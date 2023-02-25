“Looks like a walking Tetris game”: Jill Biden Minecraft dress sparks wild reactions online

U.S. first lady Jill Biden found herself on the Twitter trending page after wearing a Minecraft dress during her two-day visit to Namibia. Reports suggest that she wore the dress during her January 2023 visit to Mexico City.
According to Women’s Wear Daily, the dress was designed by Swiss designer Albert Kriemler from Akris and is part of the brand’s 2023 resort collection. The cotton denim outfit is collared, half-sleeved, and buttoned. It comes with multicolored Minecraft-like patterns.
As a photo of the first lady wearing the dress in Namibia went viral online, netizens took to social media to react to the outfit. Bernard B. Kerik, the 40th Police Commissioner of the New York City Police Department and a New York Times bestselling author, humorously compared Jill's look to a “walking Tetris game."
Africa News reported that Joe Biden’s wife visited Kenya and Namibia with the aim of strengthening American ties with Africa.
The publication also noted that the Democratic Party had a personal connection with Kenya as former U.S. president Barack Obama’s father was Kenyan and he visited the country as a Senator in 2006 and as president in 2015.
Netizens reacts to Jill Biden’s Minecraft dress
Jill Biden recently went viral for wearing a Minecraft-patterned dress during her visit to Namibia. A photo of the first lady wearing the outfit also went viral on social media. She wore the same dress to a Mexico trip earlier this year.
As photos of Biden wearing the outfit made the rounds online, social media users took to Twitter to react to the dress with humorous remarks.
Jill Biden landed in the Namibian capital of Windhoek on February 22 and proceeded to Kenya on February 24. Upon arrival, she visited the Heroes’ Acre memorial and laid a wreath in honor of those who fought for Namibia’s independence.
Prior to her trip, Biden shared that this was her sixth visit to the African continent and her first as first lady. She also wrote:
“I’ve always believed that supporting women and youth across the world is critical to our common future, with education, health, and empowerment at the heart of it all.”
The first lady further noted the role of Namibia’s youth in driving the “young and strong democracy” of the country. She also shared that she would like to hear from those “affected by the ongoing historic drought and food insecurity” Kenya.
Press assistant Becky Farmer also shared a similar statement to the VOA surrounding Biden’s visit:
“In Kenya, Biden will very specifically draw attention to the food security crisis impacting the Horn of Africa, which is noted as the worst drought that this region has experienced in decades.”
Jill Biden also said that they will honor America and Africa’s “shared democratic values” and reaffirm the nation’s commitment to the futures of Namibia and Kenya.
During the December 2022 US-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington DC, President Joe Biden announced an additional $2.5 billion in emergency humanitarian aid for Africa alongside the $11 billion in food security aid he announced earlier.