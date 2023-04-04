Create

“Please give her a lots of Love”: BLACKPINK’s Lisa supports fellow member Jisoo on her solo album ME

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Apr 04, 2023 08:30 IST
Featuring Lisa and Jisoo from BLACKPINK (Image via YG Entertainment)
On April 2, 2023, BLACKPINK members Lisa and Jisoo were spotted at Incheon International Airport, heading for their concert in Las Vegas, United States.

At the South Korean airport, while the two idols were surrounded by reporters who were waiting for their departure, Lisa suddenly started performing the choreography of the chorus for Jisoo’s newly-released track FLOWER, showing her immense support for her bandmate's new release. She also said:

"Please give her lots of love."
Jisoo and Lisa danced to Flower and Lisa said “Please give her lots of love” 🥺♥️ https://t.co/W6TfFhJVda

For the uninitiated, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo recently released her first ever debut album ME on March 31, 2023. She is the last member of the group to release her solo album, which has two tracks, FLOWER and ALL EYES ON ME.

Fans can’t get enough of BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Jisoo’s interaction at the airport

#LISA and #JISOO at ICN airport flying to the US! @BLACKPINK https://t.co/0D2GsNCZCR

As BLACKPINK’ Lisa started performing the choreography of Jisoo’s FLOWER, the latter also joined her and began matching the steps, much to the delight of all who were present at the scene.

Following the duo’s mini dance step, Lisa hugged the FLOWER singer and posed for the camera. The duo soon waved at the reporters and left the place. Before leaving, Lisa also asked fans to showcase the ample support for the album.

BLACKPINK members are known to support each other with their projects. Jisoo had also danced to Lisa’ song back when it was released.

Unsurprisingly, fans found the duo’s latest dance adorable and started complimenting them for being so thoughtful and supportive.

😭 I can't with them.#JISOO #LISA #FLOWER twitter.com/BBU_BLACKPINK/…
LISA AND JISOO SUPPORTING EACH OTHER FOR THEIR SOLO 🤍 https://t.co/H1YRKAloKV
lisa and jisoo dancing to each other solo songs 🥹 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/0ML10tUayd
FAN: Lisa, when are you going to dance?LISA: Dance?FAN: LilifilmLISA: Ah.. Not yet. Let's watch JISOO unnie first https://t.co/uhZIIn5eiJ
[PRESS] #JISOO & #LISA at ICN Airport on their way to the USA“🥹” #FLOWER #BLACKPINK @BLACKPINK https://t.co/qN49l9XrkK
lisa and jisoo at the airport through the years. https://t.co/JNLHmJv2NA
Lisa dance ' Flower ' and hug her Jisoo unnie at the airport 🥹🫶 #LISA #JISOO https://t.co/wY09ClCTef

FLOWER surpassed 40,081,000 views on YouTube within the first 24 hours of its release and created three records consecutively. It also became the fastest music video to hit 40 million views on YouTube and earned the distinction of becoming the most viewed K-pop MV within 24 hours of its release. It also created a record of the most-liked K-pop MV within 24 hours of its release.

Lisa already released her solo album LALISA in 2021, consisting of two tracks, LALISA and MONEY. Her second track, MONEY, soon went viral on Instagram reels.

Other members of the group, Jennie and Rose, have also released their solo albums.

More about BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Lisa

lisa and jisoo together at the airport#LISOO https://t.co/y9lwtMg5B1

The FLOWER singer recently became a brand ambassador for the South Korean clothing brand Dunst and is the first celebrity to become the face of the domestic brand. She is also busy promoting her debut solo album on different music programs, including Inkigayo.

Meanwhile, Lisa recently celebrated her 26th birthday party in Thailand and shared pictures from the party on her Instagram handle. Fans wished her a happy and healthy life ahead and complimented the unique dress she was wearing. The MONEY singer is currently occupied with her concerts.

BLACKPINK is currently on their Born Pink World Tour and will conclude the same on July 15, 2023.

