Who is Zak Bagans? Meet paranormal investigator ahead of Ghost Adventures: House Calls premiere on Discovery+

The latest Discovery+ series Ghost Adventures: House Calls will premiere on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The show revolves around paranormal investigator Zak Bagans and his team as they help various families tackle paranormal emergencies.

Ghost Adventures previously aired on the Travel Channel and was launched on Discovery+ in January 2021. It is considered one of the network's most trending shows. Read on to learn more about host Zak Bagans and the show.

Who is Zak Bagans?

Zak Bagans is a paranormal investigator and actor who rose to fame with the Travel Channel series, Ghost Adventures. He was born in Washington, D.C. and raised in Illinois.

He teamed up with Nick Groff, a fellow paranormal investigator and musician, and Aaron Goodwin to produce an independent documentary film called Ghost Adventures which premiered on the SciFi Channel in 2007. It was later developed into a series on the Travel Channel and aired for nine seasons. The show focused on Bagans' search for evidence of the afterlife accompanied by his crew.

Ghost Adventures received high ratings and soon became one of the network's most popular shows. The show is widely credited with having laid the foundation for ghost hunting shows on television and continues to enjoy massive viewership from around the world.

Apart from Ghost Adventures, Bagans also helmed another paranormal reality TV show called Deadly Possessions, where he gathered various artifacts that were believed to possess supernatural energy in his quest to find evidence of ghosts and supernatural activities. The collected items would then be taken to Bagans' museum in Las Vegas, which was opened to the public in 2017.

In May 2021, Bagans teamed up with filmmaker Eli Roth to produce a show called The Haunted Museum. It focused on Zakans' collection of artifacts in his Las Vegas Museum and delved deep into the supernatural stories surrounding them.

Bagans has also written various books on the subject of ghosts and paranormal activities. He co-authored a book with Kelly Crigger called Dark World: Into the Shadows with the Lead Investigator of the Ghost Adventures Crew, which was ranked No. 18 on The New York Times Best Seller list. He also published a book called Ghost-Hunting For Dummies in December 2019. The book examines the history of ghost hunting and explores numerous accounts of paranormal activities.

Ghost Adventures: House Calls trailer

On April 22, 2022, Discovery+ released a spooky trailer for Ghost Adventures: House Calls. It seems that the show is going to be quite a treat for fans of the supernatural genre. Paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley, and Jay Wasley will help families experiencing unexplained supernatural activities in their homes.

You can watch Ghost Adventures: House Calls on Discovery+ on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

