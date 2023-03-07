“This is so heartbreaking” - Fans express disappointment after YG Entertainment reveals that BABYMONSTER will not debut with seven members

On March 6, YG Entertainment dropped a teaser about the latest K-pop group BABYMONSTER titled Last Evaluation. In the video, the executive producer and founder Yang Hyun-suk of YG Entertainment clearly stated that there will be a final evaluation and that the new group won’t debut with seven members.

Yang Hyun-suk stated:

“BABYMONSTER will never be a 7-member group. It will definitely be less than 7"

The members were previously introduced to fans through individual introductory videos which were uploaded on YG Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

Currently, the group consists of Haram, Chiquita, Ahyeon, Asa, Pharita, Rora, and Ruka, and amongst them, the final members will be selected to be a part of the rookie girl group after the final evaluation round as mentioned by Yoon Hyun-suk.

However, the sudden changes haven’t been welcomed by fans and they are showing their disappointment on Twitter.

“I already love all the members”: K-pop community abuzz after the BABYMONSTER Last Evaluation teaser released

Many fans are predicting that Haram and Asa will not be debuting with the group as they have different introductory videos unlike the other members. While fans are predicting that Chiquita, Ahyeon, Pharita, Rora, and Ruka will be joining the BABYMONSTER group looking at their introductory videos.

Nevertheless, fans are praying that the two will debut with the group as they have done sheer labor for it.

In the Evaluation teaser, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Lisa were seen complimenting the young idols for their age and feel that every member is good. Even the executive producer Yang Hyun-suk commented that the members have potential in their eyes and have narrowed it down to seven members after many rounds.

SYA 🦊🍀 @lovepjw28 why you should do this to us ? why ??



can baby monster just stay as 7 members ?



#BABYMONSTER #베이비몬스터 i already loves all the members tho but why YG why ??why you should do this to us ? why ??can baby monster just stay as 7 members ? @ygent_official i already loves all the members tho but why YG why ?? 😭😭😭 why you should do this to us ? why ?? can baby monster just stay as 7 members ? @ygent_official 😭😔 #BABYMONSTER #베이비몬스터 https://t.co/Cyi2FZLQ6I

However, the founder wants to reveal the final evaluation which will be treated as the final round of selection for the members of the group. The founder stated:

“We want to unveil the very last evaluation to fans which was held right before deciding on members of BABYMONSTER and then finalize the members as BABYMONSTER”

Many fans feel it is just another marketing strategy taken up by YG Entertainment to invoke their curiosity for the further process or else it does not make sense to make so many introductory videos. Many feel that it would be a loss for the agency if they don’t let the seven members debut together.

Take a look at how fans are reacting to the group's final evaluation announcement on Twitter:

Jan @NotmeDgoat BABYMONSTER PICS @picbaemon BABYMONSTER IS NOT 7 ??? IM SO SAD : me BABYMONSTER IS NOT 7 ??? IM SO SAD : me https://t.co/rwMG1Ik21Q Baby Monster has to be 7! The teaser was definitely last year (2022), Jennie appeared with orange hair and her hair was orange around april in 2022. anyways, what’s the point of introducing them 1 by 1 if they will not debut them as a whole 7 members? +++ twitter.com/picbaemon/stat… Baby Monster has to be 7! The teaser was definitely last year (2022), Jennie appeared with orange hair and her hair was orange around april in 2022. anyways, what’s the point of introducing them 1 by 1 if they will not debut them as a whole 7 members? +++ twitter.com/picbaemon/stat…

J A M 🍀 @trulyshiho



And did we just get a sighting of foreign line days ago? They’re still in KR so I guess they survived as 7.



#BABYMONSTER YG told them that to push them and be more desperate to debut. They must not become complacent. It will be their last test I guess.And did we just get a sighting of foreign line days ago? They’re still in KR so I guess they survived as 7. YG told them that to push them and be more desperate to debut. They must not become complacent. It will be their last test I guess.And did we just get a sighting of foreign line days ago? They’re still in KR so I guess they survived as 7.#BABYMONSTER

Another fan tweeted:

Novi Paramita Dewi @NoviParamitaDe1 Nah, that last evaluation I think just a documentary before the debut. It does not make sense if they will not debut as 7 since everyone is introduced by Baby Monster at the beginning of their name. Nah, that last evaluation I think just a documentary before the debut. It does not make sense if they will not debut as 7 since everyone is introduced by Baby Monster at the beginning of their name.

Lexa @thereal_jazz93 #BABYMONSTER YG will drop the evaluation and not reveal the final members. After that he's gonna drop the debut date to keep us all tuned and upon release of their single we'll find out who made it. This is what i'm thinking #BABYMONSTER YG will drop the evaluation and not reveal the final members. After that he's gonna drop the debut date to keep us all tuned and upon release of their single we'll find out who made it. This is what i'm thinking 😒

The agency will be disclosing the BABYMONSTER’s final evaluation to fans as they move on to decide the final members for the group.

More about BABYMONSTER

The seven-member group is set to make their debut in the following months of 2023 before the agency eliminates the members as announced by them. It has also been stated that the group’s YouTube channel has already surpassed one million subscribers even before they made their debut.

The group consists of members ranging from the age of thirteen to eighteen, indicating the age range at which the idols are about to make their debut in the K-pop industry.

Some fans feel this is a cause for concern as they should enjoy their best days while others feel it's better if they start making their career as soon as possible.

On March 7, the group unveiled a new teaser stating that the Last Evaluation will begin on March 10 and will be released every Friday on their YouTube channel.

