“So disrespectful”: BLACKPINK Lisa’s fans furious at Live Nation PH for allegedly confiscating the singer’s birthday banners

Filipino BLINKs heavily criticized the way Live Nation PH staff were allegedly treating them with regards to BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s birthday project at the BORN PINK concert held on March 25 and 26.

Criticism took flight recently as several fans talked about their ordeals of the staff confiscating fan-made banners for the MONEY rapper’s birthday on March 27. Since the concerts were scheduled a day and two before the birthday, fans printed banners for her to showcase their support and celebrate with her.

Many spread videos of event organizers apparently only taking yellow-colored banners from other fans. These yellow banners were a birthday project for BLACKPINK’s Lisa. Other fans posted a picture of the same banners thrown in a corner.

BLACKPINK fans demand answers from Live Nation PH for organizers’ behavior towards birthday banner project for Lisa

BLINKs who attended Day 2 of BLACKPINK’s concert in Manila on March 26 were left feeling bittersweet. They had hoped to celebrate Lisa's birthday (due on March 27) together with her and the members by creating birthday banners for her. Unfortunately, they weren't able to showcase their support due to the banners being allegedly confiscated.

Several fans who managed to attend the second day of the BORN PINK concert mentioned that the event organizers were specifically taking away the yellow birthday banners that were meant for Lisa. Many of them posted videos on Twitter, demanding answers from Live Nation PH.

Red⁰³²⁷ @redqueenlm Solo banners are very common in any Kpop concert but last Sunday, @livenationph rudely confiscated Lisa birthday banners & disposed of them, unmindful of the fans’ effort & money. Solo/bday banners were allowed in the past stops so why the sudden restriction to Lisa’s? Pls speak. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Solo banners are very common in any Kpop concert but last Sunday, @livenationph rudely confiscated Lisa birthday banners & disposed of them, unmindful of the fans’ effort & money. Solo/bday banners were allowed in the past stops so why the sudden restriction to Lisa’s? Pls speak. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/mwGf3NQBBW

As Filipino BLINKs raised their concerns, international fans joined the conversation too and criticized the organizers for the same. Some even mentioned that similar fan-made banners were allowed on Day 1, but were somehow being confiscated on Day 2. They added that their banners were in line with the poster size rules uploaded on the website.

As per Twitter user @lalaluvlalisa, the LNPH staff said:

"Yellow is forbidden."

lisa data @lalaluvlalisa



They have this clear instructions to confiscate the YELLOW BANNERS. Like it’s their priority to make sure that no yellow banners can get inside. What’s the real reason?



#LIVENATIONPHBASTOS

LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA

LNPH Staff: “Bawal po yung dilaw.”They have this clear instructions to confiscate the YELLOW BANNERS. Like it’s their priority to make sure that no yellow banners can get inside. What’s the real reason?LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA LNPH Staff: “Bawal po yung dilaw.”They have this clear instructions to confiscate the YELLOW BANNERS. Like it’s their priority to make sure that no yellow banners can get inside. What’s the real reason? #LIVENATIONPHBASTOS LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISAhttps://t.co/icnYBXUeg8

The videos spread across the BLINK fandom on Twitter in no time and they began trending ‘LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA.’ Considering there were photo proofs of the banners thrown away in the corner as well, fans’ fury towards the event company continued to fuel.

Take a look at how angry BLINKs were towards Live Nation PH's treatment of BLACKPINK Lisa's birthday and banners:

LISANATIONS @LISANATIONS_



#LIVENATIONPHBASTOS

LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA Ours are not bigger than size A4 and how’s it allowed on D1 and not on D2, on Lisa’s birthday? Or you could’ve put them somewhere else better than treating them like trash! It has HAPPY BIRTHDAY LISA on it, how can you be so shameful?LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA Ours are not bigger than size A4 and how’s it allowed on D1 and not on D2, on Lisa’s birthday? Or you could’ve put them somewhere else better than treating them like trash! It has HAPPY BIRTHDAY LISA on it, how can you be so shameful?#LIVENATIONPHBASTOS LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA https://t.co/Aw5h7LvFwI

Red⁰³²⁷ @redqueenlm



#LIVENATIONPHBASTOS

LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA how could you confiscate & just throw those harmless birthday banners like a piece of trash when that is made from our money & hardwork. that’s so rude to lisa & her fans who watched & paid the concert! @livenationph LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA twitter.com/i/web/status/1… how could you confiscate & just throw those harmless birthday banners like a piece of trash when that is made from our money & hardwork. that’s so rude to lisa & her fans who watched & paid the concert! @livenationph #LIVENATIONPHBASTOS LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/zxjgcu7X7e

🕷️ @GIRL0VESICK



#LIVENATIONPHBASTOS

LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA



this is ridiculous, you can clearly see them pointing only to LISA’s banner. so disappointing after all the hard work LISA solo fb put into this project.LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA this is ridiculous, you can clearly see them pointing only to LISA’s banner. so disappointing after all the hard work LISA solo fb put into this project. #LIVENATIONPHBASTOS LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISAhttps://t.co/kX0DEG5sEB

liliworld @Iiliworld



#LIVENATIONPHBASTOS

LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA They just took Lisa's banners ??????LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA They just took Lisa's banners ?????? #LIVENATIONPHBASTOS LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA https://t.co/xekGj6Y30O

Lalisa ❤️‍🔥👑 @Lililet16

Apologies to Lisa, Lilies and



#LIVENATIONPHBASTOS

LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA The banners have been accepted everywhere for Born Pink tour. Why were Lisa's birthday banners not allowed and thrown into the rubbish, no respect and no consideration.Apologies to Lisa, Lilies and @TeamLisaPH LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA The banners have been accepted everywhere for Born Pink tour. Why were Lisa's birthday banners not allowed and thrown into the rubbish, no respect and no consideration. Apologies to Lisa, Lilies and @TeamLisaPH#LIVENATIONPHBASTOS LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA https://t.co/52rODzVETn

LISANATIONS @LISANATIONS_



#LIVENATIONPHBASTOS

LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA Non blackpink related banners were allowed, some are way bigger than ours but not a banner for a member of Blackpink that has HAPPY BIRTHDAY LISA on it. Make it make sense.LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA Non blackpink related banners were allowed, some are way bigger than ours but not a banner for a member of Blackpink that has HAPPY BIRTHDAY LISA on it. Make it make sense. #LIVENATIONPHBASTOS LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA https://t.co/P2dKMgHoZv

Z ⁰¹¹² | ⁰³²⁷ @Malik_Manoban



#LIVENATIONPHBASTOS

LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA

They keep looking specifically for the yellow banners to confiscate, and not just confiscate, they threw it were fans could see. "Happy birthday Lalisa" in the trash just like that. Disgusting @livenationph LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA They keep looking specifically for the yellow banners to confiscate, and not just confiscate, they threw it were fans could see. "Happy birthday Lalisa" in the trash just like that. Disgusting @livenationph#LIVENATIONPHBASTOS LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISAhttps://t.co/rUrtQkagZm

ɴᴏ ᴘʀᴏʙs🎥🏳️‍🌈⁰³²⁷ @LisagittarProd



#LIVENATIONPHBASTOS

LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA The organizers couldn't even explain why they are confiscating the LALISA birthday banners! LISA herself was very grateful seeing her birthday banners, and YOU just shamelessly threw them away in the TRASH???????LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA The organizers couldn't even explain why they are confiscating the LALISA birthday banners! LISA herself was very grateful seeing her birthday banners, and YOU just shamelessly threw them away in the TRASH???????#LIVENATIONPHBASTOS LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA https://t.co/UUoaOkNQlB

Red⁰³²⁷ @redqueenlm



#LIVENATIONPHBASTOS

LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA you can just returned it nicely after the concert if you confiscate something from people but you outright throw it in the trash RUDELY & that is very DISRESPECTFUL to the bday celebrant, LISA & TO HER FANS @livenationph LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA twitter.com/i/web/status/1… you can just returned it nicely after the concert if you confiscate something from people but you outright throw it in the trash RUDELY & that is very DISRESPECTFUL to the bday celebrant, LISA & TO HER FANS @livenationph#LIVENATIONPHBASTOS LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/8TmQNK6XxK

LISA ❤️‍🔥#VMA + #EMA WINNER ❤️‍🔥 @slays_world



#LIVENATIONPHBASTOS

LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA



See how they ignored all banners except the YELLOW ONES which are Lisa's birthday banners? It's obvious they target ONLY the YELLOW ones. The OT4 banners from @BLACKPINK_PH did not get touched.LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA See how they ignored all banners except the YELLOW ONES which are Lisa's birthday banners? It's obvious they target ONLY the YELLOW ones. The OT4 banners from @BLACKPINK_PH did not get touched. #LIVENATIONPHBASTOS LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISAhttps://t.co/XVLwoHOwtZ

Z ⁰¹¹² | ⁰³²⁷ @Malik_Manoban



#LIVENATIONPHBASTOS

LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA Fans have worked hard for these banners and for @livenationph to just throw it in the trash and even had the audacity to mock fans is utterly disgusting. You're one of the messiest organizers and you just keep proving why it's true.LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA Fans have worked hard for these banners and for @livenationph to just throw it in the trash and even had the audacity to mock fans is utterly disgusting. You're one of the messiest organizers and you just keep proving why it's true.#LIVENATIONPHBASTOS LNPH APOLOGIZE TO LISA https://t.co/L8hHaJt6dU

