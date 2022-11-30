"Creepy Joe Biden is at it again": President's Nantucket selfie with kids leaves the internet divided 

U.S. President Joe Biden has sparked controversy after various "creepy" and "awkward" selfies of him with kids recently hit the internet.

Just like last year, this year too, the president spent Thanksgiving weekend with his family in Nantucket at billionaire David Rubenstein's estate. On Saturday, November 26, he was seen strolling the streets around town with a milkshake in hand.

This was when he was spotted by several young girls at the Lemon Press Juice Shop window in Cape Cod. At the sight of him strolling past them, the girls excitedly screamed: "There's Joe! Oh my God, hi!"

Upon hearing this, President Joe Biden approached the shop, waving at the kids. He took off his glasses and took several selfies with the children from behind the glass. In one of the videos, he is seen approaching the glass and stooping low to pose for a picture with his face up against the window.

Supporters come to Joe Biden's defense as POTUS is criticized for "creepy" selfie with kids

Soon after the selfie dropped on social media, netizens started roasting Biden for his behavior around the kids. Many dubbed him "creepy Joe," and pointed out that this shouldn't be "normalized."

Here are some of the comments seen on Twitter:

Fuel @RoofingNoble "Creepy Joe Biden"

"This is not normal. Stop trying to normalize this. If it was any other old man, you would all be freaking out, too."

"It’s like a horror movie, someone save the kids." "Creepy Joe Biden""This is not normal. Stop trying to normalize this. If it was any other old man, you would all be freaking out, too." "It’s like a horror movie, someone save the kids." https://t.co/VU5dC7pY9k

However, many internet users were quick to come to Biden's defense, and pointed out that there is nothing objectionable about the selfies. They said that by taking the time to click a selfie with excited kids, he made "those little girls day." They explained that those who are "s*xualizing" these photos are projecting themselves and that it was unnecessarily being twisted into something else.

Here are some of the comments:

Tamera Kay @KayTamera @FeeJon @ACKCurrent @POTUS Absolutely sickening! President Biden made those little girls day! They will be telling that story for years and years! @FeeJon @ACKCurrent @POTUS Absolutely sickening! President Biden made those little girls day! They will be telling that story for years and years!

Margaret Cruz @Margare74463230

Young girls excited to see The President 🤗

President Joe Biden thank you for being a good kind man to make their dream come true

A Presidential Selfie @MikeSington This is amazingYoung girls excited to see The President 🤗President Joe Biden thank you for being a good kind man to make their dream come trueA Presidential Selfie @MikeSington This is amazing 🙌Young girls excited to see The President 🤗President Joe Biden thank you for being a good kind man to make their dream come true😊A Presidential Selfie👏👏

Laughing Dog @relentlesslight @AnamCara111



Remember when that used to mean something.



That the GOP twists this is perverse @MikeSington "Hey kid, get yourself a selfie with @POTUS - who literally photobombed you ... Something to put in your scrapbook and show YOUR grandkids...Remember when that used to mean something.That the GOP twists this is perverse @AnamCara111 @MikeSington "Hey kid, get yourself a selfie with @POTUS - who literally photobombed you ... Something to put in your scrapbook and show YOUR grandkids...Remember when that used to mean something.That the GOP twists this is perverse

Deb Wujcik @debandal @ACKCurrent @JoeNBC @POTUS This is what decent human beings do to show love! What a great guy our President is to take time to share a selfie with excited kiddos! We love Joe Biden. Feeling safer with him in office. @ACKCurrent @JoeNBC @POTUS This is what decent human beings do to show love! What a great guy our President is to take time to share a selfie with excited kiddos! We love Joe Biden. Feeling safer with him in office.

ann miller @annmill1966 @Paultx890 just watched your piece on Biden’s selfie and you are so right! It was lovely to see those girls SO excited and he bothered to stop for them. The fact those maga idiots project it as creepy says more about them than Joe! @Paultx890 just watched your piece on Biden’s selfie and you are so right! It was lovely to see those girls SO excited and he bothered to stop for them. The fact those maga idiots project it as creepy says more about them than Joe!

Boston Powers #6 Out 10/24 @sketchygothandz This isn't the only narrative Conservative media is trying to sow.



They are trying again to make Biden look like a predator when the kids wanted to take a selfie with him.



They even went after Joe Biden's 2-year-old grandson while the family was having Thanksgiving dinner. This isn't the only narrative Conservative media is trying to sow. They are trying again to make Biden look like a predator when the kids wanted to take a selfie with him. They even went after Joe Biden's 2-year-old grandson while the family was having Thanksgiving dinner.

NEVILLE MADDEN @NEVIE_JOHN

acknowledged their calls, and came up to the window, and the Photo is a Selfie !!!

!!! @TimRunsHisMouth Do any of you critics realise what this photo is all about !? @POTUS acknowledged their calls, and came up to the window, and the Photo is a Selfie !!! #YouDimwits !!! @TimRunsHisMouth Do any of you critics realise what this photo is all about !?@POTUS acknowledged their calls, and came up to the window, and the Photo is a Selfie !!!#YouDimwits !!!

The Bidens Thanksgiving at Nantucket

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden spent their Thanksgiving in Nantucket with their extended family, as per their family tradition. In her memoir, Jill explains that they began vacationing in Nantucket during Thanksgiving when they first started dating. She added:

"Nantucket Thanksgiving became our tradition for the next four decades... With a few exceptions, we've made the trek every year since, creating rituals that would become a key part of our family along the way."

This year, during their visit to Nantucket, the President and his wife, along with their grandson Beau, visited firefighters at a Nantucket fire station to acknowledge their hard work and thank them. They visited the station with half a dozen Pumpkin pies.

While at the firehouse, Joe Biden spoke to reporters about the Virginia Walmart Shooting, stating that he is "sick and tired of these shootings." He called for stricter gun laws and said that he would try to pass gun legislation before "Republicans take control of the House of Representatives in January."

President Biden @POTUS From the Biden family to all of yours, Happy Thanksgiving.



This holiday, we celebrate all that brings us together, grounded in history and our shared hopes for the future. From the Biden family to all of yours, Happy Thanksgiving. This holiday, we celebrate all that brings us together, grounded in history and our shared hopes for the future.

A statement from the White House added that the couple called service members from each branch of the military who were stationed around the world as well. That apart, on Thanksgiving morning, the Bidens also called the owners of Club Q, the site of a shooting that resulted in five deaths in Colorado Springs.

Additionally, the couple called in NBC's Dylan Dreyer while she was on air for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, where Joe Biden said he was thankful for the emergency responders.

