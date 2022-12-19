Pentagon's Hui to participate as a contestant in Boys Planet 

On December 19, 2022, it was revealed that Pentagon's Hui will participate in Boys Planet, the Mnet idol reality show. Despite having a successful career as a K-pop idol, it appears he will join the show as a contestant, much to the surprise of fans.

Following the announcement, fans were perplexed as to how Pentagon would continue further, why Hui is a contestant rather than a judge or mentor, and so on. The situation has become more complicated as Cube Entertainment, Hui's management company, has not provided any information to either deny or confirm the rumor, leaving fans puzzled.

The survival show, which is a male version of Girls Planet 999, is the first time Mnet has allowed participants of any age or nationality to compete. Fans were expecting to hear reports of trainees and previous survival show contestants, but Pentagon's Hui's news caught them off guard.

Pentagon's Hui participating as a contestant in Boys Planet has fans confused on Twitter

With Pentagon back in action after a brief hiatus due to military service, Hui's decision to join the Mnet reality show has raised many eyebrows. While fans expected Pentagon's reunion to result in back-to-back schedules of performances, variety shows, interviews, and so on, Hui's participation in Boys Planet, the idol audition program, has baffled them.

Some believe that Pentagon's Hui is qualified to partake in Boys Planet as a judge or a mentor, given his long years of experience in the field as a K-pop idol. He is not only an active member of Pentagon but has also previously been a member of Triple H and the trot group Super Five under MBC's Favorite Entertainment.

With more than adequate experience and the diverse set of skills he's displayed throughout his career, fans haven't been able to wrap their heads around the recent news. While it's unfair for Hui to go through a survival show when he has already succeeded as a K-pop idol, fans believe that it's also unfair for the participants, who could be burdened or intimidated by his presence.

Because of his existing fanbase, it's clear that the spotlight will be cast less on the other participants who are new to the audience. In aims to express their concerns, fans responded to the situation with a combination of opinions on Twitter, making Pentagon's Hui the talk of the town.

Hui is currently filming the idol audition program

Boys Planet, which is set to premiere in February 2023, is a survival show that will kick off with 98 contestants, and after rounds of competitions and elements, the last members standing will debut as a group. The show, like Girls Planet 999, which introduced the girl group Kep1er, is intended to document the formation of the group as they prepare for their debut. Hui is currently filming the show.

Survival shows are often famous for inviting already established figures in the industry as judges and mentors to encourage the participants on their journey. Therefore, fans believe that Pentagon's Hui's participation as a judge or mentor is more relevant in comparison to that of a contestant since survival shows are shaped for beginners and trainees who wish to embark on their journey as K-pop idols.

Fans are waiting for an official announcement from Cube Entertainment, which will either confirm or deny Pentagon's Hui's participation as a contestant on Boys' Planet.

