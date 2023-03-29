“So disrespectful”: BLACKPINK Lisa’s fans furious at Live Nation PH for allegedly confiscating the singer’s birthday banners

Filipino BLINKs heavily criticized the way Live Nation PH staff were allegedly treating them with regards to BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s birthday project at the BORN PINK concert held on March 25 and 26.
Criticism took flight recently as several fans talked about their ordeals of the staff confiscating fan-made banners for the MONEY rapper’s birthday on March 27. Since the concerts were scheduled a day and two before the birthday, fans printed banners for her to showcase their support and celebrate with her.
Many spread videos of event organizers apparently only taking yellow-colored banners from other fans. These yellow banners were a birthday project for BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Other fans posted a picture of the same banners thrown in a corner.
BLACKPINK fans demand answers from Live Nation PH for organizers’ behavior towards birthday banner project for Lisa
BLINKs who attended Day 2 of BLACKPINK’s concert in Manila on March 26 were left feeling bittersweet. They had hoped to celebrate Lisa's birthday (due on March 27) together with her and the members by creating birthday banners for her. Unfortunately, they weren't able to showcase their support due to the banners being allegedly confiscated.
Several fans who managed to attend the second day of the BORN PINK concert mentioned that the event organizers were specifically taking away the yellow birthday banners that were meant for Lisa. Many of them posted videos on Twitter, demanding answers from Live Nation PH.
As Filipino BLINKs raised their concerns, international fans joined the conversation too and criticized the organizers for the same. Some even mentioned that similar fan-made banners were allowed on Day 1, but were somehow being confiscated on Day 2. They added that their banners were in line with the poster size rules uploaded on the website.
As per Twitter user @lalaluvlalisa, the LNPH staff said:
"Yellow is forbidden."
The videos spread across the BLINK fandom on Twitter in no time and they began trending ‘LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA.’ Considering there were photo proofs of the banners thrown away in the corner as well, fans’ fury towards the event company continued to fuel.
Take a look at how angry BLINKs were towards Live Nation PH's treatment of BLACKPINK Lisa's birthday and banners:
Recent updates on BLACKPINK: Jisoo releases music video teaser for debut solo
As the last BLACKPINK member to release a solo album, Jisoo's contemporary mix of ancient concepts was positively received by fans across the globe.
On March 29 midnight KST, the artist's agency released a music video teaser of Jisoo's title track, FLOWER, from her upcoming album, ME. The video has gained 4.7 million views in 11 hours already, reflecting fans' anticipation levels. The album’s tracklist consists of two songs, FLOWER and All Eyes on Me.
Meanwhile, Jisoo also broke the record for the highest pre-orders by any female K-pop soloist in history by raking in 1.2 million pre-orders. The highly anticipated album ME will be released on March 31 at 1 pm KST.