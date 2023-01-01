“This isn’t okay”: Netizens furious over BABYMONSTER allegedly debuting with a 13-year-old member

YG Entertainment began the new year with a blast by releasing the first look at the soon-to-debut girl group BABYMONSTER on January 1, 2023. The seven members’ names are the only information out yet, but there are speculations about them being in the age group of 13 to 17 years old.

ًًً @tingifys baby monster have been practicing for 4 years together so that 09 liner was only nine when she began to practice to become an idol? this isn’t okay we need them gone baby monster have been practicing for 4 years together so that 09 liner was only nine when she began to practice to become an idol? this isn’t okay we need them gone https://t.co/NeZDNNlUup

The speculation has led K-pop fans to once again question the industry’s obsession with debuting younger idols every passing year. The video revealed many YGE artists such as WINNER, AKMU, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jennie praising the trainees who have been practicing for four years.

This additional information alongside rumors that the youngest member is apparently only 13 years old has landed BABYMONSTER in trouble way before its debut.

Alleged age of BABYMONSTER members ignite discussions of teenagers debuting in the industry

YG Entertainment ended 2022 with surprising news of multiple artists leaving the agency, with the final announcement being that of a new girl group debuting. The soon-to-debut group comprises seven members - Ahyeon, Rora, Chikita, Asa, Prita, HR (Hyerin/Haram), and Dain. They are also the most culturally-diverse group since Prita is Thai, Chikita is Thai-Mexican, and Asa is Japanese.

BABYMONSTER’s introduction video, titled YG NEXT MOVEMENT, showcased the trainees practicing in the studio. It offers viewers glimpses of who is included in the group, the behind-the-scenes of their debut preparations, and, most importantly, YGE artists’ thoughts about their juniors.

LISA: ‘all members go wel with each other’

JENNIE: ‘they’re really good overall’ JENNIE & LISA are featured in ‘BABY MONSTER’s’ new debut trailer!LISA: ‘all members go wel with each other’JENNIE: ‘they’re really good overall’ JENNIE & LISA are featured in ‘BABY MONSTER’s’ new debut trailer! ✨ LISA: ‘all members go wel with each other’JENNIE: ‘they’re really good overall’ https://t.co/DUjsu3K3Tb

While fans await more information about the girls, rumored conversations online state that the youngest in the group is only 13 years old, while the eldest member is speculated to be 17 years old. These alleged ages have thrown many off guard, as they believe it is quite concerning.

Some people even sarcastically commented that the agency took the “baby” in “BABYMONSTER” quite seriously. Take a look at how people are reacting to the rumored age below:

lexie @allurejinni ? they took the “baby” in baby monster seriously Wow baby monster girls age are all 13,14,15 ?? so yge chose to debut a group full of kids? they took the “baby” in baby monster seriously Wow baby monster girls age are all 13,14,15 ?? so yge chose to debut a group full of kids 😭? they took the “baby” in baby monster seriously

lucía @_strawflakes yg’s ngg baby monster ages are concerning like its clear they were going for younger girls since the name was revealed in like 2020 but why kids? 🤔 all bp members debuted as adults (intl age) and they did just fine, similar to 2ne1 except for minzy that at least got adults to yg’s ngg baby monster ages are concerning like its clear they were going for younger girls since the name was revealed in like 2020 but why kids? 🤔 all bp members debuted as adults (intl age) and they did just fine, similar to 2ne1 except for minzy that at least got adults to

queen's umbrella official holder @snowdropwhen baby monster fanbase putting 'Age' for some and 'Birth Year' for others (the 13 year old)... lmao baby monster fanbase putting 'Age' for some and 'Birth Year' for others (the 13 year old)... lmao https://t.co/lwoqQmo6Rp

ٰ @miinyrd think the most shocking part ab baby monsters to me is not their age now but the fact that yg has been apparently been training them for YEARS??? LIKE HOW YOUNG WERE THEY WHEN THEY STARTED TRAINING?!? think the most shocking part ab baby monsters to me is not their age now but the fact that yg has been apparently been training them for YEARS??? LIKE HOW YOUNG WERE THEY WHEN THEY STARTED TRAINING?!?

fims @sserablink i dont mind if maknae baby monster's age is underage but if almost all members baemon is minor... omfg terrible i dont mind if maknae baby monster's age is underage but if almost all members baemon is minor... omfg terrible

The issue has once again brought ADOR’s new girl group, NewJeans, into the spotlight too. NewJeans debuted in July 2022 with Hyein, a 14-year-old, as the group’s maknae.

Discussions regarding the toxic conditions and pressures of being a K-pop idol were made back then too, and the news of BABYMONSTER’s alleged 13-year-old member has enraged people further.

nem @nemmh0 baby monster and newjeans....not going to age well knowing how kpop stans behave with people older than 20 baby monster and newjeans....not going to age well knowing how kpop stans behave with people older than 20

Additionally, the YG NEXT MOVEMENT video revealed that the members had been training for four years. Majority of netizens believe that the issue of the K-pop industry increasingly debuting younger K-pop idols was getting out of hand.

l. // busy with uni @tanniesthinker @taaesjuul it’s quite sickening actually how companies debut children like that, don’t get the selling point of it at all. besides i don’t even wanna say how old i was in 2009 and that kid was given birth to. @taaesjuul it’s quite sickening actually how companies debut children like that, don’t get the selling point of it at all. besides i don’t even wanna say how old i was in 2009 and that kid was given birth to.

noor (+_+) 🎧 ★ @purinyoon you are literally encouraging the company and other companies to debut more kids you are literally encouraging the company and other companies to debut more kids

BABYMONSTER reportedly includes a Thai member whom BLACKPINK’s Lisa mentored

As the first look of YG Entertainment’s new girl group took over the internet, a past video of BLACKPINK’s Thai rapper, Lisa, talking about mentoring a trainee resurfaced too. In a Rolling Stone interview a few months ago, the MONEY singer mentioned a Thai trainee she had formed a bond with:

“There is a Thai trainee who reminds me of when I was young. I’m trying to take care of her.”

🕷️ @GIRL0VESICK in YG’s new girl group there are 2 thai members, and one of them is probably the one lisa talked about in her interview for rolling stone 🥲 in YG’s new girl group there are 2 thai members, and one of them is probably the one lisa talked about in her interview for rolling stone 🥲💛 https://t.co/iPxx5ILkqY

Lisa also added that her way of bonding is to go out for meals and shopping. In the video too, the MONEY singer and Jennie were seen coaching the rookies.

BABYMONSTER will be the agency’s first girl group after the Pink Venom singers, who are touted as the world’s biggest female group. Hence, the soon-to-debut group has more eyes on them and has high expectations.

YG Entertainment is yet to reveal the group’s debut date.

