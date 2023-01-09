Is Britney Spears missing? 2023 conspiracy theory explored 

Britney Spears is allegedly missing, according to a wild conspiracy theory making the rounds on social media. The pop star, who has not been spotted in public in a while and has been making sporadic posts on social media, has become the subject of speculation from netizens across the world.
The theories first cropped up due to the singer's prolonged absence from the public eye. They were then fuelled by a post by YouTuber and make-up artist Jeffree Star, which seemed to hint that the "Hollywood elite" worked behind the scenes to maintain a particular status quo.
"If you guys only knew the truth about what they are doing to Britney & Kayne," Star said.
Some of the theories that are doing the rounds include possibilities such as the 41-year-old singer still being under conservatorship; having been replaced by a clone; not being in control of her own Instagram account — where old and edited videos are being posted to suggest that everything is fine — and others.
In an interview with TMZ in December 2022, model Sam Ashgari, who recently married the "Oops I Did It Again" singer, firmly denied allegations of controlling his wife's Instagram account but shared that he understood where they were coming from and that they're "just being good fans."
Perez Hilton shares that Britney Spears' fans are right to be concerned
In the last year and a half, Britney Spears ended her 13-year conservatorship, married her long-term boyfriend Sam Ashgari, became pregnant, and suffered a miscarriage.
Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton, who had previously dismissed the rumors as silly and wrong, said recently that an insider had revealed that things were bad, but he would not make any health information public out of respect.
Hilton shot down theories about green screens, clones, and the continuation of the conservatorship, but added that he has not seen a single video that has really captured what's going on, that fans' concerns are warranted, and the truth will surprise people. He mentioned:
Nobody, nobody has speculated on what's really happening. And I just want to send Britney genuine love. I hope she knows the world is rooting for her. She is beloved. And this is mainly for Britney's fans. Your concern is warranted. But if and when the truth comes out, I think it would really surprise people. It surprised me.
Britney Spears, has been making erratic updates on social media, including videos of her dancing, or a now-deleted post blasting sister Jamie Lynn Spears for pointing out the hardship of growing up with a superstar sibling while the singer was suffering under the conservatorship.
"Britney Spears isn't missing she's just traumatised"
The conspiracy theory started circulating amid rumors of Kanye West missing, and many have conflated the two events, especially after Jeffree Star's tweet. Twitterati have run with the theory and some seem convinced that Britney Spears is missing.
Others are adding to the conspiracy, with one user pointing out that Spears' recent video, posted on January 6, has a tattoo missing.
Other users did not buy into the theory and posited that this behavior is the impact of the turbulent life that the pop star has undergone.
Britney Spears is reportedly releasing new music and a memoir in 2023. The exact date is uncertain, but according to an insider, Spears will be doing so "on her terms and in her time."