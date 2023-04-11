“I’m so proud of her”: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s fans celebrate as the singer debuts in top 2 of both Billboard Global Charts with Flower

On April 10, Billboard released the top 10 rankings of the latest Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has landed in the top 2 of both the charts.

For the chart dated April 15, Flower, the title track of BLACKPINK’s oldest member Jisoo’s album ME, is ranked number 2 on both charts, only behind Miley Cyrus’ song, co-incidentally titled Flowers.

Notably, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is the third member to record a top 10 solo hit on each chart with Flower.

Fans took to social media to celebrate the singer’s success and expressed that they were proud of her achievement. @UsErnAmEe0_o wrote “OMG I’m so proud of her”.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo made her solo debut with Flower on March 31

Global 200 — 108.7M streams and 21,000 sold worldwide, the #3 BIGGEST streaming start for an artist’s debut focus track

Global exc. US — 103.3M streams and 16,000 sold outside the U.S #FLOWER by #JISOO debuts at #2 on both Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global exc. US chartsGlobal 200 — 108.7M streams and 21,000 sold worldwide, the #3 BIGGEST streaming start for an artist’s debut focus trackGlobal exc. US — 103.3M streams and 16,000 sold outside the U.S #FLOWER by #JISOO debuts at #2 on both Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global exc. US chartsGlobal 200 — 108.7M streams and 21,000 sold worldwide, the #3 BIGGEST streaming start for an artist’s debut focus trackGlobal exc. US — 103.3M streams and 16,000 sold outside the U.S https://t.co/FJGmRt84cQ

On March 31, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo made her solo debut with her album ME, featuring the title track Flower and All Eyes On Me. Notably, she became the last BLACKPINK member to release her solo album after Jennie’s SOLO in 2018, Rosé’s On The Ground in 2021, and Lisa’s LALISA in 2021 as well.

Jisoo’s fans have taken to social media to celebrate her double Billboard Global 200 achievement.

Global 200:

#1. Rosé — On The Ground

#1. BLACKPINK — Pink Venom

#1. BLACKPINK — Shut Down

#2. BLACKPINK — Lovesick Girls

#2. Lisa — LALISA

#2. Jisoo — Flower



Global Excl. US:

#1. Rosé — On… Only K-Pop female act songs to chart inside the Top 5 of Billboard Global 200 & Excl. US:Global 200:#1. Rosé — On The Ground#1. BLACKPINK — Pink Venom#1. BLACKPINK — Shut Down#2. BLACKPINK — Lovesick Girls#2. Lisa — LALISA#2. Jisoo — FlowerGlobal Excl. US:#1. Rosé — On… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Only K-Pop female act songs to chart inside the Top 5 of Billboard Global 200 & Excl. US:Global 200:#1. Rosé — On The Ground#1. BLACKPINK — Pink Venom#1. BLACKPINK — Shut Down#2. BLACKPINK — Lovesick Girls#2. Lisa — LALISA#2. Jisoo — FlowerGlobal Excl. US:#1. Rosé — On… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/FuH3SJGb9u

Both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts first came into existence in September 2020 and rank popular songs based on streaming and sales activity gathered from more than 200 territories around the world.

As the name suggests, Billboard Global 200 includes data from around the world, including the U.S., while Global Excl. U.S. includes data from around the world barring the U.S.

"Spring has sprung on the @.billboardcharts Jisoo becomes the third member of [📸] 230411 billboard post update with #JISOO "Spring has sprung on the @.billboardchartsJisoo becomes the third member of #BLACKPINK to have hit the top 10 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, as her single “Flower” debuts at No. 2 on both… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… [📸] 230411 billboard post update with #JISOO."Spring has sprung on the @.billboardcharts 💐 Jisoo becomes the third member of #BLACKPINK to have hit the top 10 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, as her single “Flower” debuts at No. 2 on both… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/b5K5AQ4OmW

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo ranked second on Billboard 200, amassing 108.7 million streams and 21,000 albums sold around the world from its release date of March 31 to the completion of the first week on April 6.

The streaming count is also the third highest for an artist’s debut focus track since both the Global charts came to fruition. She was bested by Olivia Rodrigo’s Driving License with 130.1 million streams and her bandmate Lisa for her song LALISA with a whopping 152.6 million streams.

#1

#2 Like Crazy - 71.2M streams

#3 Set Me Free Pt.2 - 56M streams



It scores the biggest debut streams among all Kpop releases in 2023!



#블랙핑크 #지수… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Biggest Streaming debuts by Kpop soloists this year on Billboard Global 200:#1 #JISOO , “Flower” - 108.7M streams#2 Like Crazy - 71.2M streams#3 Set Me Free Pt.2 - 56M streamsIt scores the biggest debut streams among all Kpop releases in 2023! Biggest Streaming debuts by Kpop soloists this year on Billboard Global 200:#1 #JISOO, “Flower” - 108.7M streams 🆕🌹🔥#2 Like Crazy - 71.2M streams#3 Set Me Free Pt.2 - 56M streamsIt scores the biggest debut streams among all Kpop releases in 2023! 🔥🔥🔥#블랙핑크 #지수… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/WdtjK4o8dW

Additionally, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Flower recorded 103.3 million streams and 16,000 album units sold outside of the United States.

BLACKPINK’s two youngest members achieved top 10 solo hits on the Global 200 in 2021 with Rosé’s On The Ground, which was ranked at number one. Later, Lisa’s debut title track, LALISA, ranked at number two on the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, respectively.

Additionally, Lisa’s b-side track MONEY was ranked at number 7. Jennie’s solo song SOLO was released in December 2018, when the aforementioned charts did not exist.

#1

#2

#3

#4 Left and Right - 72.6M

#5 Like Crazy - 71.2M

#6 That That - 67.7M

#7 Set Me Free Pt.2 - 56M

#8 The Astronaut - 48.3M Biggest streaming debuts by Kpop soloists on Billboard Global 200:#1 #LISA , Lalisa - 153M#2 #JISOO , Flower - 108.7M#3 #ROSÉ , On The Ground - 92.1M#4 Left and Right - 72.6M#5 Like Crazy - 71.2M#6 That That - 67.7M#7 Set Me Free Pt.2 - 56M#8 The Astronaut - 48.3M Biggest streaming debuts by Kpop soloists on Billboard Global 200:#1 #LISA, Lalisa - 153M #2 #JISOO, Flower - 108.7M 🆕🔥🌹#3 #ROSÉ, On The Ground - 92.1M#4 Left and Right - 72.6M#5 Like Crazy - 71.2M#6 That That - 67.7M#7 Set Me Free Pt.2 - 56M#8 The Astronaut - 48.3M https://t.co/etoV2bnmJg

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Flower is on the U.K. Top 40

BLINKSTATS @BLINKSTATS Official Chart! Specific chart placement to be announced soon! #JISOO ’s “FLOWER” is confirmed to have debuted within the Top 40 on the U.K.Official Chart! Specific chart placement to be announced soon! #JISOO’s “FLOWER” is confirmed to have debuted within the Top 40 on the U.K. 🇬🇧 Official Chart! Specific chart placement to be announced soon! https://t.co/zsPAlNe8KD

BLACKPINK's oldest member, Jisoo, became the first K-pop female soloist to debut in the Top 40 on the UK Official Charts, popularly regarded as the UK’s Billboard charts.

Flower secured the 38th rank, making Jisoo only the second Korean female soloist to enter the UK Official Singles Chart after her own bandmate Rosé, who debuted at the 43rd rank for her solo debut song, On the Ground.

This also makes BLACKPINK’s oldest member the third K-pop soloist after BTS’ J-hope and Jimin to score a Top 40 debut on the U.K. charts.

Notably, BLACKPINK as a group has achieved eight UK Top 40 singles since 2018.

