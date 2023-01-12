Who is Hunter Brown? Tributes pour in as Air Force Falcons football player dies unexpectedly at the age of 21

Air Force Falcons footballer Hunter Brown passed away after experiencing a medical emergency on his way to class. The incident took place on Monday, January 9, 2023. It has been reported that first responders were unable to save him despite giving him immediate medical aid and life-saving measures.

US Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark said in a statement:

“Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron. The entire US Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man.”

The Air Force Academy also took to Twitter to announce the demise of the player and said:

“With heavy hearts, we share the loss of a cadet. C3C Hunter Brown died Monday after suffering a medical emergency while on his way to class. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, teammates, and fellow cadets.”

Hunter Brown was 21 years old and was an offensive lineman for the Air Force. The footballer was from Lake Charles, Louisiana. He was a Cadet 3rd Class who played against Northern Iowa and Nevada in 2022.

Friends, family, and fellows mourn the death of Hunter Brown

Hunter Brown left many heartbroken and saddened after his untimely demise. Fellows and friends have been expressing their feelings on social media. Additionally, Barbe Bucs Football also took to Twitter and said:

Barbe Bucs Football @BarbeBucsFball We are heartbroken by the passing of one of our favorite sons. Hunter Brown was a force on and off the field. Please join the Buc Family in prayer for all who loved him. We are heartbroken by the passing of one of our favorite sons. Hunter Brown was a force on and off the field. Please join the Buc Family in prayer for all who loved him. https://t.co/a8pS9FOk3f

Many others took to the comments section of the US Air Force Academy's Twitter post to express their grief.

Brown pursued a major in management and a minor in French

Hunter Brown, the beloved offensive lineman for the Air Force, pursued a major in management and a minor in French. He was assigned Cadet Squadron 16 and had back-to-back winning seasons in 2021 and 2022. He graduated in 2021 from the US Air Force Academy Preparatory School.

As per ABC Action News, Head football coach Troy Calhoun expressed his grief and said:

“Our players, staff, and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate. He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter.”

Talking about his parents, and how Hunter was an “incredible soul,” the coach further added:

“His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter’s incredible soul and his family.”

Brown’s death will now be investigated by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Furthermore, the reason for his sudden death has not yet been revealed by the authorities.

