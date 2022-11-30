"Creepy Joe Biden is at it again": President's Nantucket selfie with kids leaves the internet divided 

U.S. President Joe Biden has sparked controversy after various "creepy" and "awkward" selfies of him with kids recently hit the internet.
Just like last year, this year too, the president spent Thanksgiving weekend with his family in Nantucket at billionaire David Rubenstein's estate. On Saturday, November 26, he was seen strolling the streets around town with a milkshake in hand.
This was when he was spotted by several young girls at the Lemon Press Juice Shop window in Cape Cod. At the sight of him strolling past them, the girls excitedly screamed: "There's Joe! Oh my God, hi!"
Upon hearing this, President Joe Biden approached the shop, waving at the kids. He took off his glasses and took several selfies with the children from behind the glass. In one of the videos, he is seen approaching the glass and stooping low to pose for a picture with his face up against the window.
Supporters come to Joe Biden's defense as POTUS is criticized for "creepy" selfie with kids
Soon after the selfie dropped on social media, netizens started roasting Biden for his behavior around the kids. Many dubbed him "creepy Joe," and pointed out that this shouldn't be "normalized."
Here are some of the comments seen on Twitter:
However, many internet users were quick to come to Biden's defense, and pointed out that there is nothing objectionable about the selfies. They said that by taking the time to click a selfie with excited kids, he made "those little girls day." They explained that those who are "s*xualizing" these photos are projecting themselves and that it was unnecessarily being twisted into something else.
Here are some of the comments:
The Bidens Thanksgiving at Nantucket
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden spent their Thanksgiving in Nantucket with their extended family, as per their family tradition. In her memoir, Jill explains that they began vacationing in Nantucket during Thanksgiving when they first started dating. She added:
"Nantucket Thanksgiving became our tradition for the next four decades... With a few exceptions, we've made the trek every year since, creating rituals that would become a key part of our family along the way."
This year, during their visit to Nantucket, the President and his wife, along with their grandson Beau, visited firefighters at a Nantucket fire station to acknowledge their hard work and thank them. They visited the station with half a dozen Pumpkin pies.
While at the firehouse, Joe Biden spoke to reporters about the Virginia Walmart Shooting, stating that he is "sick and tired of these shootings." He called for stricter gun laws and said that he would try to pass gun legislation before "Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in January."
A statement from the White House added that the couple called service members from each branch of the military who were stationed around the world as well. That apart, on Thanksgiving morning, the Bidens also called the owners of Club Q, the site of a shooting that resulted in five deaths in Colorado Springs.
Additionally, the couple called in NBC's Dylan Dreyer while she was on air for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, where Joe Biden said he was thankful for the emergency responders.