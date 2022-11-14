"So proud of my queen": Twitter erupts as BLACKPINK's Lisa wins best K-Pop award at MTV EMAs 2022

The MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 was held in Düsseldorf, Germany, on November 13, 2022, where BLACKPINK’s Lisa won the Best K-Pop Award. Needless to say, fans were ecstatic about their idol's win at the MTV EMAs 2022.

BLACKPINK took home two big awards for the first time as a female K-Pop group. While one of these was the Best K-pop Award, given to the LALISA hitmaker, the second was the Best Metaverse Performance Award. The group won this award for their PUBG Mobile in-game concert The Virtual for AI avatars Ready To Love.

Twitter was filled with fans congratulating the singer for winning the solo award at a major music function. Several fans even took to the micro-blogging platform to say, "Proud of my queen," as they celebrated their excitement at the win.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa humbly thanks BLINKs in her acceptance speech at MTV EMAs 2022

The 25-year-old singer thanked BLACKPINK fans (BLINKs) for their support in her acceptance speech after winning the Best K-pop Award at the MTV EMAs 2022. She said that she was honored at winning the award and expressed gratitude to her fans for their love and support on both her debut album LALISA and the group's latest album BORN PINK.

MTV @MTV Let's hear it for your #MTVEMA winner for Best K-Pop, LISA!!! Let's hear it for your #MTVEMA winner for Best K-Pop, LISA!!!💞 https://t.co/BRlhi7DvcH

BLACKPINK’s maknae also added that she hopes to see fans at the BORN PINK World Tour too.

BLINKs are elated at the MONEY singer’s win and have taken to social media to express their happiness. One BLINK also pointed out that the BLACKPINK member has won two MTV awards this year for the Best K-pop Award at the MTV Video Music Awards and MTV EMA 2022.

While some fans said that she deserved the award, others said that they were proud of the youngest BLACKPINK member.

It is also worth noting that the band is the first K-pop female group to win two awards at the MTV EMAs. Additionally, the group's maknae is also the first female soloist to win the "Best K-pop Award."

However, it wasn't just a great night for BLACKPINK, it was a great one for K-pop groups in general. Several other K-pop groups won awards as well. HYBE group BT won the Biggest Fans Award for the fifth consecutive year. Meanwhile, another HYBE group TOMORROW X TOGETHER won the Best Asia Artist Award.

Boyband SEVENTEEN won two awards - the Best New Artist Award and the Best Push Award.

Lisa broke Adele’s iTunes record

In the first week of November 2022, Lisa's debut solo album LALISA reached number 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in Kyrgyzstan over a year after its original release. The album was released on September 10, 2021.

𝓡𝓮𝓰𝓲𝓷𝓪ᵀˢ¹³ @lsmbulgari Lisa's smug look knowing she has her own award to give a speech for Lisa's smug look knowing she has her own award to give a speech for https://t.co/ozUaCykPIK

This makes the singer the first female artist in history to top iTunes' top song charts in 103 different regions across the globe. The singer even beat Adele, who held the record and had topped iTunes' top songs charts in 102 countries. Adele held the record for her songs Hello and Easy On Me.

BLACKPINK members are currently on their BORN PINK World Tour. They will be performing in Newark's Prudential Center on November 14 and 15, 2022. Following this, the band will travel to Europe to continue their BORN PINK world tour.

