It was recently announced that BLACKPINK's Jisoo will be the first guest on the second season of Lee Youngji's drinking show, Nothing Much Prepared. The episode has already been filmed and is slated for release on April 7, 2023.

The purpose of Jisoo's visit to Lee Youngji's show is to promote her first solo debut, ME, which will be rolling out on March 31.

With Nothing Much Prepared being not only her first promotional schedule but also her first variety show appearance as a solo artist, fans are intrigued about the things that will be revealed on the show.

"So excited": Fans looking forward to BLACKPINK Jisoo's appearance on Lee Youngji's show

Given that Nothing Much Prepared is a drinking show where guests usually have candid and unscripted conversations with Lee Youngji, fans have naturally developed a liking for the show.

As soon as the news of BLACKPINK's Jisoo appearing on the show hit the internet, fans were ecstatic and took to Twitter to share their reactions and opinions on the same.

Additionally, fans are also curious about the behind-the-scenes stories about her first solo album preparations. With the teaser and concept photos impressing the fans, they are eager to know the details behind the album's making.

ٰ @jisoogaIIery we’re about to witness drunk jisoo on the season 2 of lee youngji’s ‘No Prepare’ on april 7th we’re about to witness drunk jisoo on the season 2 of lee youngji’s ‘No Prepare’ on april 7th 😭https://t.co/hFkssLZg1a

tipsy jisoo about to make a comeback at that youngji show tipsy jisoo about to make a comeback at that youngji show 😭https://t.co/hjbxGndkB9

yoo🌹♥️ 꽃 03.31.23 @yoomijyjs I’m so excited! Youngji is hilaaaaarious whoever guest she has and with Jisoo?? it will be chaotic! lol the article said Jisoo “showed a sense of humor that could not be seen in any TV show” oh she really got drunk 🤣 I’m so excited! Youngji is hilaaaaarious whoever guest she has and with Jisoo?? it will be chaotic! lol the article said Jisoo “showed a sense of humor that could not be seen in any TV show” oh she really got drunk 🤣

— @takenbysoo i just know its gonna be chaotic af youngji and jisoo togetheri just know its gonna be chaotic af youngji and jisoo together 😭😭 i just know its gonna be chaotic af

BLACKPINK Jisoo's first solo album, ME

In February, BLACKPINK's Jisoo announced her long-awaited first solo album, ME, and sent fans into a frenzy.

As Jisoo is the last BLACKPINK member to roll out a solo project, fans are extremely thrilled to know more about the album. The title track of the album, which is slated for release on March 31, 2023, is titled Flower.

In other news, BLACKPINK has been quite active in the industry since the release of their Born Pink album, a comeback after almost a year. The group's currently on its Born Pink World Tour with various stops in North America, Korea, Mexico, Australia, and more. The group will return to the states for their Coachella show in April.

This year has proved to be a successful one for BLACKPINK, with not only a handful of activities and events lined u, but also their impressive achievements. A few weeks ago, the world-dominant K-pop girl group was the most streamed girl group on Spotify, with their streams ranking up to 8.8 billion.

As fans await the release of BLACKPINK's Jisoo's appearance on Lee Youngji's show, they are also eagerly looking forward to the release of ME and its promotions.

