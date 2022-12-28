"BLACKPINK is the revolution" - Possible Coachella 2023 lineup leaves fans thrilled

Coachella has revealed the dates for its 2023 iteration. The three-day long festival will be held on two dates, from April 14 to 16 and from April 21 to 23, next year. As of now, the festival has not revealed its lineup or poster. American singer Frank Ocean has been confirmed as the only headliner for 2023. However, some reports have speculated on a possible lineup for 2023.

As per Hits Daily Double, which has released a possible lineup for the festival, the artists who are likely to perform at next year’s Coachella include Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Drake, Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, blink-182, Travis Scott, Dua Lipa, SZA, Red Hot Chili Peppers, LCD Soundsystem, BLACKPINK, Chemical Brothers, Paramore, Skrillex and Tyler, the Creator among others. Last year’s headliners included Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

Fans can join the Waitlist for 2023’s iteration of the festival on the official website

BLACKPINK fans express their excitement over speculated appearance at Coachella 2023

The speculated lineup has gotten fans excited, especially with Korean girl group BLACKPINK likely to headline. Some fans noted that BLACKPINK is revolutionary and needed at Coachella.

ceo of kory @korysverse streets saying blackpink returning to coachella… HER RETURN IS COMING streets saying blackpink returning to coachella… HER RETURN IS COMING https://t.co/ps1hGubkqF

RED♦️ @fieryjnk BLACKPINK in 2019: Making headlines, being the most-mentioned artist at Coachella, big brand talking about BLACKPINK's performances at Coachella, attracting local’s attention, and going viral for their stage presence.



If they perform again in 2023 it’s gonna be insane BLACKPINK in 2019: Making headlines, being the most-mentioned artist at Coachella, big brand talking about BLACKPINK's performances at Coachella, attracting local’s attention, and going viral for their stage presence.If they perform again in 2023 it’s gonna be insane https://t.co/ODQ1tFcAMB

BLACKPINK, which is one of the most successful Korean musical groups, consists of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group’s second studio album, Born Pink, was released earlier this year, and it peaked atop Billboard 200. The group previewed the album with the single Pink Venom, which peaked the charts in 10 countries. The group is currently on its Born Pink world tour.

Donned in Christmas attire in Amsterdam, the group performed special festive songs like As if it’s Your Last, Jingle Bell Rock, and Last Christmas. Earlier this month, their label YG entertainment announced a reality show titled BPM, which stands for Born Pink Memories. It features behind-the-scenes footage of the preparations and promotional activities which led to the release of Born Pink.

In 2022, the group was named Time’s Entertainer of The Year. In 2019, the girl group became the most followed group on Spotify.

Rihanna and Travis Scott among performers at Coachella 2023

Among the speculated lineup is Rihanna, who was announced as the headliner for next year’s Super Bowl HalfTime show. The artist recently released the song Lift Me Up for the movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It was her first solo song since her album 'Anti' came out in 2016. In 2020, she released her collaborative track titled Believe It with PartyNextDoor.

Also among the rumoured lineup at Coachella was Travis Scott, who was also expected to perform at the 2022 iteration of the festival before being removed at the last minute due to the 2021 Astroworld tragedy which left 10 people dead and injured hundreds more. The singer, however, made an appearance at Coachella’s afterparty.

Scott is also scheduled to release his fourth studio album titled Utopia via Cactus Jack Records and Epic Records, early next year.

The album will be a follow-up to his 2018 album Astroworld. He is also scheduled to be the headliner at the Primavera festival in South America.

Poll : 0 votes