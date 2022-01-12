"Sour Candy part 2": Fans react as BLACKPINK reportedly receive invitation to Lady Gaga's Dom Perignon event

Rumor has it that BLACKPINK received an invitation to Lady Gaga's Dom Perignon event. Fans took to social media to post pictures of the group with captions questioning the veracity of the rumors. Others are already looking forward to the group's agency confirming this news.

Dom Perignon is a champagne brand that has collaborated with Lady Gaga. The limited-edition champagne is a product of creativity and freedom.

BLACKPINK fans are going 'bubbly' over the rumored news

BLINKs have yet again created a buzz on social media. Fans took to Twitter to post pictures of an invite from American singer Lady Gaga. The invite has the names Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, and Lisa written on it. However, YG entertainment is yet to confirm whether the news is true.

Lady Gaga has collaborated with Dom Perignon to create a limited-edition champagne flavor and bottle.

Lady Gaga x Dom Perignon possible invite (Image via Twitter)

Lady Gaga's collaboration with the K-pop group for Sour Candy was one of the most high-profile performances. It was also a full-circle moment for the members of the K-pop quartet. The group studied Gaga's music during their time as K-pop trainees.

Additionally, Sour Candy reached 250 million streams on Spotify, and is now Gaga's 15th song to reach this milestone. Sour Candy won the NMPA Songwriting Gold and Platinum Award. It joins Ddu-Du-Ddu-Du as the only other BLACKPINK song to win this award.

Fans are hoping for a possible second collaboration with Lady Gaga for a Sour Candy sequel or a live performance at the Billboards.

Gain_29 @29_gain @pinkshvts @BLACKPINK I think blackpink watch in online because the invitation card have a QR code @pinkshvts @BLACKPINK I think blackpink watch in online because the invitation card have a QR code

Josué Monster @EmoJoshy1 @pinkshvts @BLACKPINK BLACKPINK receiving Chromatica juice after featuring in both Chromatica and Dawn of Chromatica. We love to see it @pinkshvts @BLACKPINK BLACKPINK receiving Chromatica juice after featuring in both Chromatica and Dawn of Chromatica. We love to see it ♥

More about Lady Gaga x Dom Perignon

The collaboration between the two creators - Lady Gaga and Dom Perignon - is a story embodied by its Chef de Cave. Their unique paths cross in an inspired collaboration sparked by a shared belief in absolute creative freedom.

Gaga Media 🍿🎬 @GagaMediaDotNet Lady Gaga and Dom Pérignon will announce further programming throughout the next two years. Their collaboration is tied by the shared value of creative freedom. Lady Gaga and Dom Pérignon will announce further programming throughout the next two years. Their collaboration is tied by the shared value of creative freedom. https://t.co/fMXI2oLLEA

Dom Perignon and Lady Gaga unite their energies to spark deep inspiration. The creation of this limited-edition champagne is rippling and shifting. It is a vital impulse, a celebration of those who push boundaries.

