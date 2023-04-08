Is Jisoo the queen of K-pop? BLACKPINK’s Jisoo answers the internet's most searched questions

With the release of Jisoo's solo album ME and her hit songs FLOWER and ALL EYES ON ME, Jisoo marks her debut as a soloist and joins the rest of the BLACKPINK members with remarkable awards.

Jisoo has been busy promoting her albums through performance videos and social profiles. That means more exciting content for BLINKS. On April 6, Jisoo appeared on WIRED for the segment "Jisoo Answers the Web’s Most Searched Questions."

In a recent interview with WIRED, Jisoo sat down to answer some curious questions about her solo debut and her life in general. In a fashion that is very well known to Jisoo, the FLOWER singer made sure to answer all the questions with some quirk and mirth.

However, Jisoo deftly avoided the question, "Is Jisoo the queen of K-pop?" BLINKS is proud of Jisoo and all her achievements in her solo career so far.

Is Jisoo an introvert, favorite BLACKPINK song, her middle name, and more with WIRED

Jisoo shared details about her preferences for BLACKPINK songs, personal style, new habits, and fields of competence with her fans. She also revealed fresh information about her infamous middle name, Jisoo Turtle Rabbit Kim.

Jisoo announced her new middle name as Turtle Rabbit Kim as BLACKPINK was discussing numerous group facts during a Weverse live broadcast in 2019. She did not provide any further details. Finally, BLINKS and WIRED have a response to the name's origin.

MYLOVE_ JENSOO & FREENBECKY @PinkyVarshi Jisoo said why she is called as

'jisoo turtle rabbit kim'



Jisoo: i was just talking to" jennie "

in the car and this topic just came up…



(Okay okay 🤭)

Jisoo said why she is called as ‘jisoo turtle rabbit kim’Jisoo: i was just talking to" jennie "in the car and this topic just came up… (Okay okay 🤭)https://t.co/yD5vU2nLg3

Jisoo revealed that Jennie was the main conspirator behind the name and encouraged her to adopt a middle name when Jisoo became curious about Jennie’s middle name, Ruby. Since they were headed to Turtle Bay, Jisoo decided that she would be "Jisoo Turtle Rabbit Kim" instead, and that’s how Jisoo got her unique name.

BLINKSTATS @BLINKSTATS

#JISOO talks about her driving experience and skills in her interview with @WIRED and says shes a parking expert! #JISOO talks about her driving experience and skills in her interview with @WIRED and says shes a parking expert! https://t.co/LEW0FrUte7

More unknown facts were revealed as Jisoo mentioned that her favorite BLACKPINK song was Love to Hate Me and that she is an expert in driving and has never had a hard time parking. Jisoo also revealed her latest MBTI update as an INTP and said this personality type is the most convincing result she has received so far.

꽃 win 🌹❤️ @pawangdalgom



EVERYONE KNOW THE ANSWER and jisoo just skip this question yes my queen of kpop



"Is Jisoo queen of kpop"EVERYONE KNOW THE ANSWERand jisoo just skip this questionyes my queen of kpop "Is Jisoo queen of kpop" EVERYONE KNOW THE ANSWER 😭 and jisoo just skip this question 😭 yes my queen of kpop ❤️ https://t.co/D0lSs8r4LC

BLACKPINK as a group is busy with Coachella preparations as they get ready to headline the worldwide music festival. Despite Jisoo being occupied with her solo promotions and even appearing as the first guest of Youngji’s show “Nothing Much Prepared” on April 7, 2023, Jisoo made sure to create a lot of exciting content for BLINKs over the next few days to expect from her solo promotions.

