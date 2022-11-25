"Laziest live performer of all time": Mariah Carey put on blast for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance

Mariah Carey was slammed by fans for her lackluster performance at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022.

Carey, unofficially dubbed the Queen of Christmas, performed at the Macy's 96th annual parade in New York City, a return after a seven-year absence. Donning a pink dress and a tiara with an umbrella, and surrounded by dancers and her twins, Monroe and Morocco, she sang her iconic All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Videos of the performance showing the singer standing still and not joining the dancers started circulating on social media. Many accused Mariah Carey of miming to a 1994 recording of the All I Want For Christmas Is You track.

Fans were quick to notice her obvious lip-syncing and low-energy performance. They even accused the singer of forgetting the lyrics to her own songs. Internet users started giving their two cents on her performance, with one commenting:

mariah carey is the laziest live performer of all time mariah carey is the laziest live performer of all time 😭 https://t.co/oqwbNdImg2

"Love the lack of energy Mariah Carey gives in her performances": Twitteratis call out the singer, fans come to her defense

Mariah Carey was mocked by many on Twitter for her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade routine. They pointed out her "low-energy," "least animated" lip-syncing, and overall "lack of energy." Here are some of the comments internet users shared on Twitter about the We Belong Together singer:

Nick Russo @N_Russ0 I love the lack of energy Mariah Carey gives in her performances. It’s the one thing we can all count on I love the lack of energy Mariah Carey gives in her performances. It’s the one thing we can all count on

toffeee 🇧🇸 @ventisigh mariah carey getting paid to just stand there at the thanksgiving parade and not even pretend to be actually singing to the backing track lmfao queen behavior mariah carey getting paid to just stand there at the thanksgiving parade and not even pretend to be actually singing to the backing track lmfao queen behavior

Ian Hest @IanHest Mariah Carey is getting millions right now to just stand there with her umbrella and honestly I’m not mad. Mad respect. Mariah Carey is getting millions right now to just stand there with her umbrella and honestly I’m not mad. Mad respect.

Kellie Miller @k13MCGOWAN Mariah Carey lip syncing in the Macys Parade is the worst I’ve ever seen Mariah Carey lip syncing in the Macys Parade is the worst I’ve ever seen

Andy Kalmowitz @andy_witz Respect to Mariah Carey for not even pretending not to lip sync Respect to Mariah Carey for not even pretending not to lip sync

One user called her performance "CAMP," which is internet slang to describe something so bad it's amusing.

Ryan @Lindyyy777 Mariah Carey lip syncing in place with this umbrella at 78% energy while her dancers perform like their lives hang in the balance on the Thanksgiving Parade is pure CAMP!! Mariah Carey lip syncing in place with this umbrella at 78% energy while her dancers perform like their lives hang in the balance on the Thanksgiving Parade is pure CAMP!!

Her fans immediately came to her defense, commenting that she gets criticized for her work "for nothing." Many quoted John Legend's 2018 tweet, stating it is a norm for singers to lip-sync on parade floats as they "don't have the capacity to handle sound requirements for a live performance."

Maureen McDonnell @mem421 Mariah Carey should sing “All I Want For Christmas is You” every year to close out the Macys Thanksgiving Day parade. Every. Single. Year. Mariah Carey should sing “All I Want For Christmas is You” every year to close out the Macys Thanksgiving Day parade. Every. Single. Year.

lambilyGr @lambilygr4evar We are living in a world where THE MARIAH CAREY receives hate for her work but the worst singers today get praised for nothing. MARIAH IS THE BEST get over it We are living in a world where THE MARIAH CAREY receives hate for her work but the worst singers today get praised for nothing. MARIAH IS THE BEST get over it

Archangel @ArchangelLach @Lindyyy777 Oh shutup already. Everyone lips on this Thanksgiving event. Macy has even said it many times themselves. Why spread shade and hate when you can live positively and enjoy the happiness that this performance gives. @Lindyyy777 Oh shutup already. Everyone lips on this Thanksgiving event. Macy has even said it many times themselves. Why spread shade and hate when you can live positively and enjoy the happiness that this performance gives.

Mariah Carey is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She is known as the "Songbird Supreme," after her five-octave vocal range and use of a whistle register. She was unofficially termed the "Queen of Christmas," by many of her fans after her chart-topping song All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Carey's team attempted to file a patent for the title last year but was contested by Elizabeth Chan, a singer whose career is exclusively devoted to Christmas music, and Darlene Love. Carey filed for trademarks, Queen of Christmas, QOC, Princess of Christmas, and Christmas Princess, but all were rejected.

This is not the first time Carey was called out by her fans. Back in 2016 on New Year's Eve, she put on a disastrous performance in Times Square, New York, when technical issues led to her being out of sync with her lip-syncing track.

She eventually stormed off stage and took to social media calling out the production crew, saying:

"Listen guys, they foiled me … it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me."

The singer was supposed to perform Auld Lang Syne, Emotion, and We Belong Together, but faced another unfortunate mishap when she couldn’t hear through her earpiece, making it difficult for her to lip-sync the songs. She ended her performance with the background vocals playing and her doing some dance moves before walking off the stage.

