“Perfect Visual”: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo stuns fans with her second concept poster for upcoming album ME

On March 22, Twitter handle BLACKPINKOFFICIAL unveiled the second concept poster for Jisoo’s upcoming solo album ME. The first concept poster was released two days ago.

Earlier, YG Entertainment revealed on March 5 that BLACKPINK member Jisoo will finally be making her solo debut with the album ME. She is the last member of the group to release her solo album and unsurprisingly, fans were elated to hear about the much-awaited news. She is also expected to soon release her first single, Flower.

Upon seeing Jisoo's latest concept poster wearing a white off-shoulder top, fans flooded social media with praise.

Fans can’t stop gushing over the latest concept poster featuring Jisoo

The second concept photo featured the idol looking stunning in smokey eye make-up and an off-shoulder top.

Fellow BLACKPINK member Rose shared the second concept poster on her Instagram story with the caption:

“S*xy soo smokey soo this is Jisoo”.

It has also been reported that the BLACKPINK idol is the first female K-pop soloist to have one million pre-orders for her upcoming debut album, ME. Fans could not stop being proud of the idol for her achievements and continued to promote the idol’s album on several media channels. Many fans have set a goal of how many streams they are going to hit on the day of the album's release.

YG Entertainment also notified fans that the upcoming album was created using environmental bioplastic eco-gen materials, thus protecting the environment from the release of harmful gasses released during the production of albums.

Take a look at how the BLACKPINK fandom is reacting to her latest concept poster, sales, and more.

Jisoo has already released numerous concept posters, pictures and short videos for her debut album, all of which feature her in attractive ensembles and make-up. Fans are now confused about what to expect from the BLACKPINK member’s upcoming album.

Additionally, Korean citizens are swooning over the latest video teaser released for the ME album, where the idol is seen promoting Korean culture by posing against a background decorated with floral patterns resonating with the traditional artwork of South Korea. Many are also speculating that she will be releasing a song similar to that used in the Joseon era.

More about the BLACKPINK member

She recently became the first ever brand ambassador for the South Korean clothing brand Dunst. Soon after the announcement, the sales for the brand increased rapidly when it released photos of the idol wearing their collection.

So far, she has also appeared as the lead in the historical drama Snowdrop and made a cameo appearance in Arthdal Chronicles. Fans praised her for her acting skills in Snowdrop because she played a much more dynamic character, despite being a rookie actress.

Jisoo is currently on the ongoing Born Pink World Tour with her fellow BLACKPINK members. The group recently concluded their Jakarta, Indonesia, concert.

