“That’s Dana white”: US shoots down 3rd UFO like object in 3 days and sparks hilarious reactions online

On Sunday, February 12, US military fighter jets shot down yet another UFO-like object. The UFO-like object was shot down over Lake Huron in Michigan. According to reports, it was the third such object to be shot down in the past three days.
Before these three instances, a gigantic Chinese spy balloon was shot down by the United States. These instances of the US shooting down unidentified objects have sparked a meme fest on the internet. One social media user, @richyrich202030, made fun of this scenario and even included the President of the UFC, Dana White, in it.
It is reported that orders to shoot down this UFO-like object were given by President Joe Biden. He said that the object was shot down out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of military leaders.
The most recent object that was shot down was octagonal in structure and was traveling at about 20,000 feet. Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said in an official statement that the object had strings hanging off it and that it is believed to be the same as the one that was detected over Montana.
Social media users shared hilarious reactions as the US shoots down another UFO-like object
As soon as news of another UFO-like object being shot down by the US made it to the headlines, netizens couldn't keep calm and started sharing hilarious memes. Several social media users even made fun of singer Sam Smith and said that it was him in the sky and not some UFO.
What are the officials saying about the recent shootings of unidentified objects?
After the shooting down of the unidentified object, a Pentagon press briefing took place on Sunday in which Melissa Dalton, assistant secretary of defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs, said:
"In light of the People's Republic of China balloon that we took down last Saturday, we have been more closely scrutinizing our airspace at these altitudes, including enhancing our radar, which may at least partly explain the increase in objects that we've detected over the past week."
A senior US official also said that the recent unidentified objects that were shot down are not similar to the Chinese spy balloon. The official concluded by saying that each of them is different and difficult to accurately identify.
Moreover, US Air Force General Glen VanHerck, head of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Northern Command, told media personnel that the military has not yet identified what the three objects that were recently shot down are or where they are coming from. VanHerk further said,
"We're calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason."
On February 4, U.S. officials identified the first object as a Chinese surveillance balloon and shot it down off the coast of South Carolina. Following that, on Friday, a second object was shot down near Deadhorse, Alaska. A third object was destroyed over Canada's Yukon on Saturday.