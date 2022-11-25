"Laziest live performer of all time": Mariah Carey put on blast for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance

Mariah Carey was slammed by fans for her lackluster performance at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022.
Carey, unofficially dubbed the Queen of Christmas, performed at the Macy's 96th annual parade in New York City, a return after a seven-year absence. Donning a pink dress and a tiara with an umbrella, and surrounded by dancers and her twins, Monroe and Morocco, she sang her iconic All I Want For Christmas Is You.
Videos of the performance showing the singer standing still and not joining the dancers started circulating on social media. Many accused Mariah Carey of miming to a 1994 recording of the All I Want For Christmas Is You track.
Fans were quick to notice her obvious lip-syncing and low-energy performance. They even accused the singer of forgetting the lyrics to her own songs. Internet users started giving their two cents on her performance, with one commenting:
"Love the lack of energy Mariah Carey gives in her performances": Twitteratis call out the singer, fans come to her defense
Mariah Carey was mocked by many on Twitter for her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade routine. They pointed out her "low-energy," "least animated" lip-syncing, and overall "lack of energy." Here are some of the comments internet users shared on Twitter about the We Belong Together singer:
One user called her performance "CAMP," which is internet slang to describe something so bad it's amusing.
Her fans immediately came to her defense, commenting that she gets criticized for her work "for nothing." Many quoted John Legend's 2018 tweet, stating it is a norm for singers to lip-sync on parade floats as they "don't have the capacity to handle sound requirements for a live performance."
Mariah Carey is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. She is known as the "Songbird Supreme," after her five-octave vocal range and use of a whistle register. She was unofficially termed the "Queen of Christmas," by many of her fans after her chart-topping song All I Want For Christmas Is You.
Carey's team attempted to file a patent for the title last year but was contested by Elizabeth Chan, a singer whose career is exclusively devoted to Christmas music, and Darlene Love. Carey filed for trademarks, Queen of Christmas, QOC, Princess of Christmas, and Christmas Princess, but all were rejected.
This is not the first time Carey was called out by her fans. Back in 2016 on New Year's Eve, she put on a disastrous performance in Times Square, New York, when technical issues led to her being out of sync with her lip-syncing track.
She eventually stormed off stage and took to social media calling out the production crew, saying:
"Listen guys, they foiled me … it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me."
The singer was supposed to perform Auld Lang Syne, Emotion, and We Belong Together, but faced another unfortunate mishap when she couldn’t hear through her earpiece, making it difficult for her to lip-sync the songs. She ended her performance with the background vocals playing and her doing some dance moves before walking off the stage.