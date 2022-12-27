Jisoo becomes Santa and gifts adorable Miffy plush toys to BLACKPINK’s bodyguards 

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is one of the most popular K-pop idols globally who receives a lot of gifts from her fans at every encounter. But this time, it was the other way around, when Jisoo’s gifts were doing the rounds on all online community forums.

The idol gifted Miffy plush bunnies to her group's bodyguards on December 24 to spread holiday cheer among them. Netizens noticed that the whole staff had received bunnies in different colors and it was amusing for them to see the burly bodyguards carrying their plush toys in their bags.

One of the staff members even tagged Jisoo in their Instagram story with the bunnies' picture and wrote:

“Miffy gifted by Santa Jisoo.”

Royal maknae and group member Lisa also received two bunnies from her unnie and the MONEY artist took to Instagram to upload a picture of the same.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo gifts adorable plushies to staff, fans praise the idol for her loving nature

BLACKPINK finished their European leg of the tour with their performance at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome concert, on December 22. Later, Jisoo gifted plush Miffy bunnies on the occasion of Christmas Eve to all her staff and group members.

Miffy is a well-known rabbit character from Netherlands with simplified features. This plush toy choice comes as no surprise to being the idol's favorite figure, as the she herself has proclaimed her nickname to 'Jisoo Turtle Rabbit Kim.'

There have been many fan events as well, where the idol has been gifted rabbit figurines and headbands. She also revealed in one of her Vogue Korea interviews that her most memorable present to date has been a huge rabbit stuffed toy gifted to her by one of her fans.

However, the BLACKPINK member gifting her bodyguards small plushies made fans fall in love with her even more, as they took to Twitter to express their excitement. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions below:

COOPER @super_manoban

#LISOO #LISA #JISOO oh wait so jisoo gifted lisa too with those plushies bunnies, my lisoo heart. oh wait so jisoo gifted lisa too with those plushies bunnies, my lisoo heart. #LISOO #LISA #JISOO https://t.co/5hgNFEKUHT

MY_LOVE_ JENSOO @PinkyVarshi Jisoo Christmas presents to her world tour staffs is so cute 🥰🫶🏻 Jisoo Christmas presents to her world tour staffs is so cute 🥰🫶🏻 https://t.co/vA7RTYwRSm

caleb @styIysh Jisoo gifting the blackpink security team bunny plushies for Christmas…. Jisoo gifting the blackpink security team bunny plushies for Christmas….😭 https://t.co/ziQ0ulyIre

🎄🐰🎄🐰🎄 @munchiechu Jisoo’s Christmas presents plush to her world tour staffs 🥹



Our Santa Chu 🤶 so sweet 🥲 Jisoo’s Christmas presents plush to her world tour staffs 🥹Our Santa Chu 🤶 so sweet 🥲 https://t.co/6Kx0TjRGpR

jj @jjalt5 The bunnies that jisoo gifted to her bodyguards ijbol jfkdkdkd The bunnies that jisoo gifted to her bodyguards ijbol jfkdkdkd https://t.co/o8k4WNuS0J

A @ArifArtemis @JisooDiorMuse Jisoo and her behavior . I love her so so much @JisooDiorMuse Jisoo and her behavior . I love her so so much 😎❤️

BLACKPINK also had Christmas gifts for BLINKs

BLACKPINK put on a surprise encore performance for their Amsterdam BLINKs as they brought back their iconic Christmas fits from 2018. Dressed in stylish Santa costumes, the Shut Down girls sang to Last Christmas and Jingle Bell Rock, with several fans joining in.

BLACKPINK has been on the road since October 15, when they kicked off their BORN PINK tour with two sold-out shows in Seoul. The hit girl group has since then completed the North American and European legs of its tour, culminating with a sold-out show in Amsterdam on December 22.

The Lovesick Girls are currently on their much-deserved break, and are keeping BLINKs in the loop with their various updates on social media.

BORN PINK has been nothing short of spectacular, with numerous memorable moments both on and off stage.

