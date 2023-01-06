"Not the best representation of the U.S.": Joe Biden trolled after referring to Kamala Harris as 'president'

President Joe Biden is being trolled for referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as "President Harris" on Thursday, January 5, 2023, during a conference at the White House.

Biden announced his upcoming trip to El Paso, Texas, and summarized the administration's new immigration policy at the conference. Mid-speech, he recounted the work Harris did near the border, stating:

"President Harris, led this effort to make this better in the countries from which they are leaving... Thanks to her leadership, she's been able to generate more than $3.2 billion from the private sector to create jobs and opportunities in El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala."

Netizens were shocked and didn't waste any time pointing out the gaffe. Soon, comments trolling the President were seen all over Twitter, with several stating that Biden's slip up wasn't really the best representation of the US.

A comment criticizing the president (Image via Twitter/@HeathG48)

"Its embarrassing," Netizens lash out against Joe Biden's repeated blunder

Internet users were upset at the news of Joe Biden referring to Harris as president and were quick to point out the slip-up.

Most users called him "clueless" and someone who had "no idea what's going on." A few users pointed out that this was a repeated mistake and that it was embarrassing, while others wondered who he thought he was if Harris was the president.

A comment criticizing the president (Image via Twitter/@susans4liberty)

Here are some more comments seen on Twitter calling out the president:

Eileen Tilton @capitanslady Joe Biden still calling Kamala Harris President. Will someone talk to this guy. It’s embarrassing Joe Biden still calling Kamala Harris President. Will someone talk to this guy. It’s embarrassing

Love Like JESUS @_LoveLike_JESUS .

Joe Biden just called

Kamala Harris

“President Harris” … 🤦‍♂️



GOD SAVE AMERICA !!!

. .Joe Biden just calledKamala Harris “President Harris” … 🤦‍♂️GOD SAVE AMERICA !!!. https://t.co/DBvl21XTTF

Whoa, Patty! @whoapatty “President Harris” is trending.



That’s right. Speak it into existence. “President Harris” is trending.That’s right. Speak it into existence.

Anthony Boccaccio @boantz Clueless Joe Biden has no clue that he’s president especially when he keeps referring to Kamala Harris as president....what an absolute idiot Biden truly is!!! Clueless Joe Biden has no clue that he’s president especially when he keeps referring to Kamala Harris as president....what an absolute idiot Biden truly is!!!

Terry Bessent @terrybessent @GovRonDeSantis Thank you Mr. President. What? If Joe Biden consistently calls Kamala Harris President why can't I call the Governor of Florida President??? I can dream can't I? @GovRonDeSantis Thank you Mr. President. What? If Joe Biden consistently calls Kamala Harris President why can't I call the Governor of Florida President??? I can dream can't I?

Not just netizens but congressman Ronny Jackson too called out President Biden, stating that he struggled and that the conference was a disaster. Media personality and legal scholar, Jonathan Turley, pointed out another major error in the speech about fentanyl. Here's what they said:

Ronny Jackson @RonnyJacksonTX Biden STRUGGLED today in his press conference. He stumbled over words. He called Kamala, “President Harris.” It was a DISASTER. He doesn’t know where he’s at or what he’s saying. He has NO IDEA what’s going on!! Biden STRUGGLED today in his press conference. He stumbled over words. He called Kamala, “President Harris.” It was a DISASTER. He doesn’t know where he’s at or what he’s saying. He has NO IDEA what’s going on!!

Jonathan Turley @JonathanTurley President Biden appears to be struggling in his press conference on his immigration reforms. After referring to "President Harris", he said the seizure of "more than 20,000 pounds of deadly fentanyl...[is] enough to kill as many as a 1,000 people." President Biden appears to be struggling in his press conference on his immigration reforms. After referring to "President Harris", he said the seizure of "more than 20,000 pounds of deadly fentanyl...[is] enough to kill as many as a 1,000 people."

President Joe Biden has made blunders numerous times

The 80-year-old, who is the oldest president to ever claim the title, has called Harris the "president" at least five times in the past.

In October 2022, he wished Kamala Harris a happy birthday, calling her a "great president." Last January, during a speech in Georgia, he referred to her as the "president." In the same speech, he falsely claimed that he was arrested multiple times fighting for civil rights.

In December 2021, Joe Biden once again told a student at a historically black college in South Carolina that "President Harris was a proud Howard alum."

In March 2021 and December 2020, he again called her "President Harris" and "President-elect" respectively during a speech on the COVID vaccination effort.

@terrymc @TerryMc64 @TimRyan Wheres Jackie? Where's Jackie? Until the left acknowledges Joe has dementia and needs to step down hard to see me supporting them in any way.Joe has to GO!🤔🤨 Very sick, very sad. @TimRyan Wheres Jackie? Where's Jackie? Until the left acknowledges Joe has dementia and needs to step down hard to see me supporting them in any way.Joe has to GO!🤔🤨 Very sick, very sad.

This isn't the first time Biden's mental acumen has come under question.

In September 2022 he infamously inquired, "Where's Jackie?" referring to the late Rep. Jackie Walorski at an anti-hunger event. Just a month prior, Biden had publicly mourned her death and offered her family condolences.

President Joe Biden's frequent blunders have led many right-wing supporters and media outlets to claim that he has "dementia."

With Biden planning to run for the 2024 presidential election, these slip-ups will undoubtedly be a significant point of debate. It is to be noted that if Biden does get elected and completes his second term, he will be 86 years old.

Poll : 0 votes