5 things you might have missed in BLACKPINK’s Jisoo FLOWER music video

BLACKPINK's Jisoo finally released her much-anticipated FLOWER music video as part of her debut solo album, ME, on March 31, 2023. The song is the album's title track and is already being praised for its cinematic qualities.

The FLOWER music video gained 49 million views in just a day of its release, making it the highest 24-hour view count of any K-Pop MV in 2023. The music video features some iconic Hollywood filming locations with Jisoo in more than nine outfit changes and some subtle branding by Dior and Park Terrace Hotel.

JS1 @rozayfairy Jisoo said in an interview coming out next month that she got inspired while watching everything everywhere all at once and that in her MV she included some elements of the multiverse Jisoo said in an interview coming out next month that she got inspired while watching everything everywhere all at once and that in her MV she included some elements of the multiverse ✨ https://t.co/aSWBi3Cyly

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has been completely involved in the creative process of the album, weaving a story through her FLOWER music video. Apart from the stunning visuals and beats, the music video contains many intricate details which add to the story, drawing a style chronology from the Oscar-winning movie, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Symbolism of flowers, nod to Breakfast at Tiffany's, and more details about BLACKPINK’s Jisoo's FLOWER music video

1) The Everything, Everywhere, All At Once story chronology

Jisoo's impeccable outfits by luxury brands and captivating performance shine in the short clip. The FLOWER music video offers an immersive experience that takes fans on a journey through multiple timelines. This is a true Everything Everywhere All at Once-style chronology that amplifies the video's cinematic appeal.

The FLOWER music video is divided into three chapters — Chapter 1 is titled Next Day, Chapter 2 is Same Time, and Chapter 3 is Same Place — with Jisoo splitting her time inside her hotel room, the hotel lobby, and the empty streets.

Jisoo's acting chops come into play as she effortlessly shifts through different timelines, showcasing varying emotions and donning distinct styles that help to differentiate each section.

2) The symbolism of flowers

Jisoo's FLOWER music video is a mesmerizing visual feast that revolves around the symbol of flowers, showcasing the captivating femininity that the singer embodies in every frame. The choreography, which mimics a flower blooming, subtly emphasizes Jisoo's journey of growth and self-discovery.

On multiple occasions, she has mentioned that she is leaving her scent, as a testament to leaving her mark everywhere she goes.

The FLOWER music video speaks of a love that is both gentle and fierce, like a red flame that can burn both, bright and intense. But even as the flame fades away, all that's left are fragrant blossoms - a poignant reminder that love can be fleeting, but the memories and the beauty it leaves behind endure forever.

3) A nod to the classic movie, Breakfast at Tiffany's

Lisoochie @lisoochie Doesn’t this scene look like a scene from the movie " Breakfast at Tiffany’s" where Audrey Hepburn is looking at jewellery through the window shop. And then we see Jisoo wearing the necklace she was looking at. Doesn’t this scene look like a scene from the movie " Breakfast at Tiffany’s" where Audrey Hepburn is looking at jewellery through the window shop. And then we see Jisoo wearing the necklace she was looking at. https://t.co/mHVGQ916JP

Jisoo's artistic prowess knows no bounds, as she has successfully made a name for herself in the realms of music, fashion, and now, acting. Her breakout performance in the K-drama Snowdrop has solidified her status as a multi-talented artist with limitless potential. In her FLOWER music video, Jisoo pays homage to classic cinema by incorporating details that will surely delight movie enthusiasts.

One scene, in particular, will be easily recognized by cinephiles - the moment where Jisoo gazes wistfully into a jewelry store window, reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn's unforgettable scene in Breakfast at Tiffany's. Jisoo's styling in the scene, complete with a timeless pearl necklace, has quickly gone viral on social media platforms.

4) The flower choker

jisoo loops @jsIoops serving ACTRESS, visuals, vocals, and kunt in the flower bridge… jisoo you are mother, now, always and forever. serving ACTRESS, visuals, vocals, and kunt in the flower bridge… jisoo you are mother, now, always and forever. https://t.co/4pcKfHb1Qd

From the beginning of the video, with Jisoo in her black dress, she is constantly bothered by the black flower necklace around her neck. At the end of the video, she rips the necklace, signifying that she has blossomed, and is more comfortable without it.

The scene connects to an iconic reference to the movie Spencer where Kristen Stewart plays the role of Diana, the princess of England. Kristen became famous for the scene where she ripped apart a pearl chain from her neck. Jisoo, being a movie lover, seems to have connected the character from the film in the music video with this particular sequence.

5) References to other BLACKPINK members' solo music videos

melody @hobiseesaw flower by jisoo x solo by jennie flower by jisoo x solo by jennie https://t.co/LSM71AIB86

BLACKPINK as a band has only grown closer over time and made sure to support each other through all their individual endeavors. Upon the release of the teaser for the FLOWER music video, BLINKs were quick to notice striking similarities to Jennie's SOLO MV and Rosé's On The Ground MV.

Drawing the most resemblance to the FLOWER music video is Jennie's SOLO. From vivid colors to the scenes, the FLOWER music video evokes memories of Jennie's debut MV. Furthermore, the scenes featuring mirrors and the room setting at the beginning of the FLOWER music video bear similarities to the settings in Rosé's On The Ground.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans have noticed Lisa's presence in the scene where Jisoo strides through a hotel lobby, with her aura and gait resembling that of the youngest member from LALISA.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has a lot of promotional activities planned. Her schedule will kick off with her first solo fansign event appearance at the Time Square Atrium in Yeongdeungpo on April 1, 2023.

It was also recently announced that BLACKPINK's Jisoo will be the first guest on the second season of Lee Youngji's drinking show, Nothing Much Prepared. The episode has already been filmed and is slated for release on April 7, 2023.

