asa, Ahyeon, Haram, Rora, and Pharita. The seven girls range in age from thirteen to eighteen years old. The group is set to debut in 2023.
It is a known fact that idols are famous for debuting at a very young age and preparing for their debut even before that time, approximately three or five years. Earlier, Haeun held the title from Lapillus, who was born in 2008. However, BABYMONSTER Chiquita is now considered the youngest member to debut at the age of thirteen.
As fans get a glimpse of Chiquita’s vocals and age, some welcome the idol with a happy gesture while others have a concerned reaction. One fan tweeted:
"Age does not matter when it comes to talent": Fans as thirteen-year-old BABYMONSTER Chiquita is set to make her debut in 2013
BABYMONSTER Chiquita hails from Thailand and is finally set to make her K-pop debut. She was officially revealed as the third member of the group to fans through her live solo performance on YouTube by YG Entertainment. Fans couldn’t stop praising her soulful vocals.
The idol’s nickname is Canny, and she’s the sister of Copper Dechawat, who’s from The Star Idol and 789 TRAINEE. She was previously part of the cover group RedRose. She was born on February 17, 2009, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.
However, the matter of concern is that she’s only thirteen years old and has many other things to do. While fans are praising her vocals and predicting that she could be a superstar in the future, some feel that the K-pop industry needs to stop making idol debuts at such a young age.
Some fans feel that debuting at a young age creates a negative impact on an idol, despite how talented they are. Putting pressure on such young people creates a negative environment for them.
However, for other fans, they are wholeheartedly welcoming BABYMONSTER Chiquita and the new group. Appreciating their vocals and talents, fans can’t help but praise their baby idols with talents that are above their age. Chiquita trained for approximately a year and six months. Fans are awaiting her debut and reacting to it on social media.
BABYMONSTER Chiquita was spotted with BLACKPINK LISA
As both Chiquita and Lisa belong to Thailand, they are often seen together hanging out, where Lisa takes care of the maknae of the group. The duo are often seen eating and strolling around.
She is also set to become the second Thai to debut under YG Entertainment after Lisa from BLACKPINK.
BABYMONSTER Chiquita is all set to debut in 2023, with her group members and fans eagerly waiting to see the group's first music video.