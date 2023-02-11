“We got rejected so much”: Boys Planet’s participant PENTAGON’s Hui reveals the painful reason why he decided to appear on the show

Ever since PENTAGON’s Hui was reported to be a participant on Boys Planet, an idol survival program, the K-pop fandom has been in disbelief. The latest episode showed the 29-year-old singer finally talking about his reason for joining the show despite being an experienced and popular K-pop idol.

Speaking about his participation, Hui broke down. He shared that there were many reasons, but the major one that pushed him towards Boys Planet was realizing how PENTAGON did not have much appeal after being discharged from the military.

Over the duration of his enlistment, from February 2021 to November 2022, the idol returned to see that the K-pop industry had moved on too quickly. He shared that several of their songs were getting rejected, which made him believe that the group had lost its appeal:

“It even became harder for us to choose who we work with. It was the first time that we got rejected so much. The thought of us not being appealing enough made me very sad.”

july 💫 @yuyanho "it was the first time we got rejected so much"



WHO REJECTS PENTAGON??? THE PENTAGON??? "it was the first time we got rejected so much"WHO REJECTS PENTAGON??? THE PENTAGON??? https://t.co/MSfzgTOnFY

What did PENTAGON’s Hui say in the latest episode of Boys Planet?

The Boys Planet’s participant teaser left many surprised when it revealed Hui, PENTAGON’s leader, as one of its participants. Debuting in 2016, Hui was touted as one of the all-rounder idols who produced famous songs for groups such as WANNA ONE.

Many tried to speculate on the reason behind the 29-year-old experienced idol joining newcomers. The answers came from Hui in the latest episode of the show.

In a video released on February 9, when the judges asked Hui why he chose to participate in the show, the PENTAGON leader opened up about his honest thoughts and life behind the cameras.

The ever-demanding fast-paced industry seems to be the major reason behind Hui’s feature on Boys Planet. He shared that the “situation” after returning to PENTAGON from his enlistment was quite different.

He also revealed the difficulties that he and the group faced while working, which led to many rejections. He felt helpless as the group leader and believed that the survival show was the only option available to revive their career.

🌸 @0026yoyo hui's participating reason: he said he needs change. after finishing his military service and return to pentagon, he could feel the change around them and said that it gets harder for him to work (in music) with the people he wants (ppl in the industry, musician, etc) (+) hui's participating reason: he said he needs change. after finishing his military service and return to pentagon, he could feel the change around them and said that it gets harder for him to work (in music) with the people he wants (ppl in the industry, musician, etc) (+) https://t.co/O4ZjqXpJfK

Anna ᥫ᭡ @IM_THE_TREND @0026yoyo I feel liked this happened bc Cube has planned to debut a new boy group this year and that's why Pentagon got rejected more than usual. They need to make room for them to debut and have a comeback this year. No doubt Cube wants Pentagon's producers to work with the rookie group @0026yoyo I feel liked this happened bc Cube has planned to debut a new boy group this year and that's why Pentagon got rejected more than usual. They need to make room for them to debut and have a comeback this year. No doubt Cube wants Pentagon's producers to work with the rookie group

Hui gets emotional seeing Boys Planet trainees cover PENTAGON’s 2018 hit track, Shine

PENTAGON is one of the many third-generation K-pop groups who enjoyed mainstream success a few years ago. Their 2018 track Shine is still counted as one of the most memorable songs of the group, and was released at a time when PENTAGON was at their career-high peak.

Years later, in the latest episode of Boys Planet, when Hui watched contestants cover Shine, he broke down in tears. He mentioned that he was reminded of the good times PENTAGON enjoyed with the success of the track. He thanked the trainees for covering the song he worked hard upon, all the while being emotional.

jay🍊 vote for ICHIKA | Tokyo team deserved better @hu1chika amaya @taeksite the reason why hui cried and got choked up when the trainees were performing shine bc they've brought all the good memories he felt during that era and now when coming to the show he feels lonely the reason why hui cried and got choked up when the trainees were performing shine bc they've brought all the good memories he felt during that era and now when coming to the show he feels lonely 😭😭 https://t.co/1GslGU8yPy the reason hui cried when watching shine team's performance is because he found out they originally had 6 members and were made to perform shine with 3 members after only an hour to change the choreo + line distribution + practice twitter.com/taeksite/statu… the reason hui cried when watching shine team's performance is because he found out they originally had 6 members and were made to perform shine with 3 members after only an hour to change the choreo + line distribution + practice twitter.com/taeksite/statu…

After enlisting during the pandemic, Hui returned to being an ordinary citizen in November 2022 and saw a drastic change in the K-pop industry. 2021 and 2022 saw the rise of new girl groups dominating the music charts.

With Hui showcasing his talent on the survival show, it remains to be seen if he can shine more of a spotlight on PENTAGON and bring it back to mainstream conversations.

Poll : 0 votes