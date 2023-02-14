“That’s Dana white”: US shoots down 3rd UFO like object in 3 days, sparks hilarious reactions online

On Sunday, February 12, the U.S. shot down a third UFO-like object over Michigan’s Lake Huron. Just a day prior, on Saturday, another unidentified flying object was taken down over Yukon territory in Canada at Justin Trudeau’s request.

On Friday, February 10, the Pentagon operated a shutdown of another similarly airborne object over Alaska. The consecutive appearance of these mysterious objects within a few days has prompted hilarious reactions from netizens.

The most recent object that was shot down over Lake Huron was shaped in the likeness of an octagon and was floating at an altitude of 20,000 feet, thus posing a hazard for commercial flight. A few clips of the shootdown surfaced on the internet.

Referring to the clips, one user, @richyrich202030, sarcastically wrote that it was just the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dana White, trying to arrange a UFC fight up in the airspace of the U.S.

Richy @richyrich202030 @TansuYegen That’s Dana white trying to make a ufc fight up there nothing to see here. @TansuYegen That’s Dana white trying to make a ufc fight up there nothing to see here.

Netizens start a memefest upon the third shootdown of a UFO in the United States

The third UFO, which was reportedly octagonal in shape, had strings hanging off of it. It was first spotted over Montana on Saturday. On Sunday, the object migrated across the airspace of Wisconsin before it was taken down by an F-16 over Lake Huron in Michigan.

Consecutive spotting and shooting down of UFOs in the United States sparked hilarious reactions from netizens.

Baba Banaras™ @RealBababanaras #BREAKING : Another Unidentified flying object (UFO) over Lake Huron has been shot down by US Airforce, said U.S. representative Jack Bergman. #BREAKING : Another Unidentified flying object (UFO) over Lake Huron has been shot down by US Airforce, said U.S. representative Jack Bergman. https://t.co/6shsid3Z4G

Patric Nissen @PatricNissen Pilot who shot down the “UFO” over Lake Huron… Pilot who shot down the “UFO” over Lake Huron… https://t.co/wrjcZiQ1Mk

🌟HENRY @OFFICER_LODI 4th UFO shot down over Lake Huron.. Another pandemic? The train crash, vinyl chloride release, killing cattle and fish within 100 mile radius! 4th UFO shot down over Lake Huron.. Another pandemic? The train crash, vinyl chloride release, killing cattle and fish within 100 mile radius! https://t.co/gU02dxCvQn

Dean @Deaner_Wiener1 UFO shot down over northern Lake Huron? They act like we haven’t seen this one before UFO shot down over northern Lake Huron? They act like we haven’t seen this one before https://t.co/03vOXuD2Mv

Matt Friend @themattfriend Donald Trump statement on Lake Huron UFO Donald Trump statement on Lake Huron UFO https://t.co/y8lw7vVaq1

Aviation Cat @pilotoleg09 #ufotwitter #UFOshotdown My boys form the Air Force shot down another UFO over Lake Huron In Michigan. We are 100% in a movie My boys form the Air Force shot down another UFO over Lake Huron In Michigan. We are 100% in a movie😅 #ufotwitter #UFOshotdown https://t.co/6xmEiwd58E

Dick Bremer @dbremer_pxp Another UFO shot down...this time over Lake Huron. Now it's getting a little too close to home. Whoever's doing this is clearly trying to figure out where the crappies are biting in mid-February! Thems fightin' words! Another UFO shot down...this time over Lake Huron. Now it's getting a little too close to home. Whoever's doing this is clearly trying to figure out where the crappies are biting in mid-February! Thems fightin' words!

chrissy 🏹 @chrissyxchi exclusive look at the UFO shot down over Lake Huron exclusive look at the UFO shot down over Lake Huron https://t.co/AnQ7lhmD4k

Hope & Prosperity @Stephen61757619 Another UFO brought down over Lake Huron and now we know who owns it. Another UFO brought down over Lake Huron and now we know who owns it. https://t.co/kV0Odiq64e

MB @bowx_ US military have shot down what they thought was a UFO over Lake Huron near Canada. US military have shot down what they thought was a UFO over Lake Huron near Canada. https://t.co/bnrclp1Iko

Abram Berry @abrampberry BREAKING NEWS: Authorities release never-before-seen footage of the #UFO that was shot down over Lake Huron. BREAKING NEWS: Authorities release never-before-seen footage of the #UFO that was shot down over Lake Huron. https://t.co/yRW2WZkWu3

News of UFO sightings come a week after a "Chinese surveillance balloon" was shot down

On Saturday, February 11, a car-sized unidentified flying object was shot down by an F-22 fighter jet from the North American Aerospace Defense Command over Canada’s Yukon territory after Justin Trudeau and President Biden discussed the matter over a call.

Trudeau tweeted that he ordered for the unidentified object to be taken down because it violated Canadian airspace.

Canada is now recovering the remains from the wreckage to determine the object’s origin and nature. According to reports, it was cylindrical and did not look like a spy balloon.

Justin Trudeau @JustinTrudeau I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object. I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object.

Just a week ago, on February 4, a Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down after it was spotted over Idaho at the end of January. As per reports, the spy balloon was much larger than the one taken down over Canada this week.

It was floating around 10,000 feet above airspace for civilian aircraft and crossed into the Atlantic Ocean before an air-to-air-missile destroyed it. However, China’s foreign ministry in China claimed to have no information on the three flying objects that were shot down in the United States this past week.

General Glen VanHerck of the U.S. Air Force, who is tasked with safeguarding U.S. airspace, said that the military has not yet been able to identify the nature of the three unidentified objects, how they stayed afloat, or where they were coming from. VanHerck said:

“We’re calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason.”

He added that he would not rule out the possibility of these UFOs having connections with aliens or other explanations. He said that he would let the counterintelligence and the intel communities figure it out.

