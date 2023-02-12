“Brace yourselves”: Alien invasion theories take over Twitter as U.S. shoots down two objects within 48 hours

Alien invasion theories have recently taken a firm foundation as two airborne objects were shot down in the U.S. and Canada within a span of 48 hours. As it happens, people on the internet are voicing their own concerns and opinions regarding the events.

On Friday, February 10, 2023, the Pentagon shot down a high-altitude airborne object in Alaska airspace at President Biden’s direction. While the object remained unidentified, the next day, NORAD performed another shutdown of a similar object that was located over Canadian airspace.

As news of the two operations spread across the web, several netizens commented on how the leaders were staging a fake alien invasion to bring changes to the economy and other things. One user, @TexasAustyn, sarcastically tweeted on February 12 asking netizens to prepare themselves for a fake alien invasion that is on its way:

"Brace yourselves for the incoming fake alien invasion. 3,2,1"

Austyn_Texas @TexasAustyn Brace yourselves for the incoming fake alien invasion. 3, 2, 1 Brace yourselves for the incoming fake alien invasion. 3, 2, 1

In February, the two consecutive aircraft operations marked the third event of spotting mysterious objects in U.S. airspace. Last Saturday, a spy balloon sent by China was spotted over the Atlantic Ocean, which was then taken down off the North Carolina coast after it floated across the country for several days.

Netizens flocked to Twitter with their alien invasion theories, as some users think it is a staged scenario devised by political leaders

The objects seen across airspace in the U.S. and Canada are thought to be spy balloons by authorities. In the meantime, people on Twitter cannot help but conjure up theories about the objects being UFOs, hinting at the possibility of a looming alien invasion.

However, they are only talking about alien discourse as a joke since they are all convinced about one thing - the whole situation being a staged scenario devised by political leaders. People are saying that just like the coronavirus and the war between Russia and Ukraine, the possible alien invasion narrative is another conspiracy theory to keep people in some sort of fear and anticipation.

Jermaine @JermaineWatkins Another UFO, this time in Northern Canada. Another UFO, this time in Northern Canada. https://t.co/kVEsVlJHrw

Becky Hammer @beckyhammer Me getting yet another UFO news alert Me getting yet another UFO news alert https://t.co/3fpXEAzDMu

Isaac Hayes III @IsaacHayes3



U.S. shoots down Chinese balloon over the East coast 6 days ago,



Yesterday U.S. shoots down a UFO over Alaska.



TODAY Canada shoots down another UFO over their airspace.



Maaaaan….. So let me get this straight,…U.S. shoots down Chinese balloon over the East coast 6 days ago,Yesterday U.S. shoots down a UFO over Alaska.TODAY Canada shoots down another UFO over their airspace.Maaaaan….. So let me get this straight,…U.S. shoots down Chinese balloon over the East coast 6 days ago,Yesterday U.S. shoots down a UFO over Alaska. TODAY Canada shoots down another UFO over their airspace.Maaaaan….. 👀

Michael A. Gayed, CFA @leadlagreport The world is literally going to go to war with UFOs to prevent the Epstein client list from being released. The world is literally going to go to war with UFOs to prevent the Epstein client list from being released. https://t.co/kQONyVvNaj

Alien World @MagicEmoBun The aliens when they see unidentified flying objects get shot down in northern canada and other places The aliens when they see unidentified flying objects get shot down in northern canada and other places https://t.co/2v9jNobkPe

Matt Couch @RealMattCouch You didn’t buy Covid so here comes the staged Alien Invasion Lmao You didn’t buy Covid so here comes the staged Alien Invasion Lmao

thebradfordfile @thebradfordfile It's comforting to know during an alien invasion that the leader of the free world is an unhinged dementia patient. It's comforting to know during an alien invasion that the leader of the free world is an unhinged dementia patient.

Matt Couch @RealMattCouch Our government won’t stop illegal aliens coming across our southern border to the tune of 3 million a year, and some of y’all think they’ll stop an actual alien invasion… I can’t with most of this country anymore… Our government won’t stop illegal aliens coming across our southern border to the tune of 3 million a year, and some of y’all think they’ll stop an actual alien invasion… I can’t with most of this country anymore…

Patrick Gunnels @pgunnels1 We're all agreed in advance that the alien invasion will be a hoax, right? We're all agreed in advance that the alien invasion will be a hoax, right?

NSC's Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, shares updates on the unidentified airborne object spotted in Alaska

Pentagon officials have remained quiet over the mysterious airborne object's threat. This prompted a Michigan Republican, Peter Meijer, to question whether the object could be a UFO or not.

On Saturday, February 11, he tweeted that he hoped the unidentified flying object shot down over Alaska was a spy balloon and not a real UFO. Meijer stated that the irony of mistaking an alien spacecraft for a spy balloon would be amusing to all. However, it is not worth declaring an interstellar war or conflict.

Peter Meijer @RepMeijer Natasha Bertrand @NatashaBertrand Breaking: John Kirby confirms that another unidentified object was shot down last night near Alaska. Unclear what the object was but it posed a threat to aircraft, he said. Breaking: John Kirby confirms that another unidentified object was shot down last night near Alaska. Unclear what the object was but it posed a threat to aircraft, he said. Really hoping this ‘unidentified [flying] object’ was another spy balloon and not a legit UFO; the irony of confusing an alien spacecraft for a weather balloon would be amazing but not worth starting an interstellar conflict. twitter.com/natashabertran… Really hoping this ‘unidentified [flying] object’ was another spy balloon and not a legit UFO; the irony of confusing an alien spacecraft for a weather balloon would be amazing but not worth starting an interstellar conflict. twitter.com/natashabertran…

Meijer’s tweet followed shortly after John Kirby, a spokesperson from the National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, confirmed that an unidentified airborne object was taken down off Alaska’s northeastern part on Friday morning.

The step was taken after the Department of Defense became aware of its existence on Thursday night. Kirby said that while it was unclear what the high-altitude object was, it posed a considerable threat to the safety of civilian aircraft since it was flying at an approximate height of 40,000 feet.

Natasha Bertrand @NatashaBertrand The “high altitude object” was flying at around 40,000 feet, Kirby says, and “posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight.” President Biden ordered the military to down the object within the last hour at the recommendation of the Pentagon, Kirby says. The “high altitude object” was flying at around 40,000 feet, Kirby says, and “posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight.” President Biden ordered the military to down the object within the last hour at the recommendation of the Pentagon, Kirby says.

Kirby stated that after receiving a recommendation from the Pentagon, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, ordered military jets to take down the object in an abundance of caution.

The object landed within American territorial waters, which are currently frozen. Kirby also noted that they were calling the airborne thing an object for now because it is the best description they have.

Poll : 0 votes