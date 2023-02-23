Fact Check: Did President Joe Biden run a mile and do 36 push-ups? Claim debunked

A Twitter account recently made a claim that 80-year-old US President Joe Biden ran one mile, and did 11 pull-ups and 36 push-ups in five minutes.

However, the viral claim was debunked and it is worth noting that the President hasn't done any of the activities in the time that was shared on social media.

The original claim was made by Twitter user Marcus Gordon Anthony on February 17, 2023. He claimed that the information was a result of President Biden's physical fitness test.

Marcus Gordon Anthony 🇺🇲 🙏🐕‍🦺♥️⛰️ @MarcusGAnthony President Biden did 36 push-ups, 11 pull-ups (not the type he wears) and ran a mile in just under 5 minutes according to the results of his physical fitness test. President Biden did 36 push-ups, 11 pull-ups (not the type he wears) and ran a mile in just under 5 minutes according to the results of his physical fitness test. https://t.co/KH818CeOxe

Under the tweet, there was a separate box of "readers' context" that had information people might want to know. It said that Marcus' account was a satire account and added that the user describes himself as a "Political jokester."

In the end, it was also mentioned that there was no evidence for this claim about Joe Biden.

Netizens react to the false claim of President Joe Biden's workout routine

While some took the claim seriously, it was quite clear that the tweets were only meant as satire, especially as there is no concrete evidence of Biden's rigorous exercise routine.

Although people didn't buy the claim, they mocked the 80-year-old President, and his ability to do 36 push-ups. Others challenged President Joe Biden to do some push-ups and some teased him about wanting to do a workout battle with them.

The claim was made surrounding the supposed results of a health checkup of the President that showed that he was able to run a mile in five minutes and do push-ups and pull-ups.

The White House released Biden’s physical fitness report on February 16, 2023, and it was signed by the President’s physician, Kevin C. O’Connor. The report did not state anything about the President’s physical capabilities. However, it did point out that Biden works out at least five days a week.

The report also had information on some of the President’s minor health issues. These included a common type of irregular heartbeat - a condition called non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and high cholesterol or hyperlipidemia.

Since Joe Biden’s last physical checkup in November 2021, the most notable update was his COVID-19 infection over the summer. Biden’s physician O’Connor stated that the President was a vigorous and healthy 80-year-old male who was fit to successfully execute his required duties for the Presidency.

notimeforlibs @notimeforlibs @simonateba @JoeBiden Who cares about his physical fitness. We want to know his mental fitness. @simonateba @JoeBiden Who cares about his physical fitness. We want to know his mental fitness.

Earlier, the President was spotted jogging from Marine One on his way back to the White House after his fitness checkup. In the 2020 elections, Joe Biden’s health was a point of disagreement and argument. Questions about mental as well as physical fitness continue to prevail ahead of his 2024 potential re-election bid.

The claim about his workout routine wasn't only debunked but also considered satire.

