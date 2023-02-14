“That’s Dana white”: US shoots down 3rd UFO like object in 3 days and sparks hilarious reactions online

On Sunday, February 12, US military fighter jets shot down yet another UFO-like object. The UFO-like object was shot down over Lake Huron in Michigan. According to reports, it was the third such object to be shot down in the past three days.

Before these three instances, a gigantic Chinese spy balloon was shot down by the United States. These instances of the US shooting down unidentified objects have sparked a meme fest on the internet. One social media user, @richyrich202030, made fun of this scenario and even included the President of the UFC, Dana White, in it.

Richy @richyrich202030 @TansuYegen That’s Dana white trying to make a ufc fight up there nothing to see here. @TansuYegen That’s Dana white trying to make a ufc fight up there nothing to see here.

It is reported that orders to shoot down this UFO-like object were given by President Joe Biden. He said that the object was shot down out of an abundance of caution and at the recommendation of military leaders.

The most recent object that was shot down was octagonal in structure and was traveling at about 20,000 feet. Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said in an official statement that the object had strings hanging off it and that it is believed to be the same as the one that was detected over Montana.

Social media users shared hilarious reactions as the US shoots down another UFO-like object

As soon as news of another UFO-like object being shot down by the US made it to the headlines, netizens couldn't keep calm and started sharing hilarious memes. Several social media users even made fun of singer Sam Smith and said that it was him in the sky and not some UFO.

TWELVEWOOD @TwelveWood Footage of the unidentified Flying objects over Lake Huron that was shot down #UFO Footage of the unidentified Flying objects over Lake Huron that was shot down #UFO https://t.co/Efx6BSQuYE

Tara Shannon 🐇🐻 @bearessentially #ufo LOL! I was just interviewed by a reporter from The Guardian about what we experienced here yesterday with the object that was shot down over Lake Huron and which caused our airspace to be closed down for a while... more to come. Weird days! 🤣 #tobermory LOL! I was just interviewed by a reporter from The Guardian about what we experienced here yesterday with the object that was shot down over Lake Huron and which caused our airspace to be closed down for a while... more to come. Weird days! 🤣 #tobermory #ufo

lee frettsome @prestick09 🤣 US military have shot down what they thought was a UFO over Lake Huron near Canada. Turns out it's Singer #SamSmith 🤮🤡 US military have shot down what they thought was a UFO over Lake Huron near Canada. Turns out it's Singer #SamSmith 🤮🤡🌍🤣👇👇 https://t.co/8AhZyanIOm

Marq Goldbond @MarqGoldbond UFO with strings floating over Lake Huron. UFO with strings floating over Lake Huron. https://t.co/mq81DFkzAG

P @phoffy89 🛸 last night, flying over Lake Huron #ufo Had a chance to wave to the🛸 last night, flying over Lake Huron #uap Had a chance to wave to the 👽 🛸 last night, flying over Lake Huron #uap #ufo 🇨🇦 https://t.co/5jmuqLTfKL

Kamala's Voice (barely parody) @ImSpeaking14 @laurenboebert BREAKING: VP Kamala Harris has confirmed that beloved American hero Sam Smith has been confirmed as the most recent UFO. His inflated suit carried him over Lake Huron, and the U.S. Air Force quickly responded. Kamala is preparing a Venn diagram in memorial. @laurenboebert BREAKING: VP Kamala Harris has confirmed that beloved American hero Sam Smith has been confirmed as the most recent UFO. His inflated suit carried him over Lake Huron, and the U.S. Air Force quickly responded. Kamala is preparing a Venn diagram in memorial. https://t.co/OeVi4BIx3X

J-wezzy @Jwezzy420420 Another UFO shot down over Lake Huron last night .. they did say 2023 was the year the ufo's would really start to invade our air space .. Another UFO shot down over Lake Huron last night .. they did say 2023 was the year the ufo's would really start to invade our air space .. https://t.co/fGGjoAauD3

LindaReynoldsRadio @LindaHot937 #lindar A spy ballon shot down over South Carolina, UFO’s shot down over Alaska, Canada and Lake Huron… #waitwut A spy ballon shot down over South Carolina, UFO’s shot down over Alaska, Canada and Lake Huron… #waitwut👽#lindar https://t.co/oE9aLMbr6m

What are the officials saying about the recent shootings of unidentified objects?

After the shooting down of the unidentified object, a Pentagon press briefing took place on Sunday in which Melissa Dalton, assistant secretary of defense for Homeland Defense and Hemispheric Affairs, said:

"In light of the People's Republic of China balloon that we took down last Saturday, we have been more closely scrutinizing our airspace at these altitudes, including enhancing our radar, which may at least partly explain the increase in objects that we've detected over the past week."

A senior US official also said that the recent unidentified objects that were shot down are not similar to the Chinese spy balloon. The official concluded by saying that each of them is different and difficult to accurately identify.

Moreover, US Air Force General Glen VanHerck, head of North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and Northern Command, told media personnel that the military has not yet identified what the three objects that were recently shot down are or where they are coming from. VanHerk further said,

"We're calling them objects, not balloons, for a reason."

On February 4, U.S. officials identified the first object as a Chinese surveillance balloon and shot it down off the coast of South Carolina. Following that, on Friday, a second object was shot down near Deadhorse, Alaska. A third object was destroyed over Canada's Yukon on Saturday.

