5 hilarious moments of BLACKPINK's Jisoo with Lee Young-ji from Nothing Much Prepared

To promote her solo debut, BLACKPINK's Jisoo recently appeared on Lee Young-ji's Nothing Much Prepared (also called No Prepare or My Alcohol Diary) on April 8, 2023. The combination of Young-ji's chaotic interviewing skills and strong "ethanol" gin kept the Flower singer on her toes, with the 30-minute long video revealing several details about Jisoo.

From discussing MBTI to bonding over a shared love for Chinese-style hotpot, the first episode of season 2 of Nothing Much Prepared was a series of amusing moments that are bound to have BLINKs and casual viewers in splits.

Lee Young-ji flirting with BLACKPINK's Jisoo, talks about alcohol tolerance, and other chaotic moments from the season premiere of Nothing Much Prepared

1) Jisoo's confession of tasting newspapers which shocked Lee Young-ji

Abz Collado @abzcollado Just a reminder that our Dior Global Ambassador used to lick sticker photos, taste newspapers and chew tissues. Lol. She even said they all tasted differently. My bias is built differently. #JISOOwithYOUNGJI JISOO NO PREPARE Just a reminder that our Dior Global Ambassador used to lick sticker photos, taste newspapers and chew tissues. Lol. She even said they all tasted differently. My bias is built differently. #JISOOwithYOUNGJI JISOO NO PREPARE https://t.co/yIhmdbyUTs

After getting Jisoo to try out a fancy gin that she brought back from Finland, Young-ji commented that it tasted like "sticker photos," which surprised the BLACKPINK member. However, after she understood what the young rapper meant, Jisoo suddenly confessed that she had licked stickers before but found that the taste of newspaper was better.

The sudden admittance shocked the Nothing Much Prepared host, while BLACKPINK's Jisoo finished her paper-eating discussion by saying that tasting tissue paper eventually put her off that behavior because of how bad it tasted.

2) The BLACKPINK members laugh when they read articles about supposed animosity according to Jisoo

주 💘 MISS KO NA BLACKPINK @BP_4REA (they KNOW they just dont care )



alsoo love how youngji showed her appreciation for blackpink 🫶🏼



JISOO NO PREPARE

#JISOOwithYOUNGJI my fave part was when jisoo explained abt competition and how they treat rumors(they KNOW they just dont carealsoo love how youngji showed her appreciation for blackpink 🫶🏼JISOO NO PREPARE my fave part was when jisoo explained abt competition and how they treat rumors 👀 (they KNOW they just dont care 😂)alsoo love how youngji showed her appreciation for blackpink 🫶🏼JISOO NO PREPARE #JISOOwithYOUNGJI https://t.co/oGjjtSVFwe

After a serious discussion about BLACKPINK's fame and how they "paved the way" for many K-pop artists, Young-ji turned the discussion to supposed fights and internal competition between the quartet.

The group's eldest laughed off the rumors and said that the members found them hilarious. She added that they even tease each other when the supposed fights crop up, saying that it was because the other members had forgotten to post about their solo releases. It was a funny moment, but BLACKPINK's Jisoo also effectively put the rumors of their fights to rest.

3) Young Ji representing BLINKs and shamelessly flirting with Jisoo

Lee Young-ji is known for her ability to make her guests feel comfortable. However, Jisoo's sweet behavior made Young-ji constantly call the vocalist her "girlfriend" and enquire if the 21-year-old rapper was the Flower singer's type.

After gifting a flower cup to the Show Me The Money 11 winner, BLACKPINK's Jisoo was shocked when the younger artist suddenly announced that she would go brush her teeth in case Jisoo kissed her. The light-hearted flirting continued throughout the show, with Young-ji asking Jisoo to kiss the autograph she gave her, making the episode a truly memorable one.

4) When Lee Young-ji suddenly asked Jisoo if it was her voice in the audio of her solo song

js1 @SooyasSystem



JISOO NO PREPARE

withYOUNGJI #JISOO



Youngji asked JISOO is that your voice when JISOO started to play Flower? JISOO goes „it’s my solo“ THE WAY THEY CRACKED UP AFTERWARDS THIS DUO UNINTENTIONALLY FUNNYJISOO NO PREPARE #JISOO withYOUNGJI #FLOWER Youngji asked JISOO is that your voice when JISOO started to play Flower? JISOO goes „it’s my solo“ THE WAY THEY CRACKED UP AFTERWARDS THIS DUO UNINTENTIONALLY FUNNY 😂😭JISOO NO PREPARE#JISOOwithYOUNGJI #FLOWER #JISOO https://t.co/dEZ9I6yk48

After BLACKPINK's Jisoo agreed to give Young-ji and the team of Nothing Much Prepared a listen to her solo song, the rapper ran out of the house where they were shooting to fetch Jisoo's phone from the manager, screaming "Manager oppa" in her excitement.

When Jisoo played the song, an inebriated Young-ji asked if it was her singing in the audio clip. A confused Jisoo replied that it was her, considering that she had come on the show to promote her solo debut. The revelation caused both the host and interviewee to burst out laughing at the sheer absurdity of the question and Jisoo's deadpan answer.

5) When a visibly drunk Jisoo suddenly started rapping

MYLOVE_ JENSOO & FREENBECKY @PinkyVarshi



JISOO NO PREPARE

#JISOOwithYOUNGJI



This part i can't stop laughing the way jisoo drunk behaviour 🤣 and youngji trying to handle herJISOO NO PREPARE This part i can't stop laughing the way jisoo drunk behaviour 🤣 and youngji trying to handle her 😭JISOO NO PREPARE#JISOOwithYOUNGJIhttps://t.co/5KgsZfF4Sc

After drinking a significant amount of high-percentage alcohol, BLACKPINK's Jisoo started rapping about how she was "young Jisoo" because she was with Young-ji. This caused the No Prepare host to enquire if she was feeling well.

Listening to this, the BLACKPINK member started laughing and continued her extempore rapping with enthusiasm. Eventually, Lee Young-ji politely requested Jisoo to stop rapping and declared that it was time for the vocalist to head home. The two even managed to record a TikTok of them dancing chaotically to Flower, which is now up on Twitter and Instagram.

Despite the utter chaos that took place throughout the episode, they discovered a common love for Chinese-style hotpots, even making plans to meet up and have some later. While those plans have not yet transpired, Lee Young Ji did catch the Lovesick Girls group performing at Tokyo Dome, tagging BLACKPINK's Jisoo in her story about the concert.

Poll : Did you watch this Nothing Much Prepared episode of BLACKPINK's Jisoo with Lee Young-ji yet? Yes No 0 votes