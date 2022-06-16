Coachella 2023: Tickets, dates and more as Frank Ocean set to headline

Coachella has announced the dates for its 2023 edition. The popular desert festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on the usual weekends, from April 15 to April 17, and from April 21 to April 23. Fans can register on the festival’s official website to access the 2023 advance sale which will begin on Friday, June 17, at 10.00 am PT.

Coachella 2023 to have Frank Ocean as the headliner

American singer-songwriter Frank Ocean is likely to be the headliner for next year’s Coachella. The artist was supposed to perform at the 2020 edition, which got canceled due to coronavirus.

The detailed lineup has not been revealed yet. However, the festival’s co-founder told Los Angeles Times that he would like to reassure the fans about Frank Ocean's return to the festival. He said in a statement:

“Right now, it’s the Wild West. I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about.”

Travis Scott and Kanye West were dropped out of previous iterations of the festival, and are likely to appear for the 2023 edition of Coachella.

Why were Travis Scott and Kanye West dropped as Coachella headliners?

While Scott was dropped from the Coachella lineup as a result of the Astroworld Tragedy that claimed the lives of ten people, he made an appearance at the afterparty of the festival this year. Scott played five of his own songs at a short DJ set in the nearby town of La Quinta.

On the other hand, Kanye asserted that he would not headline the festival unless Billie Eilish apologised to Travis Scott after Eilish stopped her live show to help a fan in distress. She said:

"I wait for people to be OK until I keep going."

While she did not name any artist, Kanye thought that the comment was directed towards Scott. In response, Kanye had written on social media:

“Come on Billie, we love you please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen. Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

Eilish noted that she did not mention Scott or bring up the Astroworld tragedy, and that helping her fans was her priority. Kanye was then replaced by Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd.

This year’s Coachella had notable headliners including Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd x Swedish House Mafia. The lineup this year also included Daniel Caesar, Phoebe Bridgers, Baby Keem, Megan Thee Stallion, BROCKHAMPTON, Giveon Doja Cat, Run The Jewels, and Karol G among others.

More about Frank Ocean

American singer-songwriter Frank Ocean released his first studio album in 2012. Titled Channel Orange, it was nominated for Album of the Year and won Best Urban Contemporary Album. Ocean also released a visual album that was titled Endless in 2016. He self-released his second studio album Blonde just a day after Endless' release.

The artist has won two Grammy Awards and a Brit Award for International Male Solo Artist among other accolades. His two studio albums have been listed on Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

