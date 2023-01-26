“That’s son goku’s space ship”: ‘UFO ball’ figure spotted in Glasgow sky leaves TikTok in a frenzy

Several descriptions of a strange ball-shaped structure were reported in Glasgow on January 18, 2023. Citizens claim that the structure is one of the many alleged UFO sightings worldwide.

Daily Star UK claimed that Russia took notice of the object, and its supposed response was to shoot it down quickly. This sparked significant controversies and theories. The strange phenomena will blow your mind if you enjoy a heated debate.

According to Glasgow Live, the videographer, who chose to remain anonymous, believed that the structure was, in fact, a spaceship and that it was a successor to many that came before.

The man claimed that the light was too bright to be a product of this planet and that the structure was too complicated to be manmade. He further commented:

"I've personally witnessed in Scotland orbs changing into something like a jet, big white light in the middle, green on one side and red on the other. They are all over the world. I and many others have witnessed these balls of light shapeshifting."

The Glasgow videographer continued:

"Mankind does not wield the power the knowledge or the science in order to turn energy into mass."

The man stresses how the orb is a signal from outworldly creatures to show their superiority.

A TikTok video circulated all over the social media platform quickly caught the attention of several influencers, including Igor Kyran. While reacting to a video, he jokingly said:

Igor Kyran, a famous TikTok conspiracist, stated that the recent UFO-like structure sighting in Glasgow was "son Goku's space ship." Son Goku is a fictional character in a manga series Dragon Ball.

His comments brought the situation to the notice of many TikTok users worldwide.

Twitterati is divided about the supposed UFO spotting

Twitter and TikTok seem to have come alive with theories for and against the structure being a UFO.

Brian Henderson @spamspamspam75

1)UFO's r natural phenomenon we just dont understand - We did it all ourselves with a little push of the imagination from thinking it was aliens

2)UFO's r here & filled with NHI - it was them dropping hints. We still had to work it out @studyofUAPs That depends on what the UFO's actually are.1)UFO's r natural phenomenon we just dont understand - We did it all ourselves with a little push of the imagination from thinking it was aliens2)UFO's r here & filled with NHI - it was them dropping hints. We still had to work it out @studyofUAPs That depends on what the UFO's actually are.1)UFO's r natural phenomenon we just dont understand - We did it all ourselves with a little push of the imagination from thinking it was aliens2)UFO's r here & filled with NHI - it was them dropping hints. We still had to work it out

While some believed the sightings were real and a sign of something bigger, others expressed their personal opinions on the structure.

From hilarious comments to restless ones, the reactions don't end here.

Twitter isn't far behind with its comments:

The combination of disbelief and the increase in the number of sightings around the world in the last year continues to worry the Pentagon.

This is not the first time YouTubers and TikTokers have reacted in a frenzy to UFO sightings around the world. With over 1.72m subscribers, Brett Cooper had a blast reacting to recent viral UFO videos.

Conspiracy theorists claim that this sighting is linked to the Russia-Ukraine feud

Russia's air defense shot down a 'small-size object in the shape of a ball' on January 3, 2023, in the Rostov Oblast near the Ukrainian border.

Enthusiasts said that the alleged sightings have increased since January 3, 2023. This set the mood for the UFO seen over Glasgow on January 18. Some say that due to the Russia shootdown, believers have been looking for reasons to call them out.

The regional governor of Rostov Oblast, Vasily Golubev, said that anti-aircraft missiles shot at the UFO-shaped object.

Anonymous @YourAnonNews In other news, Russia claims to have shot down a UFO.

With their record losses in Ukraine, we're unsure of how accurate this story is - but here is video footage from three different cameras. [video via reddit]

News article posted in this thread. In other news, Russia claims to have shot down a UFO.With their record losses in Ukraine, we're unsure of how accurate this story is - but here is video footage from three different cameras. [video via reddit]News article posted in this thread. https://t.co/60fiCmN2D1

Some Twitter users claimed that due to Russia shooting down one of the supposed UFOs, several more started appearing worldwide.

Vasily Golubev asked the public to remain calm. He addressed the public:

"I urge everyone to remain calm. To ensure security, all forces and means are involved. The sky is covered with anti-aircraft defenses."

Kerrawin @Kerrawin69

youtube.com/shorts/kiuTYpr… This is a result of Russia shooting down a UFO. WOW! This sh*t is REAL y'all!! This is a result of Russia shooting down a UFO. WOW! This sh*t is REAL y'all!!youtube.com/shorts/kiuTYpr…

Other conspiracists believe that the ball-like object was a Ukrainian drone. There have been rumors that Ukraine is building 1,000 explosive drones to battle Russia's forces in the war.

These supposed sightings could also be airborne trash, flinging itself back to earth after staying in the abyss for so long.

Alien and planet B enthusiasts are elated to find a new 'clue' whereas non-believers are doing their best to explain why the supposed spotting could not be a real thing.

While conspiracists are losing their minds with innumerable theories, rationalists seem to be racking their brains for reasons to explain the alleged sightings.

With TikTok and Twitter battling among themselves in the retweets and comment sections, it is only a matter of time before everyone seems to come to a settlement of sorts.

