What is BLACKPINK Lisa's 5-step skincare routine?

When it comes to her everyday makeup looks, BLACKPINK Lisa prefers to keep things simple, which makes us wonder about her skincare routine and how she achieves such flawless skin.

BLACKPINK took the world by storm when they debuted and have been reigning in the pop music scene with back-to-back hit comebacks. The K-pop girl group has topped the charts time and again, and their recent hit Pink Venom can be heard everywhere, from TikTok to Instagram reels.

BLACKPINK Lisa's skincare routine is legendary. As opposed to a lengthy routine, she prefers a straightforward five-step process instead.

Hydration is key in BLACKPINK Lisa's skincare routine

BLACKPINK Lisa's skincare routine is ideal for dry skin types. Because of her dry skin, she includes plenty of moisturizing steps in her routine. When your skin type is between normal and dry, keeping it moisturized and hydrated is essential. Without performing these necessary steps, any other skincare products you use will be ineffective.

1) Cleanser

Like many K-pop idols, BLACKPINK Lisa is diligent with the cleansing step. When you wear stage makeup and break a sweat on a daily basis, it only makes sense to wash your face on a regular basis to keep it blemish-free.

The LALISA singer ensures her face is completely clean from any makeup before she proceeds with her skincare routine. If you are not wearing any makeup, a face wash would do.

However, if you have makeup on, it is best to use a double cleansing method. Go in with a cleansing balm or cleansing oil before using a face wash to rinse it all off.

2) Tata Harper’s Resurfacing Serum

This serum is advertised by the brand as a starter serum. It gives your skin an intense glow, which explains why BLACKPINK Lisa incorporates this into her skincare routine. Considering the MONEY singer's dry skin type, this product is a given as it provides deep hydration.

It has a combination of 5 AHAs and 2 BHAs, which will help resurface the skin and encourage cell turnover. The serum also comes with antioxidants that will help fight free radicals, which make the skin dull and can result in premature aging.

The serum retails for $92 on the Tata Harper website.

3) Omorovicza Reviving Eye Cream

When you are on world tours constantly, dark circles and under-eye puffiness can be a common occurrence. BLACKPINK Lisa uses this eye cream to help battle that. Along with deep hydration for the delicate under-eye skin, it also helps minimize dark circles while reducing puffiness.

This eye cream does not leave a heavy feeling and instantly absorbs into the skin, making it perfect to wear even under makeup. It provides relief to tired eyes and gives long-lasting hydration, which will help prevent cakey under-eye makeup.

The eye cream sells for $149 on the Omorovicza website.

4) La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift Serum

Prevention over cures is the key to anti-aging and it seems BLACKPINK Lisa has a good understanding of it. This product not only helps in the long term but also has an instant lifting effect. As the name suggests, it uses caviar oil and caviar proteins to provide a visible lifting effect.

It has a firming effect on the skin and promotes skin elasticity. It helps reduce fine lines and users have noticed visible differences in their wrinkles. The product provides smoothness to the skin, which can be beneficial while applying makeup.

The serum retails for $785 on the La Prairie website.

5) LA MER Renewal Oil

The product is a cult favorite, so it is no surprise that BLACKPINK Lisa incorporates it into her skincare routine. This multitasking oil can be applied to your face, body, nails, and hair. It is infused with Miracle Broth and sea-sourced ingredients, something that LA MER products are known for.

This product is quite literally referred to as 'liquid gold' in the beauty industry because of its plethora of skin benefits. It gives the user youthful, glowing skin and encourages collagen production for firmer skin. This oil helps smoothen fine lines and wrinkles and provides a luxurious, spa-like experience upon application.

The oil sells for $145 on the LA MER website.

