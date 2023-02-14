“That’s Dana white”: US shoots down 3rd UFO like object in 3 days, sparks hilarious reactions online

On Sunday, February 12, the U.S. shot down a third UFO-like object over Michigan’s Lake Huron. Just a day prior, on Saturday, another unidentified flying object was taken down over Yukon territory in Canada at Justin Trudeau’s request.
On Friday, February 10, the Pentagon operated a shutdown of another similarly airborne object over Alaska. The consecutive appearance of these mysterious objects within a few days has prompted hilarious reactions from netizens.
The most recent object that was shot down over Lake Huron was shaped in the likeness of an octagon and was floating at an altitude of 20,000 feet, thus posing a hazard for commercial flight. A few clips of the shootdown surfaced on the internet.
Referring to the clips, one user, @richyrich202030, sarcastically wrote that it was just the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Dana White, trying to arrange a UFC fight up in the airspace of the U.S.
Netizens start a memefest upon the third shootdown of a UFO in the United States
The third UFO, which was reportedly octagonal in shape, had strings hanging off of it. It was first spotted over Montana on Saturday. On Sunday, the object migrated across the airspace of Wisconsin before it was taken down by an F-16 over Lake Huron in Michigan.
Consecutive spotting and shooting down of UFOs in the United States sparked hilarious reactions from netizens.
News of UFO sightings come a week after a "Chinese surveillance balloon" was shot down
On Saturday, February 11, a car-sized unidentified flying object was shot down by an F-22 fighter jet from the North American Aerospace Defense Command over Canada’s Yukon territory after Justin Trudeau and President Biden discussed the matter over a call.
Trudeau tweeted that he ordered for the unidentified object to be taken down because it violated Canadian airspace.
Canada is now recovering the remains from the wreckage to determine the object’s origin and nature. According to reports, it was cylindrical and did not look like a spy balloon.
Just a week ago, on February 4, a Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down after it was spotted over Idaho at the end of January. As per reports, the spy balloon was much larger than the one taken down over Canada this week.
It was floating around 10,000 feet above airspace for civilian aircraft and crossed into the Atlantic Ocean before an air-to-air-missile destroyed it. However, China’s foreign ministry in China claimed to have no information on the three flying objects that were shot down in the United States this past week.
General Glen VanHerck of the U.S. Air Force, who is tasked with safeguarding U.S. airspace, said that the military has not yet been able to identify the nature of the three unidentified objects, how they stayed afloat, or where they were coming from. VanHerck said:
“We’re calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason.”
He added that he would not rule out the possibility of these UFOs having connections with aliens or other explanations. He said that he would let the counterintelligence and the intel communities figure it out.