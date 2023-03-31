“Jisoo you are the moment”: BLACKPINK fans shower praise on the Flower singer as she makes her much-awaited solo debut with ME

On March 31st, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo made her much-awaited solo debut with ME, consisting of two tracks - title track Flower and All Eyes on Me.

Besides the album, BLACKPINK's oldest member also released a stunning music video for Flower to showcase the visual film for the song.

Notably, BLACKPINK’s oldest member is the last member of the group to make her solo debut since Jennie first debuted in 2018 with the single SOLO. The single album R, which includes the songs On the Ground and Gone, was released by Rosé in March 2021.

In the same year, the group’s youngest member, Lisa, made her solo debut with LALISA and the eponymous title track. She also released the b-side single MONEY.

Two years after Rosé and Lisa’s solo albums, she finally released her album, and the fan reactions are proof of the adulation she has been getting. "Jisoo, you are the moment," @jisoogaIIery wrote, praising the singer.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo blooms against all odds in visually stunning Flower MV

Flower is a stunning showreel of beautiful locations and expensive outfits. The dreamlike, ruminative dance track with a lovely melody and pensive lyrics showcases her as the most beautiful flower who blooms against all odds in the visually stunning music video.

Flower is written and composed by YG Entertainment’s long-time lyricists and composers. The lyrics are written by Vince, KUSH, VVN, and Teddy and composed by 24, VVN, and KUSH. Jisoo elevates the song further with her raspy and commanding vocals.

Unsurprisingly, since the album was released, BLACKPINK fans have been discussing it extensively on social media. Fans praised the oldest member of BLACKPINK for making a successful solo debut with ME and tweeted their appreciation on social media.

Jane @leisurejennie



SOLOIST JISOO DEBUT

#JISOO_Blooming_With_ME

Brb, I'm gonna cry first. They are finally have their own solo🥹🖤🩷

honors lisa @honorslisa THE SMILE ON HER FACE! JISOO IS SO HAPPY WITH HER SOLO RELEASE

jisoo if only i was your mother @snowdropwhen not even in 3rd gen or 4th gen and the fact that jisoo is bringing back this sound in 2023 in the peak of 4th gen kpop noise music… wow soloist of the decade this is a certain sound that you can only find in like peak 2nd gen kpop

ken @togejustvibin



SOLOIST JISOO DEBUT

#JISOO_Blooming_With_ME

#꽃처럼_피어난_지수_솔로 @BLACKPINK

Jisoo said this part here is her favourite scene!

js1 @SooyasSystem



SOLOIST JISOO DEBUT

#JISOO_Blooming_With_ME

#꽃처럼_피어난_지수_솔로



JISOO IS THE MOMENT FLOWER IS THE SONG OF THE YEAR

The solo album revolves around the singer blossoming into her own person. From a young and upcoming rookie to a bonafide K-pop star. ME is a homage to her legacy as one-fourth of BLACKPINK and one of the top visual vocalists in the K-pop industry at present.

In the music video, she fully and boldly embraces her growth and comes on her own, leaving only a whiff of her flowery scent behind.

Notably, Flower has entered the top 10 on US iTunes at number 9. Additionally, Flower has become the fastest K-pop song to surpass 7 million views in 1 hour and 39 minutes. The second is VIBE featuring Jimin of BTS and BIGBANG’s Taeyang.

Furthermore, ME has recorded 1.3 million pre-orders, which is the highest number of pre-orders for an album by a Korean female soloist in history. She confessed that she wanted to leave her mark more as a soloist than as a BLACKPINK member. She consciously worked on honing her skills and talent and giving a unique scent to her concepts through her solo album.

ME helped her discover a new facet of her personality, which she was able to showcase through her solo album and participated in concept creation, styling, and music video production.

“I continuously developed music that only I can do and that I am good at. During the process, I found a new ‘me.’”

BLACKPINK singer opens “Jisoo’s Flower House” in Seoul

onewayticket @onewaywithchu



SOLOIST JISOO DEBUT

#JISOO_Blooming_With_ME

This was crazy omg

In celebration of her debut solo album, BLACKPINK’s oldest member opens "Jisoo’s Flower House" at Platz S in Seoul, which will be open only from 1 pm to 9 pm KST on March 31st.

At this event, fans will get to see Flower MV come to life in an elegant reproduction exclusively for fans attending. The Flower singer will attend the occasion and join her fans in celebrating the album's debut.

She also thanked her BLACKPINK members for supporting her through the preparation and production process of ME, and Rosé even visited her on the filming sets.

