BLACKPINK members had the most honest reaction to a BLINK getting member Kim Jennie’s name tattooed on their body.

The quartet is currently in America for their BORN PINK World Tour. During the send-off event after their Newark show, BLACKPINK stopped by to chat with fans. One fan (@latiadeustedes on Twitter) said to BLACKPINK’s Jennie that they have the singer's name tattooed in Korean on their body, leaving the members surprised at their revelation.

Following this, BLINKs took to Twitter to react to the event. While mentioning Rosé's reaction to the fan's tattoo, user @RuthNzi called her "Queen of meme."

"We need blinks like you": BLACKPINK’s reactions to Jennie’s fan prompts the fandom to make memes off their expressions

As evident from their social media account and presence at BLACKPINK's Newark concert, Twitterati @latiadeustedes is a huge fan of the quartet, with Jennie possibly being their bias. During the send-off event, the Pink Venom singers interacted with some of the BLINKs who were present at the show. The said fan reached out to BLACKPINK’s Jennie and said:

“Jennie, I have your name tattooed in Korean.”

Jennie, as well as Jisoo, instantly had a surprising reaction to the fan's revelation, who further added that their tattoo was real. However, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Rosé’s reaction got the most traction online, with BLINKs taking it to social media churning out memes out of their facial expressions.

K🍁 @callmeK_okay But at the same time my memesé, she so unserious. @latiadeustedes Girl you deserve it so much, we need blinks like you.But at the same time my memesé, she so unserious. @latiadeustedes Girl you deserve it so much, we need blinks like you. 😌💖 But at the same time my memesé, she so unserious. 😭 https://t.co/JZmtZ27Pje

DY. @Blackpink88xo the pinks reaction when blinks show Jennie name tattoo twitter.com/i/web/status/1… the pinks reaction when blinks show Jennie name tattoo twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5ZXfJcBUf9

JE | *PinoyMDniJennie😭* @JENSSSweet thank you for loving our dear Jennie @latiadeustedes Jennie is about to cry, I know when she's about to crythank you for loving our dear Jennie @latiadeustedes Jennie is about to cry, I know when she's about to cry 😭 thank you for loving our dear Jennie ❤❤❤

🕷️ @GIRL0VESICK @latiadeustedes thank you so much for this precious interaction, she looked so happy and the girls were shocked too! 🤍🤍🤍 @latiadeustedes thank you so much for this precious interaction, she looked so happy and the girls were shocked too! 🤍🤍🤍

Aelisse is infected by pink venom @aelisse_

I can't with Rosie's reaction she was super shocked @latiadeustedes I'm wondering if you showed them a picture of the tattoo or you just pulled you shirt up to show it. Their reaction was like OMG!!!!!I can't with Rosie's reaction she was super shocked @latiadeustedes I'm wondering if you showed them a picture of the tattoo or you just pulled you shirt up to show it. Their reaction was like OMG!!!!!I can't with Rosie's reaction she was super shocked

Stefannyleon @Stefannyleon7 @latiadeustedes Not Jisoo trying to see if the tattoo is real by brushing it with her finger. LMAO. @latiadeustedes Not Jisoo trying to see if the tattoo is real by brushing it with her finger. LMAO.

The SOLO singer retained her surprised expression throughout her interaction with her fan. When the latter asked for a selfie, Jennie immediately obliged. In fact, the BLINK took to their personal Twitter account to share their experience of meeting the BLACKPINK members.

Sharing a video of the incident and recording the members’ reaction on camera, the fan wrote that they are truly honored to be Jennie’s fan and that the world doesn’t deserve her.

있지아르 D-DAY2 @latiadeustedes #BLACKPINKinNewark #BORNPINKinNEWARK_DDAY twitter.com/i/web/status/1… OK SO THIS HAPPENED… JENNIE THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR BEING SO KIND AND HUMBLE TO ME. THE WORLD DOESN’T DESERVE YOU AND IT’S AN HONOR TO BE YOUR FAN. 🥟🖤 #BLACKPINK_WORLDTOUR OK SO THIS HAPPENED… JENNIE THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR BEING SO KIND AND HUMBLE TO ME. THE WORLD DOESN’T DESERVE YOU AND IT’S AN HONOR TO BE YOUR FAN. 🥟🖤 #BLACKPINK_WORLDTOUR #BLACKPINKinNewark #BORNPINKinNEWARK_DDAY twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/38ICvFdRTB

Another fan revealed to Rosé that they had come all the way from Canada with their girlfriend to attend BLACKPINK’s concert, which earned a fond reaction from the GONE singer. Moreover, another BLINK said that they can’t wait for Jisoo’s solo debut album, to which she promptly replied with "yes me too."

BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK makes a new record on Billboard 200

BLINKSTATS @BLINKSTATS



1.

1. Between 1&2 – 8

2. IM NAYEON – 5

3. Girls, Checkmate – 3

4. Antifragile – 2

5. I LOVE – 1



*charting Longest charting 2022 female K-pop albums on the Billboard 200 (weeks):1. #Bornpink – 8*1. Between 1&2 – 82. IM NAYEON – 53. Girls, Checkmate – 34. Antifragile – 25. I LOVE – 1*charting Longest charting 2022 female K-pop albums on the Billboard 200 (weeks):1. #Bornpink – 8*1. Between 1&2 – 82. IM NAYEON – 53. Girls, Checkmate – 3 4. Antifragile – 25. I LOVE – 1 *charting

BLACKPINK’s second full album, BORN PINK, makes a new record on Billboard 200. On November 15, Billboard revealed that the group's album ranked number 118 on its Top 200 Albums chart for the week ending on November 19. This is the eighth consecutive week the album has ranked on the aforementioned chart.

The Pink Venom singers are now tied with their contemporaries TWICE for the longest-charting 2022 album by a female K-pop artist on the Billboard 200. The Talk That Talk singers have achieved this feat with their 11th mini-album BETWEEN 1&2, as both albums have spent a total of eight weeks on the Billboard 200 chart so far.

BLACKPINK has previously spent a splendid 26 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart with their first full album called THE ALBUM, which was released in 2020.

The How You Like That? singers are currently in the U.S. for their BORN PINK World Tour. They are scheduled to perform in Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium next. Following this, the members will commence their European leg of the World Tour.

