“This isn’t okay”: Netizens furious over BABYMONSTER allegedly debuting with a 13-year-old member

YG Entertainment began the new year with a blast by releasing the first look at the soon-to-debut girl group BABYMONSTER on January 1, 2023. The seven members’ names are the only information out yet, but there are speculations about them being in the age group of 13 to 17 years old.
The speculation has led K-pop fans to once again question the industry’s obsession with debuting younger idols every passing year. The video revealed many YGE artists such as WINNER, AKMU, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie praising the trainees who have been practicing for four years.
This additional information alongside rumors that the youngest member is apparently only 13 years old has landed BABYMONSTER in trouble way before its debut.
Alleged age of BABYMONSTER members ignite discussions of teenagers debuting in the industry
YG Entertainment ended 2022 with surprising news of multiple artists leaving the agency, with the final announcement being that of a new girl group debuting. The soon-to-debut group comprises seven members - Ahyeon, Rora, Chikita, Asa, Prita, HR (Hyerin/Haram), and Dain. They are also the most culturally-diverse group since Prita is Thai, Chikita is Thai-Mexican, and Asa is Japanese.
BABYMONSTER’s introduction video, titled YG NEXT MOVEMENT, showcased the trainees practicing in the studio. It offers viewers glimpses of who is included in the group, the behind-the-scenes of their debut preparations, and, most importantly, YGE artists’ thoughts about their juniors.
While fans await more information about the girls, rumored conversations online state that the youngest in the group is only 13 years old, while the eldest member is speculated to be 17 years old. These alleged ages have thrown many off guard, as they believe it is quite concerning.
Some people even sarcastically commented that the agency took the “baby” in “BABYMONSTER” quite seriously. Take a look at how people are reacting to the rumored age below:
The issue has once again brought ADOR’s new girl group, NewJeans, into the spotlight too. NewJeans debuted in July 2022 with Hyein, a 14-year-old, as the group’s maknae.
Discussions regarding the toxic conditions and pressures of being a K-pop idol were made back then too, and the news of BABYMONSTER’s alleged 13-year-old member has enraged people further.
Additionally, the YG NEXT MOVEMENT video revealed that the members had been training for four years. Majority of netizens believe that the issue of the K-pop industry increasingly debuting younger K-pop idols was getting out of hand.
BABYMONSTER reportedly includes a Thai member whom BLACKPINK’s Lisa mentored
As the first look of YG Entertainment’s new girl group took over the internet, a past video of BLACKPINK’s Thai rapper, Lisa, talking about mentoring a trainee resurfaced too. In a Rolling Stone interview a few months ago, the MONEY singer mentioned a Thai trainee she had formed a bond with:
“There is a Thai trainee who reminds me of when I was young. I’m trying to take care of her.”
Lisa also added that her way of bonding is to go out for meals and shopping. In the video too, the MONEY singer and Jennie were seen coaching the rookies.
BABYMONSTER will be the agency’s first girl group after the Pink Venom singers, who are touted as the world’s biggest female group. Hence, the soon-to-debut group has more eyes on them and has high expectations.
YG Entertainment is yet to reveal the group’s debut date.