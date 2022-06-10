Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari: Photos from intimate wedding reveals star-studded guest list

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are now married. The pair tied the knot on Friday, June 10, at the singer’s Thousand Oaks, California home. Spears wore an off-the-shoulder Versace gown with a corset top and thigh-high slit, while Asghari was seen in a classic tuxedo.

The event was attended by her closest friends and family. Guests were greeted by a Cinderella-style carriage covered in flowers and other beautiful floral displays.

Britney Spears’ wedding guest list and further details about the event

Drew Barrymore and Madonna were among the celebrity guests who attended the wedding (Images via Roy Rochlin and John Shearer/Getty Images)

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s wedding has grabbed the attention of the internet. The guests who attended the event have also enthralled Spears’ fans.

Spears’ wedding dress designer Donatella Versace was the first to arrive at the wedding, followed by Drew Barrymore. Madonna was seen leaving the event as well. The wedding was attended by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton alongside her daughter Paris Hilton. Maria Menounos arrived soon after. Fans also spotted Selena Gomez at the ceremony.

After the couple exchanged their vows and made the marriage official, Spears changed into a short black dress to spend the night dancing with her husband and close friends. Spears and Madonna went on to recreate their iconic kiss at the 2003 MTV VMA. Aerial photos of the wedding reveal that a huge tent was set up in Spears’ backyard.

A news outlet reported that the bride’s estranged parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, as well as her sister Jamie Lynn Spears were absent from the wedding after Britney’s public fallout with them over her conservatorship which finally ended in November 2021. Her brother Bryan Spears was invited, but he did not attend the wedding.

The couple spent some time leading up to their wedding celebration by riding around in a Rolls Royce with champagne glasses. Spears then showed off her jewels and her bridal-themed manicure, calling the look ‘sophisticated.’

Who is Sam Asghari? Britney Spears met him on the set of her music video

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari first met on the set of the former’s Slumber Party music video. They have been inseparable ever since, and spotted together on date nights and vacations. The couple got engaged in September 2021, and Britney announced in April 2022 that they were expecting their first baby together.

Sam Asghari runs Asghari Fitness, which provides members with personalized training programs and seven-day meal plans for a weekly fee. He frequently posts videos and photos of himself working out on his fitness-centric Instagram page. Asghari has also appeared on a few shows like NCIS, The Family Business, and Hacks among others.

Britney was previously married to childhood pal Jason Alexander for two days. She shares two sons with Kevin Federline, namely Sean Preston and Jayden.

