“Misogyny in Korea too strong”: BLACKPINK fans react to Chief of South Korea's National Security Office Kim Seong-han's abrupt replacement

BLACKPINK’s supposed collab with Lady Gaga in commemoration of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to the United States has taken a controversial turn.

The Korea Herald reported that the former chief of South Korea's national Security Office, Kim Seong-han, had resigned from his post on March 29, 2023. The resignation came after it was widely reported that he misused his position and power to withhold reports related to BLACKPINK’s supposed appearance at the U.S. State Dinner.

For the unversed, on March 29, 2023, it was revealed that the Pink Venom singers were offered to collaborate with Lady Gaga. The collaboration was to commemorate President Yoon Suk-yeol’s state visit to the United States.

As soon as BLACKPINK fans heard the news of the resignation, they took to social media to express their fury and frustration at the news reports. One person even went on to say that the misogyny in Korea was "too strong."

BLACKPINK’s agency comments on the group’s possible collaboration with Lady Gaga at US-Korean Presidential event

BLΛCKPIИK GLOBAL FANBASE @BLACKPINKGLOBAL The director of South Korea's national security office was fired because he did not report on @BLACKPINK 's invitation to the White House dinner and performance with singer Lady Gaga. The invitation had been made since January by the first lady of the USA, but the information was… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The director of South Korea's national security office was fired because he did not report on @BLACKPINK's invitation to the White House dinner and performance with singer Lady Gaga. The invitation had been made since January by the first lady of the USA, but the information was… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/3iYbmjtlfL

Korean media outlet, TV Report made a report on Wednesday stating that South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol is scheduled to visit the US on April 26, 2023. He will visit the country for the US-Korean Presidential event to discuss South Korea’s diplomatic ties with the U.S. and what the future holds for both nations.

BLACKPINK members were invited to perform alongside their Sour Candy collaborator, Lady Gaga, to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Korea-US relations at the state dinner. This will be President Yoon and his wife Kim Gun-hee’s first visit to the US in 12 years and he will attend a state dinner hosted by President Biden and his wife.

YG Entertainment confirmed the details of this offer to the Korean media outlet The Daily Sports stating:

“BLACKPINK has been offered to perform with Lady Gaga in commemoration of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to the United States. We are currently considering [the offer].”

dee @tsxpink blackpink while first ladies, presidents and other government officials fight over them blackpink while first ladies, presidents and other government officials fight over them https://t.co/BEO1YOO7B6

Additionally, it was revealed that FLOTUS Jill Biden had personally extended an invitation to BLACKPINK to perform with Lady Gaga at the event.

The former chief of South Korea's national Security Office, Kim Seong-han was responsible for conveying the message to YG Entertainment and getting the Pink Venom singers’ onboard. However, he reportedly failed to comply with the requirements of his duty and conveyed the details about the same to YG Entertainment.

The invitation was made in January by the first lady of the USA, but the information was not relayed to YG Entertainment on time. This resulted in the abrupt and overnight replacement of Kim Seong-han.

Lyka_001 @manalo_milieca @BLACKPINK GLOBAL @BLACKPINK They still can't process on their head that blackpink's influence is global and many want them. And yet people are trying so hard to deny them. @BLACKPINKGLOBAL @BLACKPINK They still can't process on their head that blackpink's influence is global and many want them. And yet people are trying so hard to deny them.

Reportedly, President Yoon was furious with Kim Seong-han for his irresponsibility and carelessness. The President even cited that such a situation can seriously undermine the trusting relationship between the two countries. Additionally, withholding reports about this in the media can strain the ruling government’s relations with the Korean media as well.

Kim Seong-han, the chief of South Korea's National Security Office, stated:

“I have a heavy responsibility for handling the problem of BLACKPINK's performance, which was expected as the highlight of this state visit.”

On the day of President Yoon’s visit to the US, April 26, 2023, the Pink Venom singers are scheduled to perform at the Foro Sol Stadium in Mexico City as part of their Born Pink World Tour.

Fans are left wondering how YG Entertainment handles the band's state dinner invitation and their performance. The Korean government also needs to figure out a way to navigate the situation they are in and find a way to have the band perform at the US State dinner.

BLACKPINK fans react to Kim Seong-han’s "goof-up" regarding the impending performance at the White House

pretty savage 🌹 @villainpinks the head of the national security office was fired because he didn’t report the invitation to blackpink to the state dinner the head of the national security office was fired because he didn’t report the invitation to blackpink to the state dinner https://t.co/D0WUfgppxE

Needless to say, the BLINKs are furious that the former chief of South Korea's National Security Office didn't relay the invitation to YG Entertainment. Fans have cited this as careless and irresponsible behavior and have taken to social media to make their displeasure and anger evident.

While some have called it "embarrassing on a diplomatic level," others said that someone was trying to "sabotage BLACKPINK's careers."

Douglas R. Mikes @DouglasRMikes @BLACKPINK GLOBAL @BLACKPINK This is actually a serious matter. It's embarrassing on a diplomatic level that information would not be relayed intentionally. They have to give an explanation for this because a simple resignation isn't going to suffice. Once is a mistake. Multiple reports is sabotage. @BLACKPINKGLOBAL @BLACKPINK This is actually a serious matter. It's embarrassing on a diplomatic level that information would not be relayed intentionally. They have to give an explanation for this because a simple resignation isn't going to suffice. Once is a mistake. Multiple reports is sabotage.

BLΛCKPIИK GLOBAL FANBASE @BLACKPINKGLOBAL twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The US government reportedly had to demand a response from the South Korean government on several occasions due to a lack of feedback from the presidential office regarding the suggested joint performance of K-pop girl group @BLACKPINK and American pop m.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20… The US government reportedly had to demand a response from the South Korean government on several occasions due to a lack of feedback from the presidential office regarding the suggested joint performance of K-pop girl group @BLACKPINK and American pop m.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20…… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

h ❄ | ME 03.31 🌹 @lalisalovemme blackpink karma may sometimes be late but you best believe it will always strike!



that guy got fired and blackpink still got the proposal and are probably gonna make it work somehow so was it really worth losing a government job over this?blackpink karma may sometimes be late but you best believe it will always strike! that guy got fired and blackpink still got the proposal and are probably gonna make it work somehow so was it really worth losing a government job over this? 😭 blackpink karma may sometimes be late but you best believe it will always strike! https://t.co/jq2X2j6dYT

🕷️ @GIRL0VESICK i’m sure the first lady of united states fought for having blackpink at the dinner because she wanted them to perform shut down for her i’m sure the first lady of united states fought for having blackpink at the dinner because she wanted them to perform shut down for her https://t.co/lrPFPy9gwE

ken @togejustvibin

Jill STRICTLY wants BLACKPINK & Lady Gaga to perform at that dinner she wants to see that Sour Candy stage for herself Jill STRICTLY wants BLACKPINK & Lady Gaga to perform at that dinner she wants to see that Sour Candy stage for herself 😭😭😭 https://t.co/XOge53MWdJ

BLINKSTATS @BLINKSTATS Even though the director delayed reporting for MONTHS, the FLOTUS still wanted #BLACKPINK Even though the director delayed reporting for MONTHS, the FLOTUS still wanted #BLACKPINK 🫡 https://t.co/DpqEBxQKzU

' @pinkIovesick nah someone definitely trying to sabotage Blackpink's career, wdym 6 calls from the first lady and u ignored every single one? That pay check must've been HUGE nah someone definitely trying to sabotage Blackpink's career, wdym 6 calls from the first lady and u ignored every single one? That pay check must've been HUGE https://t.co/o6lGccNMz3

Chocolates @Chocolaf1 @villainpinks "Praying for my downfall many have tried baby" this lyrics mean something like this damn @villainpinks "Praying for my downfall many have tried baby" this lyrics mean something like this damn

The collaboration will mark the band's second collaboration with the Poker Face singer. They had previously collaborated on the song Sour Candy for her sixth album Chromatica.

