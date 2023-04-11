“I’m so proud of her”: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s fans celebrate as the singer debuts in top 2 of both Billboard Global Charts with Flower

On April 10, Billboard released the top 10 rankings of the latest Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has landed in the top 2 of both the charts.
For the chart dated April 15, Flower, the title track of BLACKPINK’s oldest member Jisoo’s album ME, is ranked number 2 on both charts, only behind Miley Cyrus’ song, co-incidentally titled Flowers.
Notably, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is the third member to record a top 10 solo hit on each chart with Flower.
Fans took to social media to celebrate the singer’s success and expressed that they were proud of her achievement. @UsErnAmEe0_o wrote “OMG I’m so proud of her”.
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo made her solo debut with Flower on March 31
On March 31, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo made her solo debut with her album ME, featuring the title track Flower and All Eyes On Me. Notably, she became the last BLACKPINK member to release her solo album after Jennie’s SOLO in 2018, Rosé’s On The Ground in 2021, and Lisa’s LALISA in 2021 as well.
Jisoo’s fans have taken to social media to celebrate her double Billboard Global 200 achievement.
Both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts first came into existence in September 2020 and rank popular songs based on streaming and sales activity gathered from more than 200 territories around the world.
As the name suggests, Billboard Global 200 includes data from around the world, including the U.S., while Global Excl. U.S. includes data from around the world barring the U.S.
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo ranked second on Billboard 200, amassing 108.7 million streams and 21,000 albums sold around the world from its release date of March 31 to the completion of the first week on April 6.
The streaming count is also the third highest for an artist’s debut focus track since both the Global charts came to fruition. She was bested by Olivia Rodrigo’s Driving License with 130.1 million streams and her bandmate Lisa for her song LALISA with a whopping 152.6 million streams.
Additionally, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Flower recorded 103.3 million streams and 16,000 album units sold outside of the United States.
BLACKPINK’s two youngest members achieved top 10 solo hits on the Global 200 in 2021 with Rosé’s On The Ground, which was ranked at number one. Later, Lisa’s debut title track, LALISA, ranked at number two on the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, respectively.
Additionally, Lisa’s b-side track MONEY was ranked at number 7. Jennie’s solo song SOLO was released in December 2018, when the aforementioned charts did not exist.
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Flower is on the U.K. Top 40
BLACKPINK's oldest member, Jisoo, became the first K-pop female soloist to debut in the Top 40 on the UK Official Charts, popularly regarded as the UK’s Billboard charts.
Flower secured the 38th rank, making Jisoo only the second Korean female soloist to enter the UK Official Singles Chart after her own bandmate Rosé, who debuted at the 43rd rank for her solo debut song, On the Ground.
This also makes BLACKPINK’s oldest member the third K-pop soloist after BTS’ J-hope and Jimin to score a Top 40 debut on the U.K. charts.
Notably, BLACKPINK as a group has achieved eight UK Top 40 singles since 2018.