“All eyes on Jisoo”: BLACKPINK fans celebrate as the ME singer breaks record for biggest Spotify debut by a female K-Pop soloist

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo breaks the record for the biggest Spotify debut by a female K-pop soloist with her new album ME and its two tracks, Flower and All Eyes On Me.

On March 31st, BLACKPINK’s oldest member made her much-awaited solo debut after Jennie’s SOLO, which was released in 2018, and Rosé in 2021 with her solo album R, featuring the tracks - All Eyes On Me and Gone. The group’s youngest member, Lisa, debuted the same year with LALISA, an eponymous title track, and the b-side track MONEY.

Within 24 hours of its release, the title track Flower earned a staggering 4,674,337 filtered streams on Spotify. With this, BLACKPINK’ Jisoo unlocked a new record for the highest number of first-day streams for any song by a female K-pop soloist in the history of the platform.

Unsurprisingly, BLINKs have taken to social media to react to the singer’s new achievement. “All eyes on Jisoo," a witty reference by @jadiorjs to her B-side track All Eyes On Me.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s both tracks debuted within the top 20 of Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart

Both tracks from BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s debut solo album ME charted within the top 20 of Spotify’s Global Top Songs chart. The title track, Flower, secured a spot at number 6, and the b-side track, All Eyes On Me, ranked at number 16.

Notably, All Eyes On Me racked up a brilliant 3,104,156 filtered stream on its first day. Additionally, her profile attracted 330,000 followers as well.

BLINKs have praised Jisoo of BLACKPINK on Twitter for becoming the first K-pop female soloist to accomplish such a significant accomplishment on Spotify.

Additionally, the Flower singer broke the record for the highest first-week sales by a female soloist within a day of the album's release.

ME sold a total of 876,249 copies on March 31 alone, according to statistics released by Hanteo Chart. With this, BLACKPINK’s oldest member beat the group’s youngest member, Lisa, who sold an impressive 330,129 copies on the first day of its release back in 2021.

The Flower singer set a new record for the highest first-day sales by any female solo artist in Hanteo history.

Notably, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is second only to her own group as the female artist with the second-highest first-day sales in Hanteo history. In 2022, BLACKPINK’s second full album BORN PINK achieved the highest first-day sales in Hanteo history.

The highest first-week sales of any record by a female soloist in Hanteo history have already been surpassed by ME. The previous holder of the mark was the LALISA singer, whose album of the same name sold a total of 736,221 copies in its first week.

Flower skyrocketed to number one on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 57 different regions, including the United States, and the music video has earned an impressive over 37.8 million views in just over 21 hours.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo trends globally on the day of ME’s worldwide release

On March 31, BLACKPINK’s oldest member's debut solo album ME trended globally on various social media platforms. The hashtag "Jisoo_Blooming_With_Me" achieved more than 1.9 million mentions on social media.

She is also ranked number one on the Weibo Hot Super Topics Chart (the Chinese equivalent of Google), earning a whopping 360k reactions and 2.24M views. Her Flower MV was a topic of discussion for the Chinese BLINKs.

She also charted at number one in Melon's real-time rankings (Korean music charts).

At the time of writing the article, Flower clocked 59 million views on YouTube.

