BLACKPINK creates history as the first girl group to earn more than $3 million for a single-arena US concert

BLACKPINK has created history as they become the first girl group to earn more than $3 million for a single-arena US concert.

They achieved this feat with their two-night sold-out shows in Newark, New Jersey, where they performed at the Prudential Center on November 14 and 15, earning a whopping $3.297 million each night.

This is the first time a girl group has raked in $3 million-plus twice in a single arena concert in the United States.

BLACKPINK released their second full album, BORN PINK, on September 16 this year. Almost a month later, on October 15, the girl group began their ambitious BORN PINK World Tour, which started with their home country Seoul, South Korea, and eventually reached the US.

BLACKPINK’s fans react to their impressive single-arena concert achievement

BLACKPINK commenced their US leg of the world tour with Dallas on October 25 and 26, followed by Houston on October 29 and 30, Atlanta on November 2 and 3, Hamilton on November 6 and 7, Chicago on November 10 and 11, and Newark on November 14 and 15. Next, they will perform in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20.

This is an impressive achievement considering it was only their second last US world tour stop. BLINKs have taken to social media to shower congratulations and praise on the Pink Venom singers. Phrases like “Biggest Girl Group in the world” was mandatory in every fan tweet.

Before announcing their second world tour, YG Entertainment revealed that the talented girl group will embark upon the biggest and most ambitious world tour any girl group has gone through and will be globe-trotting across many countries and cities.

The tour, which started in Seoul, South Korea, will conclude in Europe in the winter of 2022. In 2023, the group will be touring across Asia and the Middle East until mid-next year post which they will be flying down to Australia and New Zealand in June, with more dates to be added for the second half of next year.

According to the information tweeted by @Touringdata, BORN PINK made $6,595,517, with $3,297,759 on average. They sold 23,928 tickets with an average price of $275.64.

The last time the Pink Venom singers performed at Newark’s Prudential Center was when they performed at the MTV VMAs for the first time in August this year.

The talented girl group debuted their smash hit track Pink Venom for a live audience and walked away with two awards on the same night, one for “Best Metaverse Performance” for their PUBG collaboration Ready For Love, and the other for “Best K-pop” for Lisa’s debut album LALISA.

The four-member girl group performed How You Like That, Pretty Savage, Lovesick Girls, Pink Venom, Shutdown, DDU-DU DDU -DU, and Typa Girl, amongst others.

BLACKPINK earns a new fan in actress Han So-hee

젠바 🙈💕 @blackpinkbabo Han So-hee chose BLACKPINK as her favorite korean superstars and Jennie as her favorite member! She also shared that she really likes Shut Down 🥰 @Blackpink Han So-hee chose BLACKPINK as her favorite korean superstars and Jennie as her favorite member! She also shared that she really likes Shut Down 🥰 @Blackpink https://t.co/NYchEBKHll

BLACKPINK earned a new fan in actress Han So-hee, known for her dramas, My Name and Nevertheless. The actress recently attended the OMEGA Her Time event in Thailand and was the cynosure of everyone’s eyes.

During a Q&A session with Vogue Thailand, the actress revealed her favorite Korean superstars are BLACKPINK. She also revealed that Jennie was her bias from the group, and Shut Down is her current favorite song from the group.

