Which designers did BLACKPINK's Jisoo wear for Flower video?

Jisoo is a South Korean singer and actress who is best known as a member of the popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. She was a trainee at YG Entertainment for five years before making her debut with BLACKPINK in 2016. Jisoo is known for her powerful vocals, as well as her striking visuals and charming personality.

Jisoo has also appeared in several Korean dramas, including "The Producers" and "Snowdrop."

Outside of her music and acting career, Jisoo is also known for her fashion sense and has been featured in numerous fashion magazines. She is also an ambassador for several brands and has been praised for her philanthropic efforts. On her most recent solo album, "Me," she aced various designer outfits in Flower MV.

Did Jisoo wear Dior or Versace in the Flower MV? Let's find out

"Flower" is the debut solo single of the member of the K-pop group Blackpink. The music video for the song features colorful visuals and showcases her femininity. The song is a mid-tempo pop track with a Caribbean-inflected sound. The song is part of Jisoo's new single album "ME".

Let's see what outfits she wore in the music video.

Jisoo in Flower MV (Image via BLACKPINK/YouTube)

1st outfit - Violet in Ca’d’oro from The New Arrivals

An adorable and cute mini lace dress, this outfit is a perfect example of the refined elegance of French cordonnet lacing. The ensemble screams "princess" with its tight corset-style top and voluminous skirt.

2nd outfit - 3 pieces from Dior

The outfit may seem like one piece, but it consists of three different pieces that are layered to give the appearance of a single garment. The D lace corset belt unites the long ruffled skirt and the short-sleeved lace top, both by Dior.

3rd outfit - Fernand dress with flower pattern from LEE y.LEE y Official

The look was completed with a pair of pearl earrings and a necklace.

Flower MV (Image via BLACKPINK/YouTube)

4th outfit - Asymmetric Crewneck May Dress by Rick Owens

Amina Muaddi's Angelica satin heels are the perfect complement to the outfit. The outfit as a whole exudes a carefree vibe.

5th outfit - Maria Micro mini dress from Mirror Palais, cut-out sleeve top from Rui

Jisoo's flower in hand is the center feature of her ensemble, which is rounded out by the crimson RUI sleeves she's wearing.

Flower MV (Image via BLACKPINK/YouTube)

6th outfit - Dress from Versace’s Spring Summer 2023 collection

Jisoo's stunning good looks in purple make this one of the music video's most appealing outfits. She's putting her own spin on the gothic bride look with this outfit.

7th outfit - White ruffled dress (Brand unknown)

With this exquisite white ruffled dress, Jisoo is as charming as a white petal blowing in the wind. The customary outfit is brightened by a pastel pink corset.

8th outfit - Tiny Flower Marble Print Smock Bodice Dress by Susan Fang

To complete the look, she wore Sailor Jupiter Boots from Jimmy Choo.

Flower MV (Image via BLACKPINK/YouTube)

9th outfit - Two-piece set LEE y.LEE y Official

This outfit is a costume made especially for Jisoo. One of the best outfits from MV.

Flower MV (Image via BLACKPINK/YouTube)

10th outfit - Pink dress from Rick Owens Spring Summer 2023 collection

In this dress, she is giving the main character energy.

Flower MV (Image via BLACKPINK/YouTube)

11th outfit - Multicolor skirt and top set with a patchwork heart graphic from Reparto Studio

The skirt is fashioned out of posters from all over Madrid, while the top is shaped like a heart and bears the names of various Spanish designers.

The official MV of Flower is out now on YouTube. To have a better look at the dresses, watch the video now!

