Is Britney Spears missing? 2023 conspiracy theory explored 

Britney Spears is allegedly missing, according to a wild conspiracy theory making the rounds on social media. The pop star, who has not been spotted in public in a while and has been making sporadic posts on social media, has become the subject of speculation from netizens across the world.

The theories first cropped up due to the singer's prolonged absence from the public eye. They were then fuelled by a post by YouTuber and make-up artist Jeffree Star, which seemed to hint that the "Hollywood elite" worked behind the scenes to maintain a particular status quo.

"If you guys only knew the truth about what they are doing to Britney & Kayne," Star said.

Jeffree Star @JeffreeStar In 2020 I was going to expose everything… In a matter of days, the Hollywood elite tried to ruin my entire career, villainize me and flooded the news with lies to discredit me. If you guys only knew the truth about what they are doing to Britney & Kayne. In 2020 I was going to expose everything… In a matter of days, the Hollywood elite tried to ruin my entire career, villainize me and flooded the news with lies to discredit me. If you guys only knew the truth about what they are doing to Britney & Kayne.

Some of the theories that are doing the rounds include possibilities such as the 41-year-old singer still being under conservatorship; having been replaced by a clone; not being in control of her own Instagram account — where old and edited videos are being posted to suggest that everything is fine — and others.

In an interview with TMZ in December 2022, model Sam Ashgari, who recently married the "Oops I Did It Again" singer, firmly denied allegations of controlling his wife's Instagram account but shared that he understood where they were coming from and that they're "just being good fans."

Perez Hilton shares that Britney Spears' fans are right to be concerned

In the last year and a half, Britney Spears ended her 13-year conservatorship, married her long-term boyfriend Sam Ashgari, became pregnant, and suffered a miscarriage.

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, who had previously dismissed the rumors as silly and wrong, said recently that an insider had revealed that things were bad, but he would not make any health information public out of respect.

Perez @ThePerezHilton New podcast episode is out! #BritneySpears is still missing. Her fans are upset at me. And I give y'all updates. Here's a snippet of our much longer convo. This and more on our latest show! Listen to The @PerezHilton Podcast with @ChrisBooker in full at PerezPodcast.com New podcast episode is out! #BritneySpears is still missing. Her fans are upset at me. And I give y'all updates. Here's a snippet of our much longer convo. This and more on our latest show! Listen to The @PerezHilton Podcast with @ChrisBooker in full at PerezPodcast.com https://t.co/0HyysMlBSA

Hilton shot down theories about green screens, clones, and the continuation of the conservatorship, but added that he has not seen a single video that has really captured what's going on, that fans' concerns are warranted, and the truth will surprise people. He mentioned:

Nobody, nobody has speculated on what's really happening. And I just want to send Britney genuine love. I hope she knows the world is rooting for her. She is beloved. And this is mainly for Britney's fans. Your concern is warranted. But if and when the truth comes out, I think it would really surprise people. It surprised me.

Britney Spears, has been making erratic updates on social media, including videos of her dancing, or a now-deleted post blasting sister Jamie Lynn Spears for pointing out the hardship of growing up with a superstar sibling while the singer was suffering under the conservatorship.

"Britney Spears isn't missing she's just traumatised"

The conspiracy theory started circulating amid rumors of Kanye West missing, and many have conflated the two events, especially after Jeffree Star's tweet. Twitterati have run with the theory and some seem convinced that Britney Spears is missing.

Aureana🦋 @_aurey_auna Ye missing & nobody not even the shade room is talking about it. Very sus. 3 weeks? Nobody’s said nothing. nobody’s spoke about Britney Spears missing & having her husband use a clone. Like he ain’t using a green screen & old videos.The industry running the world. Eyes wide shut! Ye missing & nobody not even the shade room is talking about it. Very sus. 3 weeks? Nobody’s said nothing. nobody’s spoke about Britney Spears missing & having her husband use a clone. Like he ain’t using a green screen & old videos.The industry running the world. Eyes wide shut!

KiKi @KiSaidIt Wait so now #BritneySpears is missing?!? Seriously what is happening… 🦋 Wait so now #BritneySpears is missing?!? Seriously what is happening… 🦋

Others are adding to the conspiracy, with one user pointing out that Spears' recent video, posted on January 6, has a tattoo missing.

🍄Beckala🍄 @Rebeccasaysmeow The newest Britney Spears insta video she posted has her hip tattoo missing. #FreeBritney The newest Britney Spears insta video she posted has her hip tattoo missing. #FreeBritney

Other users did not buy into the theory and posited that this behavior is the impact of the turbulent life that the pop star has undergone.

laura x @lokisfireworks BRITNEY SPEARS ISNT MISSING SHES JUST TRAUMATISED BRITNEY SPEARS ISNT MISSING SHES JUST TRAUMATISED https://t.co/UiCqkZkkR6

♡Francisco♡ @its_mendes14

@britneyspears Some say she's dead, others say she's missing... I don't really believe that and I think she's just traumatized by everything she's been through. Maybe she disappeared, yes, but because she wanted to be alone for a while. And think about all the things. Some say she's dead, others say she's missing... I don't really believe that and I think she's just traumatized by everything she's been through. Maybe she disappeared, yes, but because she wanted to be alone for a while. And think about all the things.@britneyspears https://t.co/UijuyPQl7j

Britney Spears is reportedly releasing new music and a memoir in 2023. The exact date is uncertain, but according to an insider, Spears will be doing so "on her terms and in her time."

