Why was Perez Hilton banned from TikTok? Blogger suspended after addressing Britney Spears conspiracy theories

Gossip blogger and media personality Perez Hilton has come under fire on TikTok after hosting a live stream series about Britney Spears. Perez was banned on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, for raising controversial conspiracy theories about the whereabouts of Britney Spears.

Fans of the Toxic singer have been speculating that her mental health has suffered again, citing her recent Instagram posts as proof. Some more outrageous theories state that she might have died.

"Concern is warranted": More on Perez Hilton's cryptic live about Britney Spears

Netizens were worried about Britney Spears after seeing her recent Instagram posts, with many believing the singer has been "replaced by a clone." They even suggested that Spears was dancing in front of a green screen, and the videos have been edited to make it seem like she is doing well.

Perez started his live stream by stating that Spears was not seen in public for a long time, which has prompted various fan theories about her whereabouts, most of which he dismissed.

However, a "friend" who he "trusts" and "respects" gave an alleged update about the singer. He went on to state that his source is a professional within the industry and that he (the source) shared that "things are bad."

Hilton stated that he was "nervous" about sharing the news about the Womanizer singer but that fans' "concern is warranted."

"I hope she knows the world is rooting for her. She is beloved. And this is mainly for Britney's fans. Your concern is warranted. But if, and when the the truth comes out, I think it would really surprise people. It surprised me, it's surprised me."

The gossip blogger also addressed various speculations from fans dismissing theories such as the green screen, her being replaced by a clone, or one questioning if she was still under the conservatorship. He claimed that he had not:

"Seen a single video mention what's really going on."

Perez was quite vocal about supporting the end of Britney's conservatorship after years of mocking the singer. After news of Parez's account getting banned, Twitter user @swiftiesgarden tweeted that the gossip mogul would:

"Probably make a new account before the day is even over."

To this tweet, Hilton replied:

Who is Perez Hilton?

Perez Hilton is a Miami-born gossip columnist and media personality of Cuban heritage who operates out of Hollywood, Los Angeles.

Perez at the opening of "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" (Image via Getty Images)

His website blog, PerzHilton.com (originally called PageSixSix.com), is known for his posts covering news about celebrities and "doodled over" tabloid photos. Perez's blog is often criticized for the outing of "closeted gay celebrities," with many saying he "lacks compassion."

The gossip columnist was named #1 Web Celeb for 2007, 2008, and 2009 by Forbes magazine and hailed as one of the 15 most influential Hispanics in the US by People in Espanol. He was also named 2009's Hispanic of the Year by Hispanic Magazine.

In addition to his blog, Perez Hilton has written four books, including Red Carpet Suicide: A Survival Guide on Keeping Up With the Hiltons (2009), Perez Hilton's True Bloggywood Stories: The Glamorous Life of Beating, Cheating, and Overdosing (2009), and TMI: My Life in Scandal (2020).

He also hosts a podcast with Chris Booker as his co-host, runs two YouTube channels, and has appeared in several TV shows and films.

