What happened to Britney Spears' Instagram? Fans react as singer deletes account

Britney Spears has deleted her Instagram account and caused a frenzy on the internet. Fortunately, this time the singer did it entirely of her own volition. A source told US Weekly that the 40-year-old pop sensation “chose to disable her own Instagram” just a day after expressing to her followers that she wanted to be “feared” and not “pitied.”

To confirm the source’s statement, TMZ reported that they asked Instagram officials whether they were responsible for shutting down her account, and they denied doing so.

Britney Spears' most recent Instagram post, which was uploaded on Tuesday, showcased her return to Las Vegas. The Toxic singer wrote in the caption:

“The only thing I've known when I used to go to Vegas was a hour long meet and greets with 40 people every night getting the worst pics of me and then a two hour show! Let's just say this time visiting it gave me a whole new perspective on what it means to live! Being able to go to the spa was a highlight as well and you know what? Don't ever pity me like my masseuse does.”

The singer then unapologetically said :

“I want to be feared! Being loved and being nice got me taken advantage of so take pity and go f**k yourselves.”

Internet reacts to Britney Spears Instagram account deletion

The sudden disappearance of her account came as a shock to many. However, fans were happy for her as she did so on her own accord. Though many showed support, some predicted that her account deletion could be a sign of her re-entering the music industry. Netizens are convinced that she is recording a new album.

A few tweets reacting to the account’s disappearance read:

andy 🇩🇴 @obsessionminaj @PopCrave sometimes a person needs a break from social media, good for her @PopCrave sometimes a person needs a break from social media, good for her ❤️

JHV @josehv1989 @PopCrave Her reputation era is coming omg @PopCrave Her reputation era is coming omg

🇺🇦🌻Slava Ukraini 💙💛 @OnDamask @PopCrave Yeah.. she needed to sort her head out a little.. those were some long dialogues and some shuffling back and forth.. made me anxious.. hope she’s ok @PopCrave Yeah.. she needed to sort her head out a little.. those were some long dialogues and some shuffling back and forth.. made me anxious.. hope she’s ok ❤️

Britney Spears to release tell-all memoir

Following freedom from her conservatorship, the celebrity signed a $15 million deal with Simon & Schuster. The music mogul will be releasing her own tell-all memoir. A source told US Weekly that Britney will “hold nothing back” in her memoir.

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears (Image via Getty Images/Walt Disney Television)

This is in reference to the release of her sister Jamie Lynn Spear’s tell- all book Things I Should Have Said. Britney took offense to how Jamie Lynn portrayed her in the book, where the latter claimed that the singer once locked her in a room while holding a knife.

