Who is Ben Porter from Beachside Brawl? Cape Cod native opened his first restaurant with his wife

Ben Porter from Beachside Brawl is “a Local Harwich, MA native that has a passion for food and hospitality!” The chef opened his first restaurant, Viera on Main, with his wife about eight years back. He also owns The Lanyard Bar and Grill.

Ben Porter is one of the four East Coast contestants who will be competing in the Beachside Brawl against the West Coast team to prove that the East Coast has the best food. The show will air on June 19, 2022, at 10 pm ET on Food Network.

All about Beachside Brawl’s contestant chef Ben Porter

After working for years as a chef in multiple restaurants including the Glass Onion in Falmouth and the Belfry Bistro in Sandwich, Porter opened his first restaurant, Viera on Main, in 2014, with his wife Angela Porter, who runs the front end of the restaurant.

A student of Johnson and Wales in Providence, Rhode Island, Ben grew up in Cape Cod and has been a scallop fisherman all his life.

The couple started their restaurant with the aim of providing fresh coastal delicacies to their customers. Speaking about their new venture, Ben told wickedlocal.com in 2014:

“I feel like there’s a lack of establishments where you can get a whole meal made from scratch with real attention to an authentic product.”

Further adding:

“We’re about going above and beyond to offer diners an experience that has become rare on the Cape. A restaurant for the broader community which emphasizes the details and high-quality food, whether it’s scallops, steak, or fish and chips.”

Ben does not keep any processed or pre-made food in his restaurant. He buys produce and other products directly from local farms as they are economical and healthier too. The bread and pasta are also homemade.

They provide freshly made clam chowder, frito misto, tuna crudo, creamy truffle goat cheese polenta to roast chicken, wood-fired short rib ragu, fennel custard tuna, and many more. Speaking about the menu, Angela said:

“We wanted the menu to be familiar and comfortable.”

Like Ben, Angela also comes with extensive experience in the industry. The student from East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina, has worked at both the Ocean House and Clancy’s in Dennis Port for over a decade.

While looking for a location, the couple wanted a place that wasn't too busy. Speaking about the location, Ben said:

“We wanted a location that had good traffic but not too much bustle. Route 28 was excellent and there’s other diners already coming to this area to eat. I thought we could work out our niche here.”

When the couple first started Viera, it was only open for dinner.

How Ben Porter and Angela met

Ben Porter and Angela first met in kindergarten in Harwich. Recalling their first meeting, Angela said:

“I think he was mad at me for a while because he says I didn’t invite him to my fifth grade birthday party but I think I did and he didn’t come.”

The two then graduated from Harwich High in 1995 and went on to establish their careers. They met again after many years at a friend’s wedding and the rest was history.

Ben is now all geared up to be on Beachside Brawl which airs this Sunday on Food Network and Discover plus. Tune in at 10 pm ET to watch Ben's cullinary skills on Beachside Brawl.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far